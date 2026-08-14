Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Key Specs
- Engine1997 - 2184 cc
- Mileage12.12-15.94 kmpl
- Power130 - 200 bhp
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- NCAP Safety Rating5
- Max Torque300 - 370 Nm
- Drive Train4
Dominating the body-on-frame SUV segment, the Mahindra Scorpio N has solidified its reputation as the "Big Daddy of SUVs." Melding hardcore off-road capability with modern urban civility, this mid-size powerhouse appeals directly to true blue SUV enthusiasts, large families, and long-distance highway cruisers who refuse to compromise on road presence.
Engineered to clear rough terrain while cocooning passengers in safety, it stands tall as a masterclass in modern utility.
The Scorpio N lineup is highly versatile, extending across multiple trim lines including the Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, Z8 Select, and the range-topping Z8 L configuration.
Ex-Showroom Price Range: ₹13.49 Lakh – ₹24.95 Lakh
Base Variant (Z2): Starts at ₹13.49 Lakh
Top-tier Variant (Z8 L): Ranges up to ₹24.95 Lakh
Buyers can choose between 6-seater arrangements featuring plush second-row captain chairs or highly practical 7-seater configurations. The vehicle comes in 5 premium paint finishes: Everest White, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, Deep Forest, and Napoli Black.
The 2026 model year introduces several key updates to keep the Scorpio-N ahead of its rivals:
Level 2 ADAS Suite: Available on the Z8 L and Z8 T trims, this includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and Smart Pilot Assist.
New Z8 T Trim: A mid-premium variant that bridges the gap between the Z8 and Z8 L, offering 18-inch diamond-cut alloys and the premium 12-speaker Sony sound system.
Upgraded Interior: Features a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone integration and revised upholstery in Rich Coffee Black.
Enhanced Convenience: Ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming IRVM, and an electronic parking brake (EPB) are now part of the premium package.
The Scorpio-N remains one of the most powerful SUVs in its class, offering refined yet punchy engine options suitable for high-speed cruising and heavy-duty off-roading.
2.0L mStallion Turbo-Petrol: Generates 200 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. This engine is ideal for those seeking refined performance and quick acceleration.
2.2L mHawk Diesel: * High Tune: Produces 172 bhp and 400 Nm of torque (Automatic).
Low Tune: Balanced for efficiency with 130 bhp and 300 Nm.
4XPLOR System: The intelligent 4WD system features selectable terrain modes (Normal, Snow, Mud, Sand) and a low-range transfer case for true off-road dominance.
Safety is a core pillar of the Scorpio-N. It maintains its 5-Star Global NCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest body-on-frame SUVs in India.
Standard Safety: 6 Airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
Driving Aids: Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control, 360-degree camera system, and Driver Drowsiness Detection.
Despite its heavy-duty construction, the Scorpio-N offers respectable mileage figures for its segment:
Engine Type ARAI Mileage
Diesel Manual 15.94 kmpl
Diesel Automatic 15.42 kmpl
Turbo-Petrol Manual 12.17 kmpl
Turbo-Petrol Automatic 12.12 kmpl
Currently, the waiting period ranges from 4 to 8 weeks for standard variants. However, high-demand models like the Diesel 4WD and Z8 L trims may see waiting times of up to 3.5 months depending on the city.
Choose the Scorpio-N if you require rugged durability and off-road capability. Opt for the XUV 7XO (the updated XUV700) if you prioritize on-road ride comfort, panoramic sunroofs, and advanced cabin technology.
No. The Scorpio-N is designed for longevity. Estimated routine service costs over 5 years are approximately ₹18,974, making it relatively affordable for a D-segment SUV.
Yes. Due to high demand and the iconic brand legacy, the Scorpio-N commands one of the highest resale values in the used car market.
The Scorpio-N primarily competes with the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and the Toyota Fortuner (for those looking at ladder-frame alternatives).
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]
|Rs. 13.49 LakhsOnwards
|172 bhp
|400 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|187 mm
|-
|4662 mm
|1917 mm
|1857 mm
|-
|Mahindra XUV 7XO
|Rs. 13.66 LakhsOnwards
|182 bhp
|450 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|7
|-
|200 mm
|-
|4695 mm
|1890 mm
|1755 mm
|-
|Scorpio N [2022-2026]VSXUV 7XO
|Tata Safari
|Rs. 13.29 LakhsOnwards
|168 bhp
|350 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|447 L
|4668 mm
|1922 mm
|1795 mm
|-
|Scorpio N [2022-2026]VSSafari
|Hyundai Alcazar
|Rs. 14.99 LakhsOnwards
|158 bhp
|253 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|4560 mm
|1800 mm
|1710 mm
|-
|Scorpio N [2022-2026]VSAlcazar
|MG Hector Plus
|Rs. 17.49 LakhsOnwards
|141 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|587 litres
|4699 mm
|1835 mm
|1760 mm
|-
|Scorpio N [2022-2026]VSHector Plus
|Force Motors Gurkha
|Rs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards
|-
|138 bhp
|320 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|-
|233 mm
|-
|4390 mm
|1865 mm
|2095 mm
|6.3 metres
|Scorpio N [2022-2026]VSGurkha
For well over two decades, the Mahindra Scorpio has been an indomitable force in the SUV market in India and its machismo image as a strong and no-nonsense vehicle has been highlighted as much by its many customers over these years as it has by Bollywood action thrillers that portray it as a physics-defying automotive engineering marvel. Is there anything that the Scorpio cannot do - fly, bite, roar and race? At a time when SUVs are a dime a dozen in the Indian passenger vehicle segment, Scorpio has thus far retained its inherent strengths of being a capable drive option without pampering its owner or passengers inside.
Mahindra has been perfecting a simple art for success in the SUV war, one that is based on four fundamental pillars - masculine yet stylish design, robust build, premium and upmarket cabin, and a feature-loaded package. Whether it is the updated Thar or the new XUV700 or even the Bolero Neo, these four crucial aspects have become massively integral to concentrated efforts of dominating the SUV space because, well, raw muscles alone won't quite cut it for the new-age Indian customer.
And as such, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N too appears as a very real manifestation of all these four factors coming together. Mahindra claims that the top variants will even take on D-segment SUVs and while that is a massively bold claim, does the Scorpio-N have what it takes to obliterate its direct rivals?
Here's the first full-drive review of Mahindra Scorpio-N:
Scorpio-N has been built from the ground up as a completely new product. As such, it is yet another fresh take from Mahindra about how modern SUVs, according to it, ought to be like - dominating road presence but with plenty of stylish cues from every side and angle.
Part of that dominating road presence comes courtesy a slatted grille with plenty of chrome additions on it and a muscular bonnet with strong character lines. And the stylish cues come from the all-new twin-pod housing for the projector LED headlights and the C-shaped LED DRL units which appear like the stinger tail of a Scorpion - mighty clever!
There's also the new Mahindra logo for SUVs - first shown on the XUV700 - but even if one removes this, it is amply clear that this here is a vehicle from the Mahindra camp.
This is also true from the side with the Scorpio-N standing on 17 or 18-inch wheels depending on the variant. There is nothing radical about the design of the alloys, or the entire side profile of the vehicle for that matter, but it is clean profile meant to underline the road presence of the vehicle. Longer, wider and with a longer wheelbase than the Scorpio, the Scorpio-N benefits from large windows, humungous ORVMs, chrome on the door handles and a chrome underline under the window which shapes in to resemble a Scorpion tail again. And although the newer model is lower by over 100 mm than the Scorpio, it does get sidesteps and has a ground clearance of over 180 mm.
But move to the rear profile and the dominating presence diminishes a fair bit. Visually, the Scorpio-N somehow appears narrower than what the number would suggest and the vertically-oriented LED tail light units resemble light design we have previously seen on other models. In fact, there is even a bit of Xylo-like overall rear design, complete with the side-opening door carried forward from the Scorpio. Could Mahindra designers have equipped the vehicle with an upward-opening trunk door, especially since the third row inside gets conventional bench seats and not jump seats? Sure. But not.
Step inside the Scorpio-N and the complete overhaul is even more evident over the Scorpio. On the contrary, there is some degree of influence from the XUV700, complete with the black and brown colour theme on the dashboard, side doors and upholstery. The dashboard itself has plenty of brushed satin addition and houses the vertically-oriented air vents and the eight-inch AdrenoX-powered infotainment screen. Personally, I feel the screen size could have been at least two inches bigger but that aside, it is quite easy to use and responds to touch inputs precisely.
The software inside the screen on our test unit was, however, a pre-production version which meant it was also quite buggy and often went off without any reason. I believe, and hope, that this is fixed on units sold to actual customers.
I also wish that the driver display on offer was an all-digital screen rather than the semi-digital cluster. It, however, is sufficiently large.
The center console has been designed well and houses the gear unit although hard plastics all around here makes the otherwise premium appeal lose a bit of its sheen. There is also an electric sunroof but going by what several rivals are now offering, it could have been a panoramic glass rather than the conventional size it is at present.
But as far as space and comfort are concerned, the Scorpio-N fares reasonably well with generous leg room, knee room and head room for passengers in the second row. Under-thigh support is also quite impressive which means that long-distance travel in this vehicle is likely to be quite a comfortable experience. Do remember though that the Scorpio comes with both six as well as seven-seat configurations which means dedicated seats in the middle row would further increase the comfort quotient.
The all-important third-row seats are, well, nothing much to write home about. The tumble down function on the second-row opens the entry area fairly well but space is still rather limited. The bench seats aren't too comfortable either and there are no dedicated AC vents here. Instead, one gets a cup holder on either side and a 12V charging point.
Even if one does decide to fold the last-row seats, these don't form a flat bed entirely which means luggage stored here may toss and tumble if there's an excitable driver behind the wheel.
And why won't one be excitable when behind the wheel of the Scorpio-N?
The Scorpio-N is offered in two engine options and two transmission choices. There is the mStallion turbo petrol engine that's good for 200 bhp and 380 Nm of max torque while the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine offers two separate tune states depending on the variant. The Z2 variant has an output of 130 bhp while Z4 and upper variants see the diesel motor putting out 172 bhp with 400 Nm of torque.
Since diesel is still the darling at Mahindra, our test unit was a Z8 variant with the diesel engine mated to an automatic transmission box. And in this guise, the Scopio-N is quite a bully.
There is loads and loads of power at the beck and call of throttle inputs, and the sensible response from the motor at the press of the accelerator gets the vehicle moving with a sure-footed sense of purpose. While adequately capable in low-speed city traffic crawls, the Scorpio-N truly plays on the front foot when being aggressively pushed to pull ahead. Triple-digit speeds come without any fuss while the stability is typically Mahindra which means a reassuring aura when hurtling forward. This is also helped big-time by a solid steering-wheel set up that is flexible enough for tight turns and yet rock-steady on straight lines.
But if there's one thing that shines more than all else, it is the automatic gearbox. Crisp and precise, the AT unit is one of the best I have ever seen on any Mahindra and it slots the right number with charming ease to help the Scorpio-N do its thing. Not once was I second-doubted when looking at overtaking a vehicle ahead, the Scorpio-N completing the task effortlessly each time.
But for all its superb mix between city and highway drive traits, the Scorpio-N still has some of the flaws that Mahindra vehicles tend to have. The brakes are a tad too soft which means these need to be pressed harder to gain the desired stopping bite. The suspension, perhaps because it is tuned to tackle off-road conditions as well, is a bit too jumpy and there is also a fair degree of body roll for passengers in the middle.
But all in all, the Scorpio-N knows it is in its rugged nature that many would find solace and as such, Mahindra is offering the vehicle with both 4x4 and 4x2 configurations. The 4x4 gets Mahindra's latest 4XPLOR Intelligent Terrain Management System with four off-road modes - sand, mud, grass and snow.
Pricing for the AT and AWD variants, however, are awaited.
Scorpio-N is pompously aware that it has all the ingredients to find favour among SUV buyers. It is not just about butch looks and raw aggression but a certain sense of finesse and new-age additions. Here is a product that widens the list of options - both for buyers as well as for Mahindra.
Scorpio-N isn't the most spacious of vehicles and a bulk of the cutting-edge features are reserved for the top variant(s) which carry a sizable price tag, especially when compared to its direct rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Safari and others. But if the success of the Thar and XUV700 is anything to go by, the Scorpio-N too is more than likely to benefit from handsome looks and a premium cabin, complete with a plethora of engine and transmission choices.
Bookings for the Scorpio-N start from July 30 with deliveries scheduled to begin from this festive season on a first-come-first-serve basis. It is also important to note here that the prices announced so far are introductory and valid only for the first 25,000 bookings.
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Mahindra Scorpio N impresses with powerful performance, luxury features, and exceptional off-road capabilities, though it still faces concerns like cramped third-row seats and a large turning radius.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|130-200 bhp
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|300-370 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|12.12-15.94 kmpl
|Engine
|1997 - 2184 cc
|Max Speed
|240 kmph
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]'s petrol variant is 12.17 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) comes with a 57 litres...
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