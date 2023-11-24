HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Hyundai Launches Special Service Camp, Offers Discount On Parts And Services

Hyundai launches special service camp, offers discount on parts and services

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2023, 12:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced a new service camp for its vehicles. They are calling it ‘Smart Care Clinic’ and it will be held between 20th and 29th Nov’23. Customers will be able to avail offers and discounts on after-sale service in more than 1,500 Hyundai service centres. Customers can also get a chance to win prizes every day.

Image of Hyundai i20 used for representation purpose only.
Image of Hyundai i20 used for representation purpose only.

Hyundai is offering a free 70-point check-up, a 10 per cent discount on mechanical parts, up to 20 per cent discount on mechanical labour, a 15 per cent discount on wheel alignment and balancing, a 20 per cent discount on interior and exterior beautification and a 20 per cent off on dry wash. 1000+ customers can also win rewards from Shell India.

Commenting on the launch of Hyundai Smart Care Clinic, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The year 2023 has been a milestone year for Hyundai Motor India. Our newest entry SUV - Exter has taken the industry by storm and already received an overwhelming response with close to 100,000 bookings. IONIQ 5 has also received an astounding response with more than 1000 vehicles sold so far since its launch in early 2023. Adding more to this celebration, we are glad to announce the nationwide ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’ campaign that offers a wide range of benefits to our beloved customers. Hyundai has always been a customer-centric brand offering unmatched after-sales experience while keeping sustainability at its core."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20 N Line
₹ 9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue N Line
₹ 12.16 - 13.30 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Nexo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
₹ 65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Hyundai Tucson facelift debuts with host of updates, India launch likely in 2024

The manufacturer recently launched the 'Samarth' initiative for people with disabilities. Samarth initiative aims to create awareness and build a mass movement for people with disabilities. The manufacturer will make its website differently-abled friendly, ensuring equal online access for all. All Dealerships and service centres will become differently-abled friendly for ease of access.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2023, 12:04 PM IST
TAGS: IONIQ 5 Exter Hyundai Hyundai Service Camp Hyundai Motor India Limited

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
70% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 270 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.