Tata Sierra Front Left Side1/6
UPCOMING

TATA Sierra

Exp. Launch on 17 Oct 2025
20 - 25 Lakhs*Expected price
Sierra Expected Key Specs

Engine

Sierra: 1498.0 cc

Power

Sierra: 168.0 bhp

Tata Sierra Latest Update

Sierra Launch Date

The Tata Sierra is expected to launch on 17th Oct 2025.

Sierra Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹20 - 25 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Tata Sierra is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1498 cc

• Transmission: Both

• FuelType: Petrol,Diesel

Sierra Seating Capacity

The Tata Sierra is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

Sierra Rivals

Hyundai Creta N Line, MG Hector Plus , Jeep Compass, Force Motors Gurkha and Toyota Innova Crysta are sought to be the major rivals to Tata Sierra.

Tata Sierra Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque280 Nm
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel

Tata Sierra FAQs

The Tata Sierra is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 20-25 Lakhs.
The Tata Sierra is expected to launch on 17th Oct 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1498 cc segment.
The Tata Sierra features a 1498 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
The Tata Sierra faces competition from the likes of Hyundai Creta N Line and MG Hector Plus in the 1498 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

