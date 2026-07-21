Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Key Specs
- Engine3982 cc
- Mileage8.5 kmpl
- Power570 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space520 litres
- Max Torque770 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight2825 kg
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is the ultra-luxury iteration of the GLS SUV, positioned as Mercedes-Benz's flagship SUV offering in India. Recently updated with a global facelift, the 2024 Maybach GLS continues to offer an opulent experience, combining high-end comfort, advanced technology, and commanding performance. It retains its plush cabin layout and high-performance V8 engine, but now features minor design revisions to the exterior and infotainment improvements inside.
The 2025 pricing reflects a significant reduction due to the transition from a Completely Built Unit (CBU) to local assembly.
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC
|₹2.75 Crore
|Maybach GLS 600 Night Series
|₹3.71 Crore
|Maybach GLS 600 Celebration Edition
|₹4.10 Crore
The exterior of the 2025 model continues to command attention with its massive signature Maybach radiator grille featuring vertical chrome slats. Key design highlights include:
Under the hood, the 2025 Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a high-performance 4.0-liter Twin-Turbo V8 petrol engine. This engine is integrated with a 48V mild-hybrid system (EQ Boost) for seamless acceleration and efficiency.
The cabin of the Maybach GLS is designed to be a "sanctuary on wheels," focusing on rear-seat comfort.
Equipped with the latest technology, the 2025 model ensures a smooth and secure journey.
The 2025 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 remains the definitive choice for those seeking the height of automotive luxury, now with the added advantage of being "Made in India."
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
|Rs. 2.75 CrOnwards
|550 bhp
|770 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|520 litres
|5208 mm
|2157 mm
|1838 mm
|6.26 metres
|Ferrari Portofino
|Rs. 3.5 CrOnwards
|591 bhp
|760 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|-
|292
|4586
|1938
|1318
|-
|Maybach GLSVSPortofino
|Porsche 911
|Rs. 2.11 CrOnwards
|641 bhp
|800 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|128 litres
|4535 mm
|1900 mm
|1303 mm
|5.4 metres
|Maybach GLSVS911
|Ferrari Roma
|Rs. 3.76 CrOnwards
|612 bhp
|760 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|113
|272
|4656
|1974
|1301
|5.4
|Maybach GLSVSRoma
|Maserati GranTurismo
|Rs. 2.72 CrOnwards
|-
|542 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|310 litres
|4966 mm
|1957 mm
|1353 mm
|6.2 metres
|Maybach GLSVSGranTurismo
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric
|Rs. 3.1 CrOnwards
|-
|1164 Nm
|-
|SUV
|8
|250 mm
|620 L
|4863 mm
|2187 mm
|1983 mm
|6.8 metres
|Maybach GLSVSG-Class Electric
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS is available in the 7 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|570 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|770 Nm
|Mileage
|8.5 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|3982 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS's petrol variant is 8.5 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC comes with a 90 litres fuel tank.
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