Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV launched in India: First look
Updated: 08 Jun 2021, 01:13 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
- Mercedes-Benz has launched the ultra-luxury Maybach GLS 600 SUV in India at a price of ₹2.43 crore. It comes powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that can generate 558 Ps of power and 730 Nm of torque.
- Here is a look at the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV.
