|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|26.11 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Rumion S CNG, equipped with a K15C HYBRID and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹13.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Rumion deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Rumion S CNG is available in 5 colour options: Enticing Silver, Spunky Blue, Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, Cafe White.
The Rumion S CNG is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 87 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 136 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Rumion's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki XL6 priced between ₹11.57 Lakhs - 14.53 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga priced between ₹8.85 Lakhs - 12.99 Lakhs.
The Rumion S CNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Body-Coloured Bumpers.