The Tata Sierra is expected to launch on 17th Oct 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹20 - 25 Lakhs*.
The Tata Sierra is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Engine: 1498 cc
• Transmission: Both
• FuelType: Petrol,Diesel
The Tata Sierra is expected to be a 5 Seater model.
Hyundai Creta N Line, MG Hector Plus , Jeep Compass, Force Motors Gurkha and Toyota Innova Crysta are sought to be the major rivals to Tata Sierra.
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|280 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
