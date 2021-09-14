Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Cornering Headlights
Active
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Display
Touch-screen Display
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
Electronic
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Interior Colours
Black with Oakwood Trim , Mahogany Brown / Macchiato Beige with Oakwood Trim , Black with Walnut Wood Trim , Mahogany Brown / Macchiato Beige with Walnut Wood Trim
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split