Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Driver Seat Adjustment 14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)

Head-rests Front & Rear

Folding Rear Seat Full

Interiors Dual Tone

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Rear Armrest With Cup Holder

Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)

Driver Armrest Yes

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Ventilated Seat Type Heated and cooled

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes

Front Seatback Pockets Yes

Interior Colours Black with Oakwood Trim , Mahogany Brown / Macchiato Beige with Oakwood Trim , Black with Walnut Wood Trim , Mahogany Brown / Macchiato Beige with Walnut Wood Trim

Ventilated Seats Front only

Split Rear Seat 40:20:40 split