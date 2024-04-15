Ertiga is a 7 seater MUV which has 9 variants. The price of Ertiga VXi (O) in Delhi is Rs. 10.91 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi (O) Ertiga is a 7 seater MUV which has 9 variants. The price of Ertiga VXi (O) in Delhi is Rs. 10.91 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi (O) is 45 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like: Engine Type: K15C Smart Hybrid Max Torque: 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres Mileage of VXi (O) is 20.51 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less