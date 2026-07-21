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MERCEDES-BENZ Maybach GLS

₹2.75 - 4.1 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is the ultra-luxury iteration of the GLS SUV, positioned as Mercedes-Benz's flagship SUV offering in India. Recently updated with a global facelift, the 2024 Maybach GLS continues to offer an opulent experience, combining high-end comfort, advanced technology, and commanding performance. It retains its plush cabin layout and high-performance V8 engine, but now features minor design revisions to the exterior and infotainment improvements inside.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS Price in India 2025

The 2025 pricing reflects a significant reduction due to the transition from a Completely Built Unit (CBU) to local assembly.

VariantEx-Showroom Price
Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC 2.75 Crore
Maybach GLS 600 Night Series 3.71 Crore
Maybach GLS 600 Celebration Edition 4.10 Crore

Design and Aesthetics

The exterior of the 2025 model continues to command attention with its massive signature Maybach radiator grille featuring vertical chrome slats. Key design highlights include:

  • Distinctive Lighting: Multi-beam LED headlights with dedicated daytime running lights.
  • Forged Wheels: Standard 22-inch alloy wheels, with optional 23-inch forged wheels that enhance its towering road presence.
  • Premium Accents: Extensive use of chrome on the front bumper, window surrounds, and side sills, along with the iconic Maybach emblem on the D-pillar.
  • Two-Tone Paint: Available in iconic dual-tone finishes that highlight the vehicle's handcrafted character.

Performance and Powertrain

Under the hood, the 2025 Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a high-performance 4.0-liter Twin-Turbo V8 petrol engine. This engine is integrated with a 48V mild-hybrid system (EQ Boost) for seamless acceleration and efficiency.

  • Engine: 3982 cc V8 Twin-Turbo
  • Power Output: 550 bhp (plus an additional 22 bhp from the mild-hybrid system)
  • Peak Torque: 770 Nm
  • Transmission: 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic
  • Drivetrain: 4MATIC fully variable All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • Acceleration: 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds
  • Top Speed: 250 kmph (electronically limited)

First-Class Interior Experience

The cabin of the Maybach GLS is designed to be a "sanctuary on wheels," focusing on rear-seat comfort.

  • Seating Layout: While a five-seater configuration is standard, the executive four-seater layout offers two individual reclining rear seats.
  • Rear Seat Comfort: The "First-Class" rear cabin includes power-adjustable seats with heat, ventilation, and massage functions.
  • Technology: Dual 12.3-inch screens for the dashboard and two 11.6-inch MBUX rear-seat entertainment screens.
  • Audio: A Burmester 3D high-end surround sound system with 29 speakers and 1,610-watt output.
  • Luxury Amenities: A 9.6-litre refrigerated compartment integrated into the rear armrest, folding tables, and handcrafted silver champagne flute holders.

Advanced Safety and Ride Quality

Equipped with the latest technology, the 2025 model ensures a smooth and secure journey.

  • E-Active Body Control: This optional suspension system uses a camera to scan the road ahead and proactively adjusts the damping at each wheel to eliminate body roll and bumps.
  • Level 2 ADAS: Includes Active Brake Assist, Active Steering Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Lane Keeping Assist.
  • Parking Suite: A 360-degree camera system with a "Transparent Bonnet" function for better off-road visibility and Active Parking Assist.
  • Airbags: 8 to 9 airbags ensure comprehensive occupant protection.

Summary of Specifications

  • Fuel Type: Petrol
  • Body Type: Luxury SUV
  • Mileage: Approximately 8 - 10 kmpl
  • Ground Clearance: 200 mm (unladen)
  • Boot Space: 520 Litres

The 2025 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 remains the definitive choice for those seeking the height of automotive luxury, now with the added advantage of being "Made in India."

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    3982 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    8.5 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    570 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    520 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    770 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2825 kg
View All Maybach GLS SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Variants

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS price starts at ₹ 2.75 Cr and goes up to ₹ 4.1 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS's top variant is 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition.
2 Variants Available
Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC
₹2.75 Cr*
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition
₹4.1 Cr*
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Latest Updates

Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
The 2027 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 features a powerful V8 engine, luxury upgrades, and enhanced safety technology, prioritizing opulent comfort and bespoke customization options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Jun 2026
The story compares various SUVs manufactured in India, detailing their engine options, power outputs, and pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 May 2026
Government policies significantly shape consumer choices in India's automotive market, influencing vehicle design, fuel preferences, and safety features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
Mercedes-Benz faces profit declines due to Chinese competition and potential supply shortages from Middle East conflicts.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Apr 2026
The Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Harrier, Safari, Nexon, and Skoda Kushaq are top-rated, safe sub-compact SUVs in India.Read Full Story

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Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
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Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
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Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Images

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Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Colours

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Selenite Grey
Alpine Grey Solid
Polar White
Hyacinth Red Metallic
Sodalite Blue Metallic
Obsidian Black
Emerald Green
Selenite grey

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Alternatives

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2.11 - 3.82 Cr
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Ferrari Roma

3.76 Cr
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Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

2.72 - 2.9 Cr
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Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

3.1 Cr
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Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS User Reviews & Ratings

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Write a Review
Best premium luxury car in world
The Maybach GLS takes an already plush SUV and refines the experience to a very high degree. Every surface is lavish, every bit of tech is focussed on making it more comfortable.
By: Mehul hasan (Sept 12, 2024)
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Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Related News

The 4.0-litre V8 engine on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 has been retuned to put out more power.
2027 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 unveiled with more power, fresh styling and enhanced luxury
21 Jul 2026
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22 May 2024
Mercedes Benz is all set to drive in two more flagship luxury cars in India on May 22. It will launch the Maybach GLS 600 SUV along with the AMG S63 E Performance sedan on the same day.
Mercedes Benz to launch AMG S63, Maybach GLS 600 this week. What to expect?
20 May 2024
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Kangna Ranaut's Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic finished in Polar White
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 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Related News

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Specifications and Features

Max Power570 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque770 Nm
Mileage8.5 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine3982 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
Max Speed250 kmph
View all Maybach GLS specs and features

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Mileage

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS's petrol variant is 8.5 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC comes with a 90 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
600 4MATIC
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
8.5 kmpl

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