|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|20.11 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Rumion S AT, equipped with a K15C HYBRID and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹14.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Rumion deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Rumion S AT is available in 5 colour options: Enticing Silver, Spunky Blue, Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, Cafe White.
The Rumion S AT is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Rumion's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki XL6 priced between ₹11.57 Lakhs - 14.53 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga priced between ₹8.85 Lakhs - 12.99 Lakhs.
The Rumion S AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and Average Speed.