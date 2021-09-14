Home > New Cars > Mercedes-Benz > Maybach-gls

Mercedes-benz Maybach-gls

Mercedes-benz Maybach-gls (HT Auto photo)

₹ 2.43 Cr Onwards

Mercedes-benz Maybach-gls Key Specs

Mercedes-benz Maybach-gls
Mileage 8.5 to 0 kmpl
Engine 3,982 cc
Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Fuel type Petrol
Mercedes-benz Maybach-gls Price List, Specifications and Features

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

3982 cc | 550 bhp | 2785 kg

₹ 2.43 Cr* Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Mileage (ARAI)
8.5 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
765 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
6.26 metres
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Rear Tyres
325 / 40 R22
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22
Width
2030 mm
Length
5205 mm
Kerb Weight
2785 kg
Height
1838 mm
Wheelbase
3135 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
520 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres
Doors
5 Doors
