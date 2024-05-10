Citroen's upcoming SUV spotted without disguise, launch likely in June

French auto giant Citroen is planning to launch its third SUV in India after the C5 Aircross and C3 Aircross. The upcoming SUV, called the Basalt, has been spotted a number of times testing on Indian roads. In the latest spy shots, captured in Tiruvallur in Tail Nadu, the Basalt SUV was spotted without any camouflage. The images, possibly of the entry-level variant of the SUV, have revealed the exterior design elements fully. The Basalt SUV is expected to make its India debut in the second half of this year.

Citroen Basalt SUV is likely to take on Tata Motors' upcoming Curvv SUV. The Basalt will be the third model from the French auto giant as part of its

The latest spy shots reveal the Citroen Basalt SUV from the rear and the sides. Both images capture the coupe-styled design of the SUV with a sloping roofline that merges with the boot. It gets large wheel arches on the sides with black highlights around the windows from A pillar to C pillar, black ORVMs, black bumpers at the rear and wrap-around taillights. The wheels on the test mule are not alloys. However, it is expected that the SUV will come with the choice of either a 15-inch or a 16-inch alloy wheel set when launched.

The previous spy shots of the Citroen Basalt SUV have already revealed what the front face of the vehicle will look like. Largely based on the Basalt Vision Concept, the SUV will offer projector LED projector headlights and DRLs at the front, body-coloured bumpers with fog lamps and a slim grille with the Citroen logo.

In terms of features, the Basalt SUV is likely to be offered with the likes of 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, push-button start and ventilated seats. Citroen will also enhance safety of the Basalt SUV with features like six airbags, ISOFIX points and seat belt reminders standard across all variants.

Citroen has not revealed much details about the powertrain of the Basalt SUV yet. However, the French carmaker is expected to equip the SUV with its 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor which is also offered with the C3 Aircross SUV. The engine could be offered with the choice of either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission unit. The engine is capable of churning out 109 bhp of power and 205 Nm of peak torque.

Citroen Basalt SUV is likely to take on the upcoming Tata Curvv SUV when both the models launch later this year. The price of the SUV is likely to start from around ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom).

