Mercedes-Benz India to launch two new top-end cars on May 22. Check details

Mercedes-Benz India is gearing up for a significant launch event on May 22, where it will introduce two new models to the Indian market: the Maybach GLS 600 and the AMG S 63 4MATIC E Performance. While the Maybach GLS 600 receives a subtle update, the AMG S 63 is making a comeback with a new identity.

Mercedes-Benz had previously revealed intentions to introduce nine new vehicles in the current year, with a focus on expanding its electric vehicle (EV) lineup. This expansion includes the introduction of at least two new Mercedes-AMG models and a significant increase in its EV offerings. Among the new EVs slated for debut, the Maybach EQS is anticipated to be a highlight.

The current Maybach GLS 600 is priced at ₹2.96 crore, with the updated model expected to cost over ₹3 crore. The AMG S 63 4MATIC+ E Performance is likely to be priced between ₹3 crore and ₹3.5 crore. Both models will be imported to India as completely built units (CBUs).

Updated Maybach GLS 600

The updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 retains its distinctive vertical chrome grille slats, now slightly larger than before. The front bumper has been redesigned, and the India-spec model will feature new 22-inch wheels. The interior of the vehicle retains its familiar layout, with updates including a redesigned steering wheel and premium features such as Manufaktur leather upholstery, dual-screen displays, rear infotainment screens, a 27-speaker Burmester sound system, and ambient lighting.

Under the hood, the Maybach GLS 600 is expected to retain its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine with a 48V starter-generator, producing 557 bhp and 730 Nm of torque, with an additional 22 bhp and 250 Nm from the 48V electric system.

Luxury meets enthusiasm: Mercedes S 63 AMG

On the other hand, the new AMG S 63 receives an updated version of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine, paired with a rear-axle-mounted asynchronous electric motor and a 13.1kWh lithium-ion battery. This configuration delivers a staggering 802 bhp and 1,430 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful S-Class ever.

The electric motor and battery provide an electric-only range of 33km. The AMG S 63 also features AMG Ride Control+ suspension, AMG Active Ride Control stabilisation with electromechanical anti-roll bars, and rear-axle steering.

