Actor Nikita Dutta brings home the new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC luxury SUV

Popular for her roles in film and television, actor Nikita Dutta has brought home the new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC luxury SUV. The actor appears to have opted for the all-black shade on the GLC. Dutta was seen taking delivery of her new prized possession with the family at a dealership in Mumbai, images of which were shared by the dealership. The latest generation Mercedes-Benz GLC was launched in India last year and prices start from ₹74.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is available with petrol and diesel engine options but it’s unclear which version was chosen by Nikita Dutta. The luxury offering is offered in the GLC 300 variant with the 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor tuned for 254 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while there’s the more popular GLC 220d with the 2.0-litre diesel that churns out 194 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that brings an integrated starter generator and pushes an additional 22.6 bhp and 200 Nm. The engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive unit.

The GLC has been quick to climb the ranks and become the most preferred SUV in Mercedes-Benz India’s stable. The model is a C-Class equivalent and comes loaded with a host of features and a fairly spacious cabin. The model comes equipped with LED lighting, new slimmer LED taillights, an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, MBUX UI, aircraft-style air vents and more.

There’s also wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree cameras, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and more. On the safety front, the new GLC gets a host of active and passive features including a virtual transparent bonnet, seven airbags, pre-safe ADAS, and an air suspension that can raise the ground clearance by 20 mm.

On the work front, Nikita Dutta was last seen in the movie Dange released earlier this year. She was also a part of ‘Rocket Gang’ released in 2022. The actor will be seen next in the Marathi film Gharat Ganpati scheduled for release later this year. Furthermore, Dutta has Jewel Thief and Gul Gule Bakawali in the works.

