2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched in India with a major makeover. Key highlights

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 09 May 2024, 14:34 PM
  • The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a host of design updates, and feature additions as well as an all-new petrol engine.
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a host of design updates, and feature additions as well as an all-new petrol engine.
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a host of design updates, and feature additions as well as an all-new petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been in business for nearly two decades and has nearly seen it all. Launched in 2005, the hatchback quickly became the auto company's second-largest selling vehicle in India, after Alto. But unlike the practical Maruti Suzuki Alto, the Swift has always been a style statement with hot-hatch credentials. Now, the automaker has re-energised the appeal of the hatchback with the new-generation model.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has repeatedly found its place in the top-10-selling cars in India over the last two decades and while there has been a tectonic shift towards the SUV body type, the hatchback still maintains its dedicated fan base. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is looking at expanding this very base and revitalising the hatchback segment in the country. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava believes that despite the maddening SUV mania, which is shrinking other segments like hatchbacks and sedans, the small cars will bounce back in the Indian market. In that case, the Swift could be Maruti Suzuki's best bet to bring back colour in the hatchback segment.

With the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift launched in India, check out all key highlights from the launch of the car - from variants, specifications and colour options to price structure and much more.

09 May 2024, 02:34 PM IST

Check the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift in video

09 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST

Check more on new Maruti Suzuki Swift here

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift has been finally launched in India with a plethora of updates. Check more on the car here.

 

Thank you for staying tuned to HT Auto. Stay with us for all the latest updates from the automotive world.

09 May 2024, 12:56 PM IST

New Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at ₹6.49 lakh

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback has been launched in India at a starting price of 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the automaker is offering the new Swift for subscription at a monthly rental of 17,436.

09 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST

New Swift gets nine colour options

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift comes available in nine different colour options including six mono-tone and three dual-tones. Sizzling Red, Luster Blue, Novel Orange, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, and Pearl Arctic White are the mono-tone colour options, while the dual-tone options are - Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Luster Blue with Midnight Black roof and Pearl Arctic White with Midnight Black roof.

09 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST

New Swift has been developed with ₹1,450 cr

Maruti Suzuki Swift fourth-generation model has been designed and developed with an investment of 1,450 crore.

09 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST

New Swift offers up to 14% fuel efficiency

New-gen Swift offers up to 10% higher fuel economy for the manual variant, whole the AMT variant offers 14% improved fuel efficiency.

09 May 2024, 12:09 PM IST

Swift sold 6.5 million units globally

The Swift hatchback has sold over 6.5 million units worldwide in 169 countries, since its launch two decades ago.

09 May 2024, 12:01 PM IST

Swift launch to commence shortly

We are at ground zero for the launch of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. Stay tuned to HT Auto for all the live updates.

09 May 2024, 11:48 AM IST

New Swift is longer but shorter than outgoing model 

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift measures 3,860 mm in length, which means it is 15 mm longer than the outgoing model which measures 3,845 mm. The new hatchback measures the same in width and wheelbase at 1,735 mm and 2,450 mm respectively. However, its height has been shortened by 35 mm to 1,495 mm from the outgoing model's 1,530 mm. This means, the legroom inside the cabin remains unchanged, but headroom has been trimmed.

09 May 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Dealer sources reveal key information just an hour before launch

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is already available for booking and just a few minutes ahead of its launch, a dealer source has revealed the key information about the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. Powered by a new 1.2-litre Z Series Z12E engine, the new Swift claims to offer 25.75 kmpl fuel economy. Besides the updated design, it comes with features like LED projector headlamps, wireless smartphone charger, cruise control etc. Also, it gets six airbags as a standard feature in all variants.

09 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST

New Swift to re-energise hatchback segment

The hatchback segment has been witnessing an increasingly dull sales performance over the last few years owing to the growing consumer preference shift towards utility vehicles like SUVs and MPVs. The Swift may turn the tide for Maruti Suzuki in favour of hatchbacks again, which always remained the bestselling segment for the industry at large and Maruti Suzuki as well. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava a few days ago said that he hopes the small car segment to bounce back again. It is to be seen if the new Maruti Suzuki Swift brings back the colour in the hatchback segment.

09 May 2024, 11:07 AM IST

What's propelling Swift's swift journey in India?

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the bestsellers over a long period in India. The upmarket hatchback has been in business in India for more than a decade but retains its charm appeal amid the maddening rush for SUVs. Some of the key factors that have been propelling the Swift's swift journey in India are - practicality as a city and highway car, a host of upmarket features, good resale value, the brand value of Maruti Suzuki and generous space ensuring a comfortable riding experience for occupants. The basic design of the hatchback remains largely intact from the original model, which is another plus to invoking the appeal among consumers. Overall, the car offers a value-for-money proposition to consumers, which plays a key role in its popularity.

09 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST

Booking details for the latest Swift

If you are already convinced to drive home the latest Swift, the option to book one is open as you read this. Maruti Suzuki had opened bookings for 2024 Swift recently for a token amount of 11,000 through its online channel as well as via Arena dealerships.

09 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST

Journey of Swift in India…

The first-generation Swift was launched in India in 2005. A facelift version was driven in four years later, in 2009. In 2011, the second-generation Swift was brought out and then there was its facelift model that broke cover in 2015. Till this point, Maruti Suzuki was also offering diesel engine options and the Swift also came with the DDis motor which was enormously loved. But Maruti would eventually ditch diesel motors entirely. The third-generation Swift was launched in 2018 and there was a mild facelift soon after. The Swift to be launched today will be the fourth-generation version.

09 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST

What can you get for the price of a current-gen Swift?

The Swift at present has a price range between 6.30 lakh and 9.50 lakh (before taxes). In this price bracket, the number of options across body styles has increased in recent times. The Baleno from the same family is one such option. Then there is the Fronx too which can be had in its base and mid variants in this price spectrum. Alternatively, a few or many of the variants of Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Renault Triber, Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, Hyundai Exter, Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza can be considered.

09 May 2024, 09:26 AM IST

Where in the world does Suzuki sell Swift?

India is the largest market in the world for Suzuki, even bigger than Japan. The Swift then is a pivotel part of Maruti Suzuki strategy here. But the hot hatch is also on several roads in Europe, Australia, UAE, parts of Asia and of course, Japan.

09 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST

When Cristiano Ronaldo featured in a Swift advertisement…

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was the star in the first-ever television advertisement of Suzuki Swift. Have you checked out the video?

09 May 2024, 09:08 AM IST

Tracing back the roots of Suzuki Swift

The first-generation Swift was first showcased at the Paris Auto Show in 2004 in concept forms. Although the model was on sale in various markets and under various names - it was called Cultus in Japan, the Swift was reworked as a low-cost alternative to that model. The global launch, including launch in India, took place in 2005 and the car received a positive response from almost everywhere. While there was some degree of skepticism over its design in the initial period, the Swift managed to become a familiar sight in many regions where sold.

09 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST

Did you know?

Maruti Suzuki Swift has won the Indian Car of the Year award (ICOTY) on three separate occasions. Timely and relevant updates have kept the Swift as a popular model in the Indian car market, despite the onslaught of SUVs of small proportions.

09 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST

What makes the Swift a swift sales proposition for Maruti?

Unveiled for the first time in 2005, Maruti Suzuki sold over 25 lakh units of the model by 2021. And while the run rate may have slowed down slightly due to the plethora of options available in the market, the Swift still is a popular choice for many due to its enthusiastic drive trait, flashy style on the outside and a compact proportion which makes it ideal for city driving.

First Published Date: 09 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST

