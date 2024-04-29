Toyota Rumion gets new AT variant, reopens bookings for E-CNG model

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has introduced a new variant of Rumion, G-AT, along with the resumption of E-CNG bookings. Priced at ₹13 lakhs ex-showroom, the new variant is set to commence deliveries from May 5, 2024. Booking the vehicle requires a fee of ₹11,000.

Earlier the company had halted the bookings for the Toyota Rumion E-CNG variant, stating that this had been done due to the overwhelming response for the MPV. A statement from Toyota read, “The demand has surpassed our expectations, resulting in a long delivery time across variants, especially for the E-CNG option. This has necessitated us to temporarily halt bookings of the E-CNG option ONLY to avoid customer inconvenience due to a longer waiting period."

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Rumion 1462.0 cc 1462.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.29 - 13.68 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota Camry 2024 2487 cc 2487 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 50 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Toyota bZ4X 72.8 kWh 72.8 kWh 405 Km 405 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs View Details Toyota Glanza 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.86 - 10 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota Belta 1462 cc 1462 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs View Details Toyota Camry 2487.0 cc 2487.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 46.17 Lakhs Compare

Getting to the new variant, the Toyota Rumion G-AT variant is powered by a 1.5-litre K series petrol engine paired with a 6-speed Automatic Transmission, featuring Neo Drive (ISG) technology. The petrol variant delivers 102 bhp at 6000 rpm and torque of 136.8 Nm at 4400 rpm, while the CNG variant offers 87 bhp output at 5500 rpm and torque of 121.5 Nm at 4200 rpm.

Also watch: Toyota Rumion: Should you pick this MPV over Maruti Ertiga?

Equipped with a 17.78 cm Smartplay Cast Touchscreen audio system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the new variant also features Toyota i-Connect, providing remote control for climate, lock/unlock, hazard lights, and other connected features. Advanced safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and more.

Expanding its lineup, the Toyota Rumion now offers seven variants for the manual transmission option: S, G, and V grade, and three variants for the automatic transmission option: S, G, and V grade. Additionally, the E-CNG option is available with the S variant. The Toyota Rumion range starts at ₹10.44 lakh ex-showroom and goes up to ₹13.73 lakhs.

The Toyota Rumion, essentially a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in a different badge, gains its own character through cosmetic alterations. These include a grille reminiscent of the Innova, a revised front bumper with a chrome-edged air dam, and unique alloy wheels sporting a two-toned machined finish. Rear modifications appear limited to the addition of a chrome garnish.

First Published Date: