Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXi (O) CNG

4 out of 5
12.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage26.11 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
Ertiga VXi (O) CNG Latest Updates

Ertiga is a 7 seater MUV which has 9 variants. The price of Ertiga VXi (O) CNG in Delhi is Rs. 12.28 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi

  • Engine Type: K15C
  • Max Torque: 121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
    Mileage of VXi (O) CNG is 26.11 kmpl.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXi (O) CNG Price

    VXi (O) CNG
    ₹12.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,73,000
    RTO
    1,12,130
    Insurance
    42,747
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,28,377
    EMI@26,403/mo
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXi (O) CNG Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    K15C
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Petrol
    Driving Range
    1566 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    26.11 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    87 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    CNG
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 65 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Mac Pherson Strut & Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 65 R15
    Length
    4395 mm
    Wheelbase
    2740 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Digital Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    3 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXi (O) CNG EMI
    EMI23,762 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,05,539
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,05,539
    Interest Amount
    3,20,202
    Payable Amount
    14,25,741

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga other Variants

    LXi (O)
    ₹9.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,64,000
    RTO
    65,310
    Insurance
    36,200
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,66,010
    EMI@20,763/mo
    VXi (O)
    ₹10.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    ZXi (O)
    ₹12.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    VXi AT
    ₹12.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    View breakup
    ZXi Plus
    ₹13.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    ZXi (O) CNG
    ₹13.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    ZXi AT
    ₹14.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    View breakup
    ZXi Plus AT
    ₹14.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View all
     Popular Muv Cars

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    View all Maruti Suzuki Cars

