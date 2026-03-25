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Toyota Rumion Images

Check out the latest images of Toyota Rumion. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Toyota Rumion Front Left Side

Toyota Rumion

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.79 - 14.21 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Exterior
Interior
Toyota Rumion Front Left Side
Toyota Rumion Front Right Side
Toyota Rumion Grille
Toyota Rumion Right Side View
Toyota Rumion Headlight
Toyota Rumion Model Logo
Toyota Rumion Taillight
Toyota Rumion Front Fog Lamp
Toyota Rumion Wheel
Toyota Rumion Steering Controls
Toyota Rumion Steering Wheel
Toyota Rumion Dashboard
Toyota Rumion Gear Shifter
Toyota Rumion Infotainment System Main Menu
Toyota Rumion Instrument Cluster
Toyota Rumion Wireless Charging Pad
Toyota Rumion Airbags
Front Left Side
Front Right Side
Grille
Right Side View
Headlight
Model Logo
Taillight
Front Fog Lamp
Wheel
Steering Controls
Steering Wheel
Dashboard
Gear Shifter
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Wireless Charging Pad
Airbags

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Toyota Rumion User Reviews & Ratings

3.9
19 Ratings & Reviews
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16
5 ratingrating star
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User Reviews

Incorporated in future models
Performance is good, but the boot space feels limited. The CNG tank could be positioned slightly lower to improve practicality. A dash camera and rear camera should be offered across all variants. The second-row seat folding should be a one-touch function for added convenience. Additionally, the third-row cup holder placement can obstruct passenger comfort.
By: A G Suresh (Mar 25, 2026)
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Toyota Rumion: Style, Mileage & Reliability
Toyota Rumion is a stylish and practical 7-seater MPV designed for family comfort and reliability. Its modern look and spacious interiors give it a premium feel, while the smooth 1.5L petrol engine ensures good performance with impressive mileage, especially in the CNG variant. The driving experience is comfortable for both city and highway trips. Toyota’s trusted brand value, affordable maintenance, and excellent service network make ownership worry-free. Though not very powerful or feature-rich compared to higher-end rivals, the Rumion offers great value for money. Overall, it’s a perfect blend of style, mileage, and dependable Toyota experience for families.
By: Jack (Oct 30, 2025)
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Toyota Rumion Related News

Toyota Rumion's base variant is offered in five colour options.
Toyota Rumion becomes affordable: Here's how
9 Mar 2026
The Toyota Rumion is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.67 lakh, ex-showroom and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.96 lakh.
Toyota Rumion prices hiked by 13,000 across all variants. Check details
24 Jul 2025
Utility Vehicles comprising the Innova range, Fortuner, Hilux, and Rumion, contributed 68 per cent of the total sales for Toyota in February 2025
Toyota registers 13% growth in February FY25 sales backed by Innova, Fortuner, Rumion
1 Mar 2025
The Toyota Rumion is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.44 lakh, ex-showroom and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.73 lakh.
Toyota Rumion Festival Edition launched. Check what's new
21 Oct 2024
The Toyota Rumion looks nearly identical to the Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki that it is based on. It is available in five body colour options - Blue, Brown, Grey, White and Silver.
We drove Toyota Rumion for 600 kms in a day, all for answers to biggest question
6 May 2024
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 Toyota Rumion Related News

Toyota Videos

Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
18 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
Toyota has launched the new generation Camry with a refreshed style at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. At this position, the Camry will contend rivals such as the Skoda Superb and the BYD Seal EV. The car will come into the nation in a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) format just like before.
Toyota Camry hybrid 2025 launched: Price, features, engine, mileage explained
12 Dec 2024
Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?
23 Jul 2024
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