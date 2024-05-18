Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition revealed for South Africa

Mahindra has revealed the new Scorpio-N Adventure Edition in South Africa bringing a more rugged version of the SUV. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition is based on the top-spec Z8 four-wheel drive variant in South Africa and comes with a host of upgrades to make it even more capable of taking on rough terrains.

The majority of the changes on the Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition are to the exterior. The SUV gets new off-road-spec bumpers at the front and rear, which dramatically improve the approach and departure angles. The new bumpers are shorter, mounted higher up and made out of metal to withstand impact. They are also pre-fitted with a tow bar, recovery hooks, high-lift jacking points, auxiliary lights and a winch.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition is based on the top-sped Z8 variant and gets a few add-ons to the interior

The Scorpio-N Adventure Edition rides on new 18-inch alloy wheels with larger profile all-terrain tyres, while the wheel arches get additional cladding to accommodate the wider tyres. There’s also a roof rack for added utility which completes the tough exterior of the SUV. Mahindra South Africa is retailing the Scorpio-N Adventure Edition in the market.

The South African-spec Mahindra Scorpio-N is identical to the one sold in India. The made-in-India SUV is sold with only the diesel heart in the market. Power comes from the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine tuned for 172 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, paired with only a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition is offered with the 2.2-litre diesel engine with the 6-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive

The Scorpio-N Adventure Edition gets four-wheel drive as standard. The SUV comes with terrain modes including Normal, Grass, Gravel, Snow, Mud, and Sand. Other off-road bits include a mechanical rear-locking differential and electronic brake-locking differential, along with hill hold and hill descent control.

