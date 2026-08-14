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MAHINDRA Scorpio N [2022-2026]

₹13.49 - 24.95 Lakhs*
4.5Expert Score
4.6
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Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Dominating the body-on-frame SUV segment, the Mahindra Scorpio N has solidified its reputation as the "Big Daddy of SUVs." Melding hardcore off-road capability with modern urban civility, this mid-size powerhouse appeals directly to true blue SUV enthusiasts, large families, and long-distance highway cruisers who refuse to compromise on road presence.

Engineered to clear rough terrain while cocooning passengers in safety, it stands tall as a masterclass in modern utility.

Mahindra Scorpio N Price and Variants

The Scorpio N lineup is highly versatile, extending across multiple trim lines including the Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, Z8 Select, and the range-topping Z8 L configuration.

Ex-Showroom Price Range: 13.49 Lakh – 24.95 Lakh

Base Variant (Z2): Starts at 13.49 Lakh

Top-tier Variant (Z8 L): Ranges up to 24.95 Lakh

Buyers can choose between 6-seater arrangements featuring plush second-row captain chairs or highly practical 7-seater configurations. The vehicle comes in 5 premium paint finishes: Everest White, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, Deep Forest, and Napoli Black.

2026 Facelift and New Features

The 2026 model year introduces several key updates to keep the Scorpio-N ahead of its rivals:

Level 2 ADAS Suite: Available on the Z8 L and Z8 T trims, this includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and Smart Pilot Assist.

New Z8 T Trim: A mid-premium variant that bridges the gap between the Z8 and Z8 L, offering 18-inch diamond-cut alloys and the premium 12-speaker Sony sound system.

Upgraded Interior: Features a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone integration and revised upholstery in Rich Coffee Black.

Enhanced Convenience: Ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming IRVM, and an electronic parking brake (EPB) are now part of the premium package.

Performance and Engine Specifications

The Scorpio-N remains one of the most powerful SUVs in its class, offering refined yet punchy engine options suitable for high-speed cruising and heavy-duty off-roading.

2.0L mStallion Turbo-Petrol: Generates 200 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. This engine is ideal for those seeking refined performance and quick acceleration.

2.2L mHawk Diesel: * High Tune: Produces 172 bhp and 400 Nm of torque (Automatic).

Low Tune: Balanced for efficiency with 130 bhp and 300 Nm.

4XPLOR System: The intelligent 4WD system features selectable terrain modes (Normal, Snow, Mud, Sand) and a low-range transfer case for true off-road dominance.

Safety and Build Quality

Safety is a core pillar of the Scorpio-N. It maintains its 5-Star Global NCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest body-on-frame SUVs in India.

Standard Safety: 6 Airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Driving Aids: Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control, 360-degree camera system, and Driver Drowsiness Detection.

Fuel Efficiency (ARAI Certified)

Despite its heavy-duty construction, the Scorpio-N offers respectable mileage figures for its segment:

Engine Type ARAI Mileage

Diesel Manual 15.94 kmpl

Diesel Automatic 15.42 kmpl

Turbo-Petrol Manual 12.17 kmpl

Turbo-Petrol Automatic 12.12 kmpl

Mahindra Scorpio-N 2026 FAQs

What is the waiting period for Scorpio-N in 2026?

Currently, the waiting period ranges from 4 to 8 weeks for standard variants. However, high-demand models like the Diesel 4WD and Z8 L trims may see waiting times of up to 3.5 months depending on the city.

Which is better, Scorpio-N or XUV 7XO?

Choose the Scorpio-N if you require rugged durability and off-road capability. Opt for the XUV 7XO (the updated XUV700) if you prioritize on-road ride comfort, panoramic sunroofs, and advanced cabin technology.

Is Scorpio-N high maintenance?

No. The Scorpio-N is designed for longevity. Estimated routine service costs over 5 years are approximately 18,974, making it relatively affordable for a D-segment SUV.

Does it have good resale value?

Yes. Due to high demand and the iconic brand legacy, the Scorpio-N commands one of the highest resale values in the used car market.

What are the primary rivals in 2026?

The Scorpio-N primarily competes with the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and the Toyota Fortuner (for those looking at ladder-frame alternatives).

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Alternatives

Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO

13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
Scorpio N [2022-2026]vsXUV 7XO
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

13.29 - 26.4 Lakhs
Scorpio N [2022-2026]vsSafari
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs
Scorpio N [2022-2026]vsAlcazar
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

17.49 - 19.69 Lakhs
Scorpio N [2022-2026]vsHector Plus
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
Scorpio N [2022-2026]vsGurkha
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.91 - 20.11 Lakhs
Scorpio N [2022-2026]vsCreta

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1997 - 2184 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12.12-15.94 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    130 - 200 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    5
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    300 - 370 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4
View All Scorpio N [2022-2026] SpecsView specs icon

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Videos

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Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Variants

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] price starts at ₹ 13.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 24.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] comes in 31 variants. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]'s top variant is Z8 L Diesel AT 4WD 7 STR.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
Manual
31 Variants Available
Scorpio N [2022-2026] Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹13.49 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Scorpio N [2022-2026] Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)
₹13.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Scorpio N [2022-2026] Z4 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹15.44 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
Mahindra's Scorpio-N receives feature upgrades including a panoramic sunroof, advanced technology, and new safety equipment.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
The Mahindra Scorpio N facelift debuts August 15, featuring a panoramic sunroof, larger touchscreen, and digital instrument cluster.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
The Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift is testing in India, showing significant design and interior updates before its anticipated launch.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
The 2025 Mahindra Scorpio-N offers rugged off-road capabilities, powerful engine options, premium features, and excellent safety ratings.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
Mahindra plans aggressive growth by expanding its SUV lineup, increasing production capacity, and adopting AI technology for efficiency.Read Full Story

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Visual Comparison

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Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] image
Rs. 13.49 LakhsOnwards
4.61191
172 bhp400 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6
5/5
187 mm-4662 mm1917 mm1857 mm-
Mahindra XUV 7XOMahindra XUV 7XO imageRs. 13.66 LakhsOnwards
4.7244
182 bhp450 NmManual, AutomaticSUV7-200 mm-4695 mm1890 mm1755 mm-Scorpio N [2022-2026]VSXUV 7XO
Tata SafariTata Safari imageRs. 13.29 LakhsOnwards
4.615
168 bhp350 NmManual, AutomaticSUV-
5/5
-447 L4668 mm1922 mm1795 mm-Scorpio N [2022-2026]VSSafari
Hyundai AlcazarHyundai Alcazar imageRs. 14.99 LakhsOnwards
4.356
158 bhp253 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6---4560 mm1800 mm1710 mm-Scorpio N [2022-2026]VSAlcazar
MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus imageRs. 17.49 LakhsOnwards
4.4120
141 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6--587 litres4699 mm1835 mm1760 mm-Scorpio N [2022-2026]VSHector Plus
Force Motors GurkhaForce Motors Gurkha imageRs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards-138 bhp320 NmManualSUV2-233 mm-4390 mm1865 mm2095 mm6.3 metresScorpio N [2022-2026]VSGurkha

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Expert Review

Pros

Strong visual cuesPremium cabinExhaustive feature listMultiple engine and transmission choices

Cons

Limited third-row spacePricey top variant

For well over two decades, the Mahindra Scorpio has been an indomitable force in the SUV market in India and its machismo image as a strong and no-nonsense vehicle has been highlighted as much by its many customers over these years as it has by Bollywood action thrillers that portray it as a physics-defying automotive engineering marvel. Is there anything that the Scorpio cannot do - fly, bite, roar and race? At a time when SUVs are a dime a dozen in the Indian passenger vehicle segment, Scorpio has thus far retained its inherent strengths of being a capable drive option without pampering its owner or passengers inside.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in seven body colour options.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in seven body colour options.

Mahindra has been perfecting a simple art for success in the SUV war, one that is based on four fundamental pillars - masculine yet stylish design, robust build, premium and upmarket cabin, and a feature-loaded package. Whether it is the updated Thar or the new XUV700 or even the Bolero Neo, these four crucial aspects have become massively integral to concentrated efforts of dominating the SUV space because, well, raw muscles alone won't quite cut it for the new-age Indian customer.

And as such, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N too appears as a very real manifestation of all these four factors coming together. Mahindra claims that the top variants will even take on D-segment SUVs and while that is a massively bold claim, does the Scorpio-N have what it takes to obliterate its direct rivals?

Here's the first full-drive review of Mahindra Scorpio-N:

Mahindra Scorpio-N visual highlights:

Scorpio-N has been built from the ground up as a completely new product. As such, it is yet another fresh take from Mahindra about how modern SUVs, according to it, ought to be like - dominating road presence but with plenty of stylish cues from every side and angle.

Mahindra Scorpio-N has a solid road presence even if it is shorter in length than the Scorpio.
Mahindra Scorpio-N has a solid road presence even if it is shorter in length than the Scorpio.

Part of that dominating road presence comes courtesy a slatted grille with plenty of chrome additions on it and a muscular bonnet with strong character lines. And the stylish cues come from the all-new twin-pod housing for the projector LED headlights and the C-shaped LED DRL units which appear like the stinger tail of a Scorpion - mighty clever!

The C-shaped LED DRLs have a Scorpion-like design, complete with the menacing stinger tail.
The C-shaped LED DRLs have a Scorpion-like design, complete with the menacing stinger tail.

There's also the new Mahindra logo for SUVs - first shown on the XUV700 - but even if one removes this, it is amply clear that this here is a vehicle from the Mahindra camp.

This is also true from the side with the Scorpio-N standing on 17 or 18-inch wheels depending on the variant. There is nothing radical about the design of the alloys, or the entire side profile of the vehicle for that matter, but it is clean profile meant to underline the road presence of the vehicle. Longer, wider and with a longer wheelbase than the Scorpio, the Scorpio-N benefits from large windows, humungous ORVMs, chrome on the door handles and a chrome underline under the window which shapes in to resemble a Scorpion tail again. And although the newer model is lower by over 100 mm than the Scorpio, it does get sidesteps and has a ground clearance of over 180 mm.

A look at the side profile of Mahindra Scorpio-N.
A look at the side profile of Mahindra Scorpio-N.

But move to the rear profile and the dominating presence diminishes a fair bit. Visually, the Scorpio-N somehow appears narrower than what the number would suggest and the vertically-oriented LED tail light units resemble light design we have previously seen on other models. In fact, there is even a bit of Xylo-like overall rear design, complete with the side-opening door carried forward from the Scorpio. Could Mahindra designers have equipped the vehicle with an upward-opening trunk door, especially since the third row inside gets conventional bench seats and not jump seats? Sure. But not.

A look at the rear profile of Mahindra Scorpio-N.
A look at the rear profile of Mahindra Scorpio-N.

Mahindra Scorpio-N cabin highlights:

Step inside the Scorpio-N and the complete overhaul is even more evident over the Scorpio. On the contrary, there is some degree of influence from the XUV700, complete with the black and brown colour theme on the dashboard, side doors and upholstery. The dashboard itself has plenty of brushed satin addition and houses the vertically-oriented air vents and the eight-inch AdrenoX-powered infotainment screen. Personally, I feel the screen size could have been at least two inches bigger but that aside, it is quite easy to use and responds to touch inputs precisely.

A look at the dashboard layout inside Mahindra Scorpio-N.
A look at the dashboard layout inside Mahindra Scorpio-N.

The software inside the screen on our test unit was, however, a pre-production version which meant it was also quite buggy and often went off without any reason. I believe, and hope, that this is fixed on units sold to actual customers.

The infotainment display screen inside test unit of Scorpio-N had its occasional stutter but customer units are likely to get updated screens.
The infotainment display screen inside test unit of Scorpio-N had its occasional stutter but customer units are likely to get updated screens.

I also wish that the driver display on offer was an all-digital screen rather than the semi-digital cluster. It, however, is sufficiently large.

The center console has been designed well and houses the gear unit although hard plastics all around here makes the otherwise premium appeal lose a bit of its sheen. There is also an electric sunroof but going by what several rivals are now offering, it could have been a panoramic glass rather than the conventional size it is at present.

The Scorpio-N gets several charging options for smartphones - from USB and type-C USB ports to wireless charging pads and 12V sockets.
The Scorpio-N gets several charging options for smartphones - from USB and type-C USB ports to wireless charging pads and 12V sockets.

But as far as space and comfort are concerned, the Scorpio-N fares reasonably well with generous leg room, knee room and head room for passengers in the second row. Under-thigh support is also quite impressive which means that long-distance travel in this vehicle is likely to be quite a comfortable experience. Do remember though that the Scorpio comes with both six as well as seven-seat configurations which means dedicated seats in the middle row would further increase the comfort quotient.

Complete with an armrest in the middle, the second-row seats inside the Scorpio-N are the best place to be in.
Complete with an armrest in the middle, the second-row seats inside the Scorpio-N are the best place to be in.

The all-important third-row seats are, well, nothing much to write home about. The tumble down function on the second-row opens the entry area fairly well but space is still rather limited. The bench seats aren't too comfortable either and there are no dedicated AC vents here. Instead, one gets a cup holder on either side and a 12V charging point.

Third-row seat space is at a premium inside Scorpio-N.
Third-row seat space is at a premium inside Scorpio-N.

Even if one does decide to fold the last-row seats, these don't form a flat bed entirely which means luggage stored here may toss and tumble if there's an excitable driver behind the wheel.

And why won't one be excitable when behind the wheel of the Scorpio-N?

Mahindra Scorpio-N drive highlights:

The Scorpio-N is offered in two engine options and two transmission choices. There is the mStallion turbo petrol engine that's good for 200 bhp and 380 Nm of max torque while the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine offers two separate tune states depending on the variant. The Z2 variant has an output of 130 bhp while Z4 and upper variants see the diesel motor putting out 172 bhp with 400 Nm of torque.

Since diesel is still the darling at Mahindra, our test unit was a Z8 variant with the diesel engine mated to an automatic transmission box. And in this guise, the Scopio-N is quite a bully.

A look at the Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV in action.
A look at the Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV in action.

There is loads and loads of power at the beck and call of throttle inputs, and the sensible response from the motor at the press of the accelerator gets the vehicle moving with a sure-footed sense of purpose. While adequately capable in low-speed city traffic crawls, the Scorpio-N truly plays on the front foot when being aggressively pushed to pull ahead. Triple-digit speeds come without any fuss while the stability is typically Mahindra which means a reassuring aura when hurtling forward. This is also helped big-time by a solid steering-wheel set up that is flexible enough for tight turns and yet rock-steady on straight lines.

But if there's one thing that shines more than all else, it is the automatic gearbox. Crisp and precise, the AT unit is one of the best I have ever seen on any Mahindra and it slots the right number with charming ease to help the Scorpio-N do its thing. Not once was I second-doubted when looking at overtaking a vehicle ahead, the Scorpio-N completing the task effortlessly each time.

Mahindra Scorpio-N has an eager drive nature on clear stretches, helped enormously by a capable diesel motor and an automatic gearbox which keeps ticking the right numbers tirelessly.
Mahindra Scorpio-N has an eager drive nature on clear stretches, helped enormously by a capable diesel motor and an automatic gearbox which keeps ticking the right numbers tirelessly.

But for all its superb mix between city and highway drive traits, the Scorpio-N still has some of the flaws that Mahindra vehicles tend to have. The brakes are a tad too soft which means these need to be pressed harder to gain the desired stopping bite. The suspension, perhaps because it is tuned to tackle off-road conditions as well, is a bit too jumpy and there is also a fair degree of body roll for passengers in the middle.

But all in all, the Scorpio-N knows it is in its rugged nature that many would find solace and as such, Mahindra is offering the vehicle with both 4x4 and 4x2 configurations. The 4x4 gets Mahindra's latest 4XPLOR Intelligent Terrain Management System with four off-road modes - sand, mud, grass and snow.

Scorpio-N in action off the tarmac.
Scorpio-N in action off the tarmac.

Pricing for the AT and AWD variants, however, are awaited.

Mahindra Scorpio-N verdict:

Scorpio-N is pompously aware that it has all the ingredients to find favour among SUV buyers. It is not just about butch looks and raw aggression but a certain sense of finesse and new-age additions. Here is a product that widens the list of options - both for buyers as well as for Mahindra.

 

Scorpio-N isn't the most spacious of vehicles and a bulk of the cutting-edge features are reserved for the top variant(s) which carry a sizable price tag, especially when compared to its direct rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Safari and others. But if the success of the Thar and XUV700 is anything to go by, the Scorpio-N too is more than likely to benefit from handsome looks and a premium cabin, complete with a plethora of engine and transmission choices.

Bookings for the Scorpio-N start from July 30 with deliveries scheduled to begin from this festive season on a first-come-first-serve basis. It is also important to note here that the prices announced so far are introductory and valid only for the first 25,000 bookings.

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Images

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Image 1
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Image 2
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Image 3
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Image 4
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Image 5
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Image 6

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Colours

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Everest White
Dazzling Silver
Red Rage
Deep Forest
Napoli Black
Everest white

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Safety Ratings

The Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 3 stars in child occupancy.

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.8Safety
4.7Design
4.5Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Mahindra Scorpio N impresses with powerful performance, luxury features, and exceptional off-road capabilities, though it still faces concerns like cramped third-row seats and a large turning radius.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconPowerful engine performance
  • check circle iconHigh safety rating (5-star GNCAP)
  • check circle iconLuxurious and comfortable interiors
  • check circle iconExcellent off-road capability
  • check circle iconAdvanced infotainment features

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconCramped third-row seats
  • warning iconHigh running costs, especially fuel
  • warning iconTurning radius is quite large
  • warning iconHeavy steering at low speeds
  • warning iconPotential service delays

User Reviews

Black Stallion Night fury, Thar 2.0
This is an excellent 4×4 vehicle, perfectly suited for off-roading adventures. It is one of the first vehicles in its segment to achieve a 5-star safety rating, offering outstanding protection and peace of mind. The car comes equipped with many advanced and updated technology features, enhancing both convenience and driving experience. With its spacious cabin, comfort, and strong safety credentials, it is an ideal family car that performs exceptionally well both on and off the road.
By: Bheemaraddy (Jun 14, 2026)
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Amazing experience
I have been using the Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L Automatic, and the driving experience has been amazing. The SUV feels extremely smooth to drive, especially on highways. I am getting an average mileage of around 11 km/l on highways and about 7.5 km/l in city traffic like Delhi.
By: Ajay Kumar (May 9, 2026)
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Great Looks, Average Performance
It looks good and has a very rugged appeal. It sits somewhere between a comfortable family SUV and a hardcore off-roader. The ride quality could be smoother. It may not be very durable in the long run, as issues could arise after 5–7 years or around 50,000 km. The mileage is also not very impressive. However, it still manages to offer a strong and commanding road presence.
By: Rishi Malhotra (Mar 18, 2026)
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Spacious and Safe
Enough room for my gear and family. 5 star safety gives peace of mind. Performance is top class. Best buy in 2026.
By: Tejaswin Shankar (Feb 27, 2026)
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Rugged Exterior
Front grille and muscular wheel arches look great. It feels very solid on the road. High ground clearance is a lifesaver.
By: Angad Vir Singh (Feb 27, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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 Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Related News

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power130-200 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque300-370 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage12.12-15.94 kmpl
Engine1997 - 2184 cc
Max Speed240 kmph
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
View all Scorpio N [2022-2026] specs and features

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Mileage

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]'s petrol variant is 12.17 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) comes with a 57 litres...

fuel tank.

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Select Variant:
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
12.17 kmpl

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