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MARUTI SUZUKI Ertiga

₹8.85 - 12.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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4.2
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The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga remains India’s top-selling family MUV (Multi-Utility Vehicle), combining three-row practical seating, exceptional fuel efficiency, and dependable performance. Whether for daily urban commutes or extended family road trips, the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga delivers low ownership costs and modern convenience across petrol and factory-fitted CNG powertrains.

Below is a detailed guide covering current pricing, variant breakdowns, technical specifications, mileage figures, and safety features.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price and Variants

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced between Rs. 8.85 Lakh for the base variant and Rs. 12.99 Lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom). The vehicle is available across nine distinct variants spanning petrol, CNG, manual, and automatic transmission choices.

Ex-Showroom Price List

VariantFuel TypeTransmissionEx-Showroom Price
Ertiga LXiPetrol5-Speed ManualRs. 8.85 Lakh
Ertiga VXiPetrol5-Speed ManualRs. 9.90 Lakh
Ertiga VXi CNGCNG5-Speed ManualRs. 10.86 Lakh
Ertiga ZXiPetrol5-Speed ManualRs. 10.96 Lakh
Ertiga VXi ATPetrol6-Speed AutomaticRs. 11.25 Lakh
Ertiga ZXi PlusPetrol5-Speed ManualRs. 11.64 Lakh
Ertiga ZXi CNGCNG5-Speed ManualRs. 11.93 Lakh
Ertiga ZXi ATPetrol6-Speed AutomaticRs. 12.31 Lakh
Ertiga ZXi Plus ATPetrol6-Speed AutomaticRs. 12.99 Lakh

(Note: On-road prices vary by state and city due to applicable RTO registration taxes and insurance charges.)

Engine Options and Fuel Efficiency

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by the refined 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid 4-cylinder engine, designed to optimise power delivery while maximising fuel economy.

1.5L K15C Smart Hybrid Petrol Engine

  • Engine Displacement: 1462 cc
  • Maximum Power: 101.64 bhp @ 6000 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
  • Transmission Options: 5-speed Manual / 6-speed Automatic with Paddle Shifters
  • ARAI Mileage (Manual): 20.51 kmpl
  • ARAI Mileage (Automatic): 20.30 kmpl

1.5L Petrol + CNG (Dual-Fuel) Engine

  • Engine Displacement: 1462 cc
  • Maximum Power (CNG Mode): 86.63 bhp @ 5500 rpm
  • Maximum Torque (CNG Mode): 121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-speed Manual
  • ARAI Mileage (CNG): 26.11 km/kg

Dimensions and Capacity

Engineered for optimal cabin space and manoeuvrability, the Ertiga comfortably accommodates 7 passengers while retaining a manageable footprint for city driving.

SpecificationParameter
Overall Length4395 mm
Overall Width1735 mm
Wheelbase2740 mm
Seating Capacity7 Passengers
Boot Space209 Litres (Expandable via foldable 3rd row)
Fuel Tank Capacity (Petrol)45 Litres
Kerb Weight1150 - 1205 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight1785 kg
Turning Radius5.2 metres

Key Features Across Variants

Exterior Styling

  • Chrome-studded front grille complemented by halogen projector headlamps.
  • Two-tone machined alloy wheels (15-inch) on higher trims.
  • 3D LED tail lamps with light guides and rear roof spoiler.
  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators.

Interior and Comfort

  • Dual-tone cabin finish with sculpted metallic teak-wood finish dashboard accents.
  • 17.78 cm (7-inch) SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
  • ARKAMYS Surround Sense premium audio tuning.
  • Automatic climate control with second-row console AC vents and third-row air conditioning with 3-stage speed control.
  • Engine push start/stop button with Smart Key.
  • Suzuki Connect telematics offering remote AC control, smartwatch connectivity, vehicle tracking, and geo-fencing.
  • Leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted audio and cruise controls.

Safety Equipment

  • Airbags: 6 airbags (Front and Side) standard across variants.
  • Braking Systems: Front Disc and Rear Drum brakes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).
  • Active Safety: Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist.
  • Passive Safety: ISOFIX child seat anchorages, rear parking sensors, and a high-definition rear parking camera.

Variant Recommendation

  • Best Budget Choice: Ertiga LXi (Rs. 8.85 Lakh) provides essential safety equipment, including 6 airbags, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, and projector headlamps.
  • Best Value for Money: Ertiga ZXi (Rs. 10.96 Lakh / CNG Rs. 11.93 Lakh) adds automatic climate control, 15-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen, and push-button start.
  • Top Comfort and Convenience: Ertiga ZXi Plus / ZXi Plus AT (Rs. 11.64 Lakh - Rs. 12.99 Lakh) delivers ARKAMYS sound, leather steering, cruise control, paddle shifters (AT), and Suzuki Connect features.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the base model price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in 2026?

The base variant, Ertiga LXi Petrol Manual, starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 8.85 Lakh.

What is the mileage of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG?

The Ertiga S-CNG variant delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 26.11 km/kg.

Does the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga offer an automatic transmission option?

Yes, the petrol variant is available with a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters in the VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus trims.

How much boot space does the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga offer?

The Ertiga offers 209 litres of boot capacity with all three rows up, which can be expanded significantly by folding the 50:50 split third-row seats.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1462 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20.3 - 26.11 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    87 - 102 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    3
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    121.5 - 136.8 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1205 kg
View All Ertiga SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Variants

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price starts at ₹ 8.85 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's top variant is ZXi Plus AT.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
9 Variants Available
Ertiga LXi
₹8.85 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ertiga VXi
₹9.9 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ertiga VXi CNG
₹10.86 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Latest Updates

Calendar icon15 Aug 2026
This guide details financing options for the popular Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, aiding informed purchase decisions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki's net profit declines for the second consecutive quarter, despite strong sales performance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Jul 2026
The Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, BYD eMax 7, and Kia Carnival offer diverse MPV options with hybrid, electric, and diesel engines in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki plans to increase passenger vehicle prices in India by up to ₹30,000 from August 2026 due to rising input costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki India expands its after-sales network with the 6,000th service touchpoint in Kozhikode, planning 500 more by FY 2026-27.Read Full Story

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Visual Comparison

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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga image
Rs. 8.85 LakhsOnwards
4.2501
102 bhp136.8 NmManual, AutomaticMUV6
3/5
--4395 mm1735 mm1690 mm5.2 metres
Toyota RumionToyota Rumion imageRs. 9.79 LakhsOnwards
4.319
102 bhp136.8 NmManual, AutomaticMUV4---4420 mm1735 mm1690 mm5.2 metresErtigaVSRumion
Maruti Suzuki XL6Maruti Suzuki XL6 imageRs. 11.57 LakhsOnwards
4.311
99 bhp136 NmManual, AutomaticMUV6--209 litres4445 mm1775 mm1755 mm5.2 metresErtigaVSXL6
Kia CarensKia Carens imageRs. 11.02 LakhsOnwards
4.4544
113 bhp250 NmManualMUV6
3/5
195 mm216 litres4540 mm1800 mm1708 mm-ErtigaVSCarens
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusMahindra Bolero Neo Plus imageRs. 11.41 LakhsOnwards
4.81
118 bhp280 NmManualSUV2--696 litres4400 mm1795 mm1812 mm-ErtigaVSBolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero NeoMahindra Bolero Neo imageRs. 8.85 LakhsOnwards
4.2645
100 bhp260 NmManualCompact SUV2--384 litres3995 mm1795 mm1817 mm5.35 metresErtigaVSBolero Neo

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Expert Review

Pros

Excellent mileageUpdated driver screen with newer graphicsSpacious cabinMature drive character

Cons

Substantial price difference vs petrol-only modelCompromised boot spaceNo significant visual update on the outside

Cars fitted with CNG kits have come a long, long way since I first bought a compact vehicle from a Korean brand that had company-fitted CNG technology. At the time - back around 2010, many warned against spending the extra on a new car for it to have a cylinder mounted in the boot - partly because the cargo space was lost entirely but mostly over safety and performance-related concerns. But over these past 12 years, I have remained a devout believer in the cost-benefit and - touching all the wood I can find as I type this - have never had any issues related to my vehicle. Obviously then, I was extremely curious to get behind the wheel of the latest Ertiga CNG from Maruti Suzuki.

Not contend to just drive the 2022 Ertiga CNG around the city with an aimless disposition - something I often do with in my own car, the plan was made for a quick day out from Delhi to Jaipur and back. The idea was to test the MPV on its core parameters of being a comfortable people mover while trying to understand just why Maruti Suzuki has been backing CNG technology with a determined intent. After all, dealer sources reveal the latest Ertiga CNG has already raked up a waiting period spanning several months and so, there is clearly something working in the model's favour.

Here's a highway drive review of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG, based on four fundamental pillars that prospective buyers - you and I - may consider:

Ertiga CNG cabin comfort and space:

The biggest question that comes to the fore when one is talking about any CNG vehicle is just how much space it still has on offer because of that often bulky cylinder.

Now in the particular case of Ertiga, the space for passengers in all three rows remains as is and this has always been the core strength of this particular MPV. Even the third-row seats has decent room for adults when compared to many three-row SUVs that have hit the market in recent times.

The Ertiga has never short-changed customers on space but the CNG cylinder obviously takes up the already small cargo space behind the third-row seats. But Maruti has been quite smart in placing a plank so that at least the top half of the boot can hold small bags and shopping boxes. The lifting angle though is high so I'd rather you don't pack heavy. For any bigger or additional luggage, one would have to go for either a roof carrier or fold down the last-row seats, or both.

The boot inside the Ertiga CNG has been finished well enough to cover the ungainly sight of a CNG kit when the door is opened. Besides, it can be used to park small bags quite easily.
The boot inside the Ertiga CNG has been finished well enough to cover the ungainly sight of a CNG kit when the door is opened. Besides, it can be used to park small bags quite easily.

In terms of the upholstery and general sense of being inside the latest Ertiga, the newest model continues to offer a pleasant ambience with new upholstery in light beige hue and the addition of a faux wood trim on the dashboard. The layout of the dashboard and the cabin, however, remains the same.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the 2022 Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the 2022 Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki.

The 2022 Ertiga obviously doesn't feel as premium as the XL6 from within but it still continues to have a welcoming aura that would be much liked by potential buyers.

Ertiga CNG exterior highlight:

The Ertiga is a very common sight on Indian highways regardless of which part of the country you may be in. To set it apart from the sea of white Ertiga units on cab duties, the latest Ertiga CNG has been given some visual updates like new alloy design on the 15-inch wheels, new grille design on the front and chrome addition on the rear.

The facelift version of the Ertiga could have done with a few more visual updates.
The facelift version of the Ertiga could have done with a few more visual updates.

The 2022 Ertiga, despite these minor updates, surely won't turn any heads even though it continues to have a mature visual cue.

Ertiga CNG drive character:

It was an early morning start from Delhi as I wanted to beat the office rush hour traffic making its way towards Gurugram. A top up of the cylinder at a CNG station near Dwarka was a quick affair and out I drove. Do note that the Ertiga starts on petrol before automatically switching to CNG if the CNG mode is selected. I kept it off initially.

Early mornings are usually the best time to get CNG filled in order to avoid possible rush.
Early mornings are usually the best time to get CNG filled in order to avoid possible rush.

The 1.5-litre Dualjet petrol motor under the hood is new and it was quite a revelation to experience its fun drive traits on an MPV for the first 25 kilometers of the journey. There's 99 bhp and 136 Nm of torque but the Ertiga is light enough on its wheels to spring forward at each throttle input. Speed builds up to the three-figure mark in a linear manner and the manual stick is typically simple to work around.

What I also particularly liked is the large driver display which clearly shows the ratio of petrol vs CNG usage and the status of both fuel left in the tank and in the cylinder. This alone proves how far CNG technology has come, a revelation especially to me for reasons mentioned at the start.

The CNG mode can be selected at the press of a button and the transition is smooth. And it is instantly evident that there's no drop in performance of the vehicle regardless of what the numbers may suggest. In CNG mode, the car develops 87 bhp and offers around 121 Nm of torque. But when you are already pushing the car on petrol on the open highway stretch past Manesar, the switch to CNG would go unnoticed.

In fact, while critics of CNG may continue to harp on a drop in performance, I'll admit I won't be able to know which fuel is being used unless the driver display spelt it out. Push the throttle and the Ertiga on CNG goes past 100 kmph with purpose and I could manage to max it to around 115 kmph before realizing that I ought not to go beyond. For almost every highway stretch in the country, this figure would be the max limit before speed guns shoot you down.

Triple-digit speeds may come up in a confidently gradual manner but it is the steady trait of the Ertiga that really underlines its sure-footed drive. Sure the familiar body roll continues to exist but that's part of the MPV package. But what's a bit of a concern though is that when being pushed on CNG, there's a higher degree of noise that filters into the cabin in comparison to petrol-only mode.

Overall though, the Ertiga continues to handle like a smaller Maruti Suzuki model and while this helps its drive nature enormously in tightly-packed city conditions, there's no trade-off on open roads.

Ertiga CNG range:

There are CNG pumps littered on either side of the highway in and just after passing Gurugram, all the way to Manesar. While a top-up of CNG is recommended, I only switched to CNG mode once past the first toll booth on the Gurugram-Jaipur highway. From here, it was around 210 kms to my intended destination - Amer Fort. I decided to pull the Ertiga on CNG as far as I could while being aggressive on the throttle to get the maximum speed the road rules would allow. So there was no coasting, no cruising - just a dogged dash to the finish line. Also note that the air-conditioning was on the entire way and the car had one other occupant and no cargo.

The range left on CNG - displayed on the driver screen - was quite accurate and showed 205 kms at the first switch.

With not much traffic on the highway, the Ertiga continued to push itself forward on CNG power. It was only around 20 kms short of Amer Fort that the low-CNG warning light came on. And while it is not recommended to do this, I chose to keep going on CNG mode till empty. The car did another 8 kms before it became amply clear that it was now on proverbial fumes. And while there is always the option of switching back to petrol - the beauty of dual-fuel modes that are an EV's envy - I found a CNG station on the highway itself, around five kms short of the right turn that takes one all the way to Amer.

The Math then is quite simple. On CNG mode alone and on highways, the Ertiga can easily go close to its claimed range of around 220 kms. For me, it was around 195 kms. Although this may come down if it is a tightly-packed cabin, do also remember that one need not adopt as aggressive a driving style as I deliberately had. Turn off the AC when the weather permits and this figure would also likely go up.

Ertiga CNG running cost vs purchase price benefit:

On the day of the drive, a kilo of CNG in Delhi was at 75.61. In Manesar, it was at 83.94. And just outside of Jaipur, it was 87 for each kilo.

Per kilo price of CNG in Jaipur on the day of my drive in the Ertiga was at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87.
Per kilo price of CNG in Jaipur on the day of my drive in the Ertiga was at 87.

The tank inside the Ertiga model can accommodate around nine kilos of fuel and this depends on pump pressure. As can be seen in the image above, the pump station outside of Jaipur put in 6.95 kilos of the fuel which cost a total of 604.65. This was the expenditure on CNG between Manesar and Jaipur.

Compare this to running a petrol-only car with a mileage of around 20 kms. A distance of 200 kms would require 10 liters of fuel. At approximately 95 a liter, that's 950 spent on petrol one way. So on CNG, there is a clear saving of 350 or 700 for a return trip.

On the flipside though, CNG pumps aren't exactly a common sight on highways in many parts of the country. While one can always switch to petrol-only mode, the cost-savings would take a hit. The CNG pumps that are located on highways often do have long lines which means one would have to take this time into account into the overall journey time.

Ertiga CNG waiting for its turn at a CNG fuel station just outside of Jaipur.
Ertiga CNG waiting for its turn at a CNG fuel station just outside of Jaipur.

Most important though is the upfront cost of purchasing a car with a company-fitted CNG kit. Maruti Suzuki is offering its S-CNG in the VXi and ZXi variants with manual transmission. The CNG variants are around 1 lakh more expensive than the comparable petrol-only model. Around a decade ago, the purchase price difference used to be around 50,000.

In the real world, the cost benefit of purchasing a single-fuel version vs the dual-fuel version of the same model would come down to you and how much is your daily, monthly and yearly driving distance. Typically, one may recover the additional price paid for a CNG vehicle in around five years but this varies from customer to customer.

Ertiga CNG verdict:

The multiple benefits of CNG technology have been well established over the past several years. Lower emissions, lower running cost and almost the same level of drive performance as petrol-only twins. And with more and more CNG-filling stations coming up, access isn't a major issue in many parts either.

On the flipside though, waiting queues for a refill can stretch depending on your location. And in the particular case of the Ertiga CNG, the price difference is quite substantial when propped against the petrol-only VXi or ZXi version.

With both in balance though, there is no denying that the Ertiga CNG is a capable, mass-commute option that remains a very comfortable car and with the best that CNG technology currently has to offer. It could have done with some more premium visual updates on the outside but if the basic criteria of long journeys is a vital consideration, this car should be an obvious choice.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Images

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Image 1
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Image 6

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Colours

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown
Pearl Metallic Arctic White
Pearl Midnight Black
Prime Oxford Blue
Magma Grey
Auburn Red
Splendid Silver
Pearl metallic dignity brown

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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Safety Ratings

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been awarded 3 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 3 stars in child occupancy.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4Safety
4.4Design
4.6Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Maruti Ertiga for its spacious interior, comfortable ride, and excellent fuel efficiency, making it an ideal family car. However, concerns arise regarding safety features and build quality.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSpacious interior for families
  • check circle iconGreat fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconComfortable ride quality
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs
  • check circle iconAffordable pricing

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconWeak build quality
  • warning iconLow safety rating
  • warning iconUnderpowered engine on highways
  • warning iconBasic features compared to competitors
  • warning iconLimited third-row space

User Reviews

Excellent Family Car
I have been using this car for my daily commute, and it has been a great experience. It offers excellent comfort, smooth performance, decent fuel efficiency, and stable handling. The maintenance costs are reasonable, making it an affordable and reliable choice. Whether driving in the city or on the highway, the car performs well and provides a comfortable ride. Overall, it's a dependable vehicle that I would happily recommend.
By: Rahul Kumar (Aug 1, 2026)
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My Personal Experienc
Driving my Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been a truly comfortable and satisfying experience. From the moment I start the engine, I notice its smooth and refined performance. The car responds well, and the drive feels stable and confident, whether I’m navigating city traffic or cruising on the highway.The power steering is light and easy to handle, which makes driving in crowded areas very convenient. The seats are spacious and comfortable, making long journeys relaxing rather than tiring. Since the Ertiga is a 7-seater, it is perfect for family trips. Everyone can sit comfortably, and the rear AC vents ensure that passengers in the back also enjoy a pleasant ride. The infotainment system with touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, and music features makes every journey more enjoyable. I especially love playing my favorite songs during long drives. The suspension system is well-balanced, so even on slightly rough roads, the ride feels smooth. In terms of safety, features like airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors give me confidence while driving. I feel secure and in control at all times.
By: Jitendra Kumar singh (Feb 11, 2026)
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Excellent fuel economy
It regains the top spot with its “class-above” steering and handling. Now available exclusively as a hybrid, it achieves an impressive 48 mpg in real-world tests.
By: Trends to Watch (Feb 10, 2026)
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Stylish Looks with Excellent Mileage
This family MPV is appreciated for its good mileage, low maintenance costs, and comfortable ride, supported by an improved suspension setup. However, some users feel that its highway performance and build quality could be better.
By: Raja s c (Feb 7, 2026)
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A Perfect Blend of Comfort and Efficiency
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a practical and stylish MPV with a clean, modern design that suits family use well. Its exterior looks simple yet elegant, while the interior feels spacious and thoughtfully laid out. In terms of performance, the engine is smooth and reliable, offering comfortable city driving and stable performance on highways. The suspension absorbs road bumps effectively, ensuring a comfortable ride even on long journeys. Seating comfort is good across all three rows, making it ideal for family trips. One of the Ertiga’s biggest strengths is its impressive mileage for an MPV, which makes it economical to own and maintain.
By: Abhishek Tepan (Jan 29, 2026)
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Related News

If you're looking to upgrade from the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the best MPV choices range from the upmarket Maruti Suzuki XL6 to luxurious hybrids like the Toyota Innova Hycross.
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19 May 2026
The Gravite CNG and Ertiga S-CNG take different approaches to affordable 7-seat mobility, with retrofit and factory-fitted setups, respectively.
Nissan Gravite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG: Performance and pricing comparison
7 May 2026
There are several factors that have made the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga a significantly better product than the Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber, despite all of them being three-row, seven-seater MPVs.
5 reasons why I would buy the Maruti Ertiga over Renault Triber and Nissan Gravite
29 Apr 2026
2025 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga just gets a new spoiler in terms of cosmetic changes.
2025 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched with updated features
3 Sept 2025
Renault Triber has received a makeover, revamping its exterior design and feature list, revamping competition with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Kia Carens.
Renault Triber gets a rejuvenation touch, amps up competition for Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Kia Carens
28 Jul 2025
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Specifications and Features

Max Power87-102 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeMUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque121.5-136.8 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage26.11 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1462 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Ertiga specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's petrol variant is 20.51 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LXi comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

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LXi
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20.51 kmpl

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