Skoda's Maruti Brezza & Kia Sonet rival spotted ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2024, 08:52 AM
  • Skoda will use the same platform and engine as the Kushaq for the upcoming compact SUV.
Skoda compact SUV
A few of the design elements of the upcoming compact SUV will be shared with Kushaq. (Facebook/ Vaibhav Gagare)
Skoda compact SUV
A few of the design elements of the upcoming compact SUV will be shared with Kushaq.

Skoda Auto India is working on expanding its portfolio for the Indian market as they are working on a new sub-4 metre compact SUV. As of now, the name of the new compact SUV has not been finalized but the spy shots of the vehicle have started surfacing on the internet. The compact SUV was recently spotted on the Indian roads.

The spy shots reveal that the tail lamp design will be similar to the Kushaq. The headlamp setup is a split unit where the LED Daytime Running Lamp strip sits above while the main headlamp sits below. There would still be Skoda's signature grille in the front. The SUV was also equipped with roof rails and alloy wheels.

The engine on duty will be the same 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit that puts out 113 bhp of max power and 178 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The upcoming compact SUV will use a 1.0 TSI engine. (Facebook/ Vaibhav Gagare)
The upcoming compact SUV will use a 1.0 TSI engine. (Facebook/ Vaibhav Gagare)

The new compact SUV will be competing against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon. Currently, Skoda sells Kodiaq, Kushaq, Slavia and Superb in India. So, the upcoming SUV will be the fifth model in the lineup. It will share its platform with the Kushaq and Slavia. The platform is called MQB-A0-IN and is a derivative of the global MQB-AO platform that the brand uses for some of its global vehicles.

The company is also making preparations to establish a local supplier network, which will contribute to more competitive pricing of its products. The launch of the new compact SUV is scheduled to take place within the initial half of the upcoming year.

Also Read : Skoda to offer 6 airbags as standard with Slavia and Kushaq

There will be a 30 per cent increase in the production capacity specifically for this new compact SUV. It has been designed, built, and will be manufactured in India, catering to the Indian market. Skoda Auto India has set a target of selling 1,00,000 units of this new SUV in a single year, which is twice the number achieved by the Kushaq and Slavia models over a span of two years. Additionally, it is possible that Volkswagen may introduce its own version of a sub-compact SUV in the coming years.

TAGS: Skoda compact SUV Skoda Auto India Venue Sonet Brezza

