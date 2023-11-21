HT Auto
Hyundai Tucson facelift debuts with host of updates, India launch likely in 2024

Hyundai has taken the wraps off the Tucson facelift SUV ahead of its launch in the international markets. The SUV comes with a few updates on the exterior and inside the cabin, making it more premium compared to the outgoing model. Expect the new Hyundai Tucson facelift to launch in India sometime in 2024 after its launch in markets like Europe and North America.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM
The Hyundai Tucson facelift carries some minimal changes. Unlike most of the other facelifted cars from the South Korean automaker that have debuted recently, updates to the Tucson are minimal. The SUV gets a new design front grille, which is slightly sharper than before and comes with new internals. To be specific, it is an evolved Parametric Dynamics design, which is instantly recognizable as a Hyundai design element. The headlamp cluster remains unchanged, but the LED daytime running lights that come integrated within the grille look revised. The central air intake on the bumper too looks slightly revised. The SUV runs on new alloy wheels. Expect the rear profile to get slightly revised bumper and taillights.

Moving inside the cabin, the new Hyundai Tucson facelift gets a host of updates, including a revised three-spoke steering wheel and a more traditional dashboard. There is a panoramic curved display on the dashboard, comprising a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a matching 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The redesigned switchgear and relocated AC vents are among the other updates along with a fresh centre console. Hyundai has introduced a wireless smartphone charging dock and two cup holders to the centre console. The paddle shifter too has been moved to the steering column and the SUV now gets a number of physical controls.

Hyundai has not revealed anything about the powertrain of the updated Tucson. Expect the facelifted SUV to come with the same powertrain as the current model.

