Home > Auto > Videos > Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV launched in India: First look

Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV launched in India: First look

Updated: 08 Jun 2021, 01:13 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Mercedes-Benz has launched the ultra-luxury Maybach GLS 600 SUV in India at a price of 2.43 crore. It comes powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that can generate 558 Ps of power and 730 Nm of torque.
  • Here is a look at the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV.
 

