Updated Tata Altroz spotted ahead of launch. Check what's new

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2024, 12:07 PM
  • Tata Altroz is offered with three engine options. There is a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbo petrol engine and a diesel engine.
2024 Tata Altroz
The updated Altroz can be launched alongside the Altroz Racer. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Abhimanyu Komawar)
2024 Tata Altroz
The updated Altroz can be launched alongside the Altroz Racer. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Abhimanyu Komawar)

Tata Motors is currently preparing to launch the Altroz Racer in the Indian market. However, it seems like the homegrown manufacturer is also working on updating the Altroz which is a premium hatchback that goes against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza. For 2024, Tata Motors will not update the Altroz significantly but instead, it is expected to get some feature additions and improvements.

There is a possibility that Tata Motors will add a few features from the new Nexon to the Altroz. So, there could be a new TFT screen for the instrument cluster which measures 26.03 cm. As of now, the premium hatchback comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster that has an analogue speedometer and a screen for the rest of the information.

There could also be a new touchscreen infotainment system that will be larger than the current unit. For reference, the current unit measures 17.78 cm whereas the Nexon's unit has a size of 26.03 cm. The new infotainment system also packs in more features and more connected technology as well. There would also be wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There would be no changes to the engine of the 2024 Altroz. It would continue to be offered with three engine options. There is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. There is also a CNG powertrain that customers can get.

Also Read : Jaguar Land Rover cars to be build at Tata Motor's new Tamil Nadu plant: Reports

Tata Motors showcased the Altroz Racer at the Auto Expo 2023 which is expected to launch soon in the Indian market. It would share its engine with the Tata Nexon. So, the power and torque output will be rated at 120 bhp and 170 Nm. The gearbox would be a 6-speed unit instead of the 5-speed unit that is being used right now. The Altroz Racer would also come with a few cosmetic changes.

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2024, 11:23 AM IST
TAGS: Racer Altroz Nexon 2024 Altroz Tata Motors Altroz Tata

