HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz India To Launch Two New Top End Cars On May 22. Check Details

Mercedes-Benz India to launch two new top-end cars on May 22. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 May 2024, 06:50 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mercedes-Benz had previously revealed intentions to introduce nine new vehicles in the current year, with a focus on expanding its electric vehicle (E
...
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz India plans to launch the Maybach GLS 600 and the S63 AMG on May 22 (AP)
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz India plans to launch the Maybach GLS 600 and the S63 AMG on May 22

Mercedes-Benz India is gearing up for a significant launch event on May 22, where it will introduce two new models to the Indian market: the Maybach GLS 600 and the AMG S 63 4MATIC E Performance. While the Maybach GLS 600 receives a subtle update, the AMG S 63 is making a comeback with a new identity.

Mercedes-Benz had previously revealed intentions to introduce nine new vehicles in the current year, with a focus on expanding its electric vehicle (EV) lineup. This expansion includes the introduction of at least two new Mercedes-AMG models and a significant increase in its EV offerings. Among the new EVs slated for debut, the Maybach EQS is anticipated to be a highlight.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
Engine Icon3982.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 2.43 Cr
Compare
Toyota Land Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Land Cruiser
Engine Icon3346 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2.10 Cr
Compare
Lexus Lx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus LX
Engine Icon3346.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2.82 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Engine Icon2925 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2.55 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
BMW X5 M
Engine Icon4395.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.95 Cr
Compare
Audi Rs Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi RS Q8
Engine Icon3996.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 2.07 - 2.10 Cr
Compare
View Offers

The current Maybach GLS 600 is priced at 2.96 crore, with the updated model expected to cost over 3 crore. The AMG S 63 4MATIC+ E Performance is likely to be priced between 3 crore and 3.5 crore. Both models will be imported to India as completely built units (CBUs).

Updated Maybach GLS 600

The updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 retains its distinctive vertical chrome grille slats, now slightly larger than before. The front bumper has been redesigned, and the India-spec model will feature new 22-inch wheels. The interior of the vehicle retains its familiar layout, with updates including a redesigned steering wheel and premium features such as Manufaktur leather upholstery, dual-screen displays, rear infotainment screens, a 27-speaker Burmester sound system, and ambient lighting.

Also Read : On the charge: Mercedes-Benz to drive out three new EVs in India this year

Under the hood, the Maybach GLS 600 is expected to retain its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine with a 48V starter-generator, producing 557 bhp and 730 Nm of torque, with an additional 22 bhp and 250 Nm from the 48V electric system.

Luxury meets enthusiasm: Mercedes S 63 AMG

On the other hand, the new AMG S 63 receives an updated version of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine, paired with a rear-axle-mounted asynchronous electric motor and a 13.1kWh lithium-ion battery. This configuration delivers a staggering 802 bhp and 1,430 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful S-Class ever.

The electric motor and battery provide an electric-only range of 33km. The AMG S 63 also features AMG Ride Control+ suspension, AMG Active Ride Control stabilisation with electromechanical anti-roll bars, and rear-axle steering.

First Published Date: 14 May 2024, 06:50 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS S-Class mercedes s63 amg mercedes maybach gls 600 mercedes benz india mercedes benz

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.