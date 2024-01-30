Rumion is a 7 seater MUV which has 6 variants. The price of Rumion S CNG in Delhi is Rs. 13.04 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S CNG Rumion is a 7 seater MUV which has 6 variants. The price of Rumion S CNG in Delhi is Rs. 13.04 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S CNG is 60 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Child Safety Lock, Heater, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: Max Torque: 136 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres Mileage of S CNG is 26.11 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less