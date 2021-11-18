HT Auto
    • Suzuki Avenis

    ₹86,700 - 87,000**Ex-showroom price
    124.0 cc 55.0 kmpl
  • demo

    • Keeway Sixties 300i

    ₹2.99 - 3.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    278.2 cc
  • demo

    • Keeway Vieste 300

    ₹2.99 - 3.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    278.2 cc
  • demo

    • Vida V1

    ₹1.28 - 1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
  • demo

    • Yamaha Aerox 155

    ₹1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    155.0 cc
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Honda Forza350

    ₹3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    330.0 cc 30.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jun 22

  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Honda Vario 160

    ₹1.3 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
    156.9 cc 46.9 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Dec 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Honda ADV 350

    ₹2.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
    330.0 cc 29.4 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Dec 22
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    • Vespa Notte125

    ₹93,144**Last Recorded Price
    124.0 cc 45.0 kmpl

