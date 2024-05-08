HT Auto
Hyundai announces discount on top models, including Exter SUV, in May

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 08 May 2024, 11:42 AM
  • This is the first time that Hyundai Motor has included the Exter SUV, rival to the likes of Tata Punch, in the list of models with discounts.
Hyundai Motor has announced the list of models which are offered with discounts in May. The list includes the Exter SUV for the first time since its launch in July last year. Exter is the smallest and most affordable SUV from the Korean carmaker in India. Besides the Exter, Hyundai is also offering benefits on other models including the i20, Grand i10 Nios and the Venue sub-compact SUV this month. There are no incentives for those looking to buy the new Creta in May.

Hyundai is offering several benefits under its scheme in May which includes cash discount, corporate discount and exchange benefits. The biggest beneficiary among Hyundai models this month is the Grand i10 Nios which rivals the likes of Tata Tiago and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift. The Korean carmaker is offering benefits of up to 48,000 on the Grand i10 Nios which includes 35,000 as cash benefits, 10,000 as exchange bonus and 3,000 as corporate discount.

Hyundai i20, rival to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz, also get benefits of up to 45,000 in May. The carmaker is offering discounts of up to 35,000 on i20s sold in the eastern and southern states while the hatchback sold in central, northern and western states get the maximum benefits. The carmaker is offering 25,000 and 35,000 cash discount on the i20, depending on the market, besides a flat 10,000 off as exchange bonus.

Hyundai Venue, one of the best-selling models from the carmaker, gets benefits worth up to 35,000 this month. The Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon rival gets 25,000 as cash discount and another 10,000 as exchange incentive. Exter, the smallest Hyundai SUV, gets the least benefit in this scheme. The carmaker is offering a flat 10,000 cash discount on the Exter in May.

Hyundai has not included some of its other flagship models like Creta, Verna, Tucson and Alcazar in the list of beneficiaries this month. The list also does not include any of the electric cars Hyundai offers in India.

First Published Date: 08 May 2024, 11:42 AM IST
