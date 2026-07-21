The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is the ultra-luxury iteration of the GLS SUV, positioned as Mercedes-Benz's flagship SUV offering in India. Recently updated with a global facelift, the 2024 Maybach GLS continues to offer an opulent experience, combining high-end comfort, advanced technology, and commanding performance. It retains its plush cabin layout and high-performance V8 engine, but now features minor design revisions to the exterior and infotainment improvements inside.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS Price in India 2025

The 2025 pricing reflects a significant reduction due to the transition from a Completely Built Unit (CBU) to local assembly.

Variant Ex-Showroom Price Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC ₹ 2.75 Crore Maybach GLS 600 Night Series ₹ 3.71 Crore Maybach GLS 600 Celebration Edition ₹ 4.10 Crore

Design and Aesthetics

The exterior of the 2025 model continues to command attention with its massive signature Maybach radiator grille featuring vertical chrome slats. Key design highlights include:

Distinctive Lighting: Multi-beam LED headlights with dedicated daytime running lights.

Multi-beam LED headlights with dedicated daytime running lights. Forged Wheels: Standard 22-inch alloy wheels, with optional 23-inch forged wheels that enhance its towering road presence.

Standard 22-inch alloy wheels, with optional 23-inch forged wheels that enhance its towering road presence. Premium Accents: Extensive use of chrome on the front bumper, window surrounds, and side sills, along with the iconic Maybach emblem on the D-pillar.

Extensive use of chrome on the front bumper, window surrounds, and side sills, along with the iconic Maybach emblem on the D-pillar. Two-Tone Paint: Available in iconic dual-tone finishes that highlight the vehicle's handcrafted character.

Performance and Powertrain

Under the hood, the 2025 Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a high-performance 4.0-liter Twin-Turbo V8 petrol engine. This engine is integrated with a 48V mild-hybrid system (EQ Boost) for seamless acceleration and efficiency.

Engine: 3982 cc V8 Twin-Turbo

3982 cc V8 Twin-Turbo Power Output: 550 bhp (plus an additional 22 bhp from the mild-hybrid system)

550 bhp (plus an additional 22 bhp from the mild-hybrid system) Peak Torque: 770 Nm

770 Nm Transmission: 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic

9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic Drivetrain: 4MATIC fully variable All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

4MATIC fully variable All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Acceleration: 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds

0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds Top Speed: 250 kmph (electronically limited)

First-Class Interior Experience

The cabin of the Maybach GLS is designed to be a "sanctuary on wheels," focusing on rear-seat comfort.

Seating Layout: While a five-seater configuration is standard, the executive four-seater layout offers two individual reclining rear seats.

While a five-seater configuration is standard, the executive four-seater layout offers two individual reclining rear seats. Rear Seat Comfort: The "First-Class" rear cabin includes power-adjustable seats with heat, ventilation, and massage functions.

The "First-Class" rear cabin includes power-adjustable seats with heat, ventilation, and massage functions. Technology: Dual 12.3-inch screens for the dashboard and two 11.6-inch MBUX rear-seat entertainment screens.

Dual 12.3-inch screens for the dashboard and two 11.6-inch MBUX rear-seat entertainment screens. Audio: A Burmester 3D high-end surround sound system with 29 speakers and 1,610-watt output.

A Burmester 3D high-end surround sound system with 29 speakers and 1,610-watt output. Luxury Amenities: A 9.6-litre refrigerated compartment integrated into the rear armrest, folding tables, and handcrafted silver champagne flute holders.

Advanced Safety and Ride Quality

Equipped with the latest technology, the 2025 model ensures a smooth and secure journey.

E-Active Body Control: This optional suspension system uses a camera to scan the road ahead and proactively adjusts the damping at each wheel to eliminate body roll and bumps.

This optional suspension system uses a camera to scan the road ahead and proactively adjusts the damping at each wheel to eliminate body roll and bumps. Level 2 ADAS: Includes Active Brake Assist, Active Steering Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Lane Keeping Assist.

Includes Active Brake Assist, Active Steering Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Lane Keeping Assist. Parking Suite: A 360-degree camera system with a "Transparent Bonnet" function for better off-road visibility and Active Parking Assist.

A 360-degree camera system with a "Transparent Bonnet" function for better off-road visibility and Active Parking Assist. Airbags: 8 to 9 airbags ensure comprehensive occupant protection.

Summary of Specifications

Fuel Type: Petrol

Petrol Body Type: Luxury SUV

Luxury SUV Mileage: Approximately 8 - 10 kmpl

Approximately 8 - 10 kmpl Ground Clearance: 200 mm (unladen)

200 mm (unladen) Boot Space: 520 Litres

The 2025 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 remains the definitive choice for those seeking the height of automotive luxury, now with the added advantage of being "Made in India."