HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Scorpio N Adventure Edition Revealed For South Africa

Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition revealed for South Africa

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2024, 14:40 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition is based on the top-spec Z8 four-wheel drive variant in South Africa and comes with a host of upgrades to
...
Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition
The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition gets a new bumper at the front and rear, new alloy wheels with high profile all-terrain tyres and a roof rail
Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition
The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition gets a new bumper at the front and rear, new alloy wheels with high profile all-terrain tyres and a roof rail

Mahindra has revealed the new Scorpio-N Adventure Edition in South Africa bringing a more rugged version of the SUV. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition is based on the top-spec Z8 four-wheel drive variant in South Africa and comes with a host of upgrades to make it even more capable of taking on rough terrains.

The majority of the changes on the Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition are to the exterior. The SUV gets new off-road-spec bumpers at the front and rear, which dramatically improve the approach and departure angles. The new bumpers are shorter, mounted higher up and made out of metal to withstand impact. They are also pre-fitted with a tow bar, recovery hooks, high-lift jacking points, auxiliary lights and a winch.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv500 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2024
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Mahindra has over 2.2 lakh order backlog of SUVs, highest for Scorpio, Thar.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition
The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition is based on the top-sped Z8 variant and gets a few add-ons to the interior
Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition
The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition is based on the top-sped Z8 variant and gets a few add-ons to the interior

The Scorpio-N Adventure Edition rides on new 18-inch alloy wheels with larger profile all-terrain tyres, while the wheel arches get additional cladding to accommodate the wider tyres. There’s also a roof rack for added utility which completes the tough exterior of the SUV. Mahindra South Africa is retailing the Scorpio-N Adventure Edition in the market.

The South African-spec Mahindra Scorpio-N is identical to the one sold in India. The made-in-India SUV is sold with only the diesel heart in the market. Power comes from the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine tuned for 172 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, paired with only a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition
The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition is offered with the 2.2-litre diesel engine with the 6-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive
Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition
The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition is offered with the 2.2-litre diesel engine with the 6-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive

The Scorpio-N Adventure Edition gets four-wheel drive as standard. The SUV comes with terrain modes including Normal, Grass, Gravel, Snow, Mud, and Sand. Other off-road bits include a mechanical rear-locking differential and electronic brake-locking differential, along with hill hold and hill descent control.

First Published Date: 18 May 2024, 14:40 PM IST
TAGS: Scorpio-N NAMPO Mahindra Mahindra Scorpio N Adventure Edition Mahindra Scorpio Mahindra Scorpio N Mahindra South Africa

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.