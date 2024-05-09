2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched in India with a major makeover. Key highlights

Check the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift in video

Check more on new Maruti Suzuki Swift here The new Maruti Suzuki Swift has been finally launched in India with a plethora of updates. Check more on the car here. Thank you for staying tuned to HT Auto. Stay with us for all the latest updates from the automotive world.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at ₹6.49 lakh The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹9.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the automaker is offering the new Swift for subscription at a monthly rental of ₹17,436.

New Swift gets nine colour options The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift comes available in nine different colour options including six mono-tone and three dual-tones. Sizzling Red, Luster Blue, Novel Orange, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, and Pearl Arctic White are the mono-tone colour options, while the dual-tone options are - Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Luster Blue with Midnight Black roof and Pearl Arctic White with Midnight Black roof.

New Swift has been developed with ₹1,450 cr Maruti Suzuki Swift fourth-generation model has been designed and developed with an investment of ₹1,450 crore.

New Swift offers up to 14% fuel efficiency New-gen Swift offers up to 10% higher fuel economy for the manual variant, whole the AMT variant offers 14% improved fuel efficiency.

Swift sold 6.5 million units globally The Swift hatchback has sold over 6.5 million units worldwide in 169 countries, since its launch two decades ago.

Swift launch to commence shortly We are at ground zero for the launch of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. Stay tuned to HT Auto for all the live updates.

New Swift is longer but shorter than outgoing model The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift measures 3,860 mm in length, which means it is 15 mm longer than the outgoing model which measures 3,845 mm. The new hatchback measures the same in width and wheelbase at 1,735 mm and 2,450 mm respectively. However, its height has been shortened by 35 mm to 1,495 mm from the outgoing model's 1,530 mm. This means, the legroom inside the cabin remains unchanged, but headroom has been trimmed.

Dealer sources reveal key information just an hour before launch The Maruti Suzuki Swift is already available for booking and just a few minutes ahead of its launch, a dealer source has revealed the key information about the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. Powered by a new 1.2-litre Z Series Z12E engine, the new Swift claims to offer 25.75 kmpl fuel economy. Besides the updated design, it comes with features like LED projector headlamps, wireless smartphone charger, cruise control etc. Also, it gets six airbags as a standard feature in all variants.

New Swift to re-energise hatchback segment The hatchback segment has been witnessing an increasingly dull sales performance over the last few years owing to the growing consumer preference shift towards utility vehicles like SUVs and MPVs. The Swift may turn the tide for Maruti Suzuki in favour of hatchbacks again, which always remained the bestselling segment for the industry at large and Maruti Suzuki as well. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava a few days ago said that he hopes the small car segment to bounce back again. It is to be seen if the new Maruti Suzuki Swift brings back the colour in the hatchback segment.

What's propelling Swift's swift journey in India? Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the bestsellers over a long period in India. The upmarket hatchback has been in business in India for more than a decade but retains its charm appeal amid the maddening rush for SUVs. Some of the key factors that have been propelling the Swift's swift journey in India are - practicality as a city and highway car, a host of upmarket features, good resale value, the brand value of Maruti Suzuki and generous space ensuring a comfortable riding experience for occupants. The basic design of the hatchback remains largely intact from the original model, which is another plus to invoking the appeal among consumers. Overall, the car offers a value-for-money proposition to consumers, which plays a key role in its popularity.

Booking details for the latest Swift If you are already convinced to drive home the latest Swift, the option to book one is open as you read this. Maruti Suzuki had opened bookings for 2024 Swift recently for a token amount of ₹11,000 through its online channel as well as via Arena dealerships.

Journey of Swift in India… The first-generation Swift was launched in India in 2005. A facelift version was driven in four years later, in 2009. In 2011, the second-generation Swift was brought out and then there was its facelift model that broke cover in 2015. Till this point, Maruti Suzuki was also offering diesel engine options and the Swift also came with the DDis motor which was enormously loved. But Maruti would eventually ditch diesel motors entirely. The third-generation Swift was launched in 2018 and there was a mild facelift soon after. The Swift to be launched today will be the fourth-generation version.

What can you get for the price of a current-gen Swift? The Swift at present has a price range between ₹6.30 lakh and ₹9.50 lakh (before taxes). In this price bracket, the number of options across body styles has increased in recent times. The Baleno from the same family is one such option. Then there is the Fronx too which can be had in its base and mid variants in this price spectrum. Alternatively, a few or many of the variants of Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Renault Triber, Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, Hyundai Exter, Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza can be considered.

Where in the world does Suzuki sell Swift? India is the largest market in the world for Suzuki, even bigger than Japan. The Swift then is a pivotel part of Maruti Suzuki strategy here. But the hot hatch is also on several roads in Europe, Australia, UAE, parts of Asia and of course, Japan.

When Cristiano Ronaldo featured in a Swift advertisement… Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was the star in the first-ever television advertisement of Suzuki Swift. Have you checked out the video?

Tracing back the roots of Suzuki Swift The first-generation Swift was first showcased at the Paris Auto Show in 2004 in concept forms. Although the model was on sale in various markets and under various names - it was called Cultus in Japan, the Swift was reworked as a low-cost alternative to that model. The global launch, including launch in India, took place in 2005 and the car received a positive response from almost everywhere. While there was some degree of skepticism over its design in the initial period, the Swift managed to become a familiar sight in many regions where sold.

Did you know? Maruti Suzuki Swift has won the Indian Car of the Year award (ICOTY) on three separate occasions. Timely and relevant updates have kept the Swift as a popular model in the Indian car market, despite the onslaught of SUVs of small proportions.