Amaze returns with 2-star safety rating at Global NCAP, Honda reacts

Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan has returned with a two-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests held recently. The sedan scored poorly in the child occupant protection test which affected its overall safety ratings. Incidentally, the model was tested by Global NCAP five years earlier when it returned with four-star safety rating. The latest test was conducted under the new test protocols introduced by Global NCAP last year.

Honda Amaze model that was tested by Global NCAP this year has two airbags as standard. The sedan secured two stars for adult occupant protection and zero star for child occupant protection. The crash test concluded thatHonda Amaze had poor safety parameters for children. The agency said child's head contact in frontal impact test. It also showed poor protection of chest and neck of a three year old child. Children aged 1.5 years face ejection risk at impact. The sedan also lacks safety features like three point belts in all seats, which eventually resulted in just one star rating in child occupant protection test.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.20 - 9.92 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Citroen C3X 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Mahindra Global Pik Up 2498 cc 2498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details Honda City 1498.0 cc 1498.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.82 - 16.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Bolero Neo gets 1-star safety rating at Global NCAP. Mahindra reacts

Honda Amaze scored two stars in adult occupant protection test. The low score was due to no ESC feature as standard, lack of optional side head protection as well as seat belt reminder feature only for the driver.

Honda Cars reacted to the latest safety rating of the Amaze sedan. The carmaker issued a statement that read, “The South Africa spec second Generation Amaze has already been tested as 4 star by GNCAP in 2019. The latest test basis new protocol shows that the total score is of 5 star level. However mainly due to requirement of certain equipment like Electronic Stability Control and Side Curtain Airbags, it resulted in lower rating." In 2019, Honda Amaze returned with four stars for adult occupant protection and one star for child occupant protection.

Besides two airbags and seat belt reminder, Honda Amaze offers safety features like ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, child lock, anchor points for child seat, overspeed warning and anti theft engine immobilizer as standard.

Also Read : Kia Carens scores three-star safety rating at Global NCAP

Honda Amaze is among the two sedans sold by the Japanese auto giant in India, which also includes the City and City Hybrid. Honda launched the facelift version of the Amaze back in 2021 and is expected to launch an updated version soon. The sedan comes powered by two engines. There is a 1.2 petrol and a 1.5 diesel unit on offer. While the petrol engine delivers 89 bhp of power, the diesel unit pushes out 98 bhp of power. The transmission job is handled by either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

First Published Date: