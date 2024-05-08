Hyundai announces discount on top models, including Exter SUV, in May

Hyundai Motor has announced the list of models which are offered with discounts in May. The list includes the Exter SUV for the first time since its launch in July last year. Exter is the smallest and most affordable SUV from the Korean carmaker in India. Besides the Exter, Hyundai is also offering benefits on other models including the i20, Grand i10 Nios and the Venue sub-compact SUV this month. There are no incentives for those looking to buy the new Creta in May.

Hyundai is offering several benefits under its scheme in May which includes cash discount, corporate discount and exchange benefits. The biggest beneficiary among Hyundai models this month is the Grand i10 Nios which rivals the likes of Tata Tiago and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift. The Korean carmaker is offering benefits of up to ₹48,000 on the Grand i10 Nios which includes ₹35,000 as cash benefits, ₹10,000 as exchange bonus and ₹3,000 as corporate discount.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6 - 10.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Nissan Magnite 999.0 cc 999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 11.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Kiger 999.0 cc 999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 11.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch CNG 1199 cc 1199 cc CNG CNG ₹ 7.09 - 9.68 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Hyundai i20, rival to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz, also get benefits of up to ₹45,000 in May. The carmaker is offering discounts of up to ₹35,000 on i20s sold in the eastern and southern states while the hatchback sold in central, northern and western states get the maximum benefits. The carmaker is offering ₹25,000 and ₹35,000 cash discount on the i20, depending on the market, besides a flat ₹10,000 off as exchange bonus.

Also Read : Still looking to buy XUV300? Mahindra offers massive discount. Check how much you can save

Also watch: Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line - What should be your choice

Hyundai Venue, one of the best-selling models from the carmaker, gets benefits worth up to ₹35,000 this month. The Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon rival gets ₹25,000 as cash discount and another ₹10,000 as exchange incentive. Exter, the smallest Hyundai SUV, gets the least benefit in this scheme. The carmaker is offering a flat ₹10,000 cash discount on the Exter in May.

Hyundai has not included some of its other flagship models like Creta, Verna, Tucson and Alcazar in the list of beneficiaries this month. The list also does not include any of the electric cars Hyundai offers in India.

First Published Date: