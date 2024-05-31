Kia Clavis spotted testing on Indian roads

Kia is currently one of the most successful four-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market. That too despite just having two main SUVs in the lineup which are Seltos and Sonet. Well, Kia is planning to add a new SUV to the lineup which is expected to be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos. It is expected that the new SUV will be called Clavis and will be unveiled by the end of this year with the launch happening early next year.

In the video, the Clavis can seen covered in a thick sheet of black cloth. Manufacturers often cover up the vehicle like this so that the design elements of the vehicle are not leaked. However, the silhouette of the Clavis is quite boxy with a hint of a tall boy design. It is expected that Clavis will have a length of around 4.2 metres.

Previous spy shots have revealed that the SUV will come with vertically stacked projector headlamps with LED units and vertical LED Daytime Running Lamps. The latest video reveals that there would be a high-mounted stop lamp and brake lamps are placed in the bumper.

Certain design features bear a resemblance to Kia's top-end electric vehicle, the EV9, particularly the rear tail lights. The SUV is equipped with roof rails, although it remains unclear whether they serve a practical purpose or are purely aesthetic. The windows are notably large, suggesting a spacious and open cabin. Additionally, the vehicle will sport a fresh set of four-spoke alloy wheels on the sides.

Also Read : Kia EV3 to feature LG webOS, aimed at in-car experience with streaming services

The Kia Clavis is expected to be available with both petrol and EV powertrains. The engine options may consist of a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine provides a power output of 118 bhp and a torque of 172 Nm. For petrol variants, transmission choices include a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, while for diesel variants, options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Additionally, there will be a naturally aspirated petrol engine available, which will contribute to reducing the starting price of the Clavis. This engine could either be the 1.5-litre unit from the Seltos or the 1.2-litre unit from the Sonet.

