Avoid tyre bursts and car fires during this scorching heatwave. Five key tips

Taking extra care of the car in summer is highly important because the hot weather can put additional stress on various car parts, such as the tyres, essential fluids, and air conditioning system. Here are five key tips to follow to ensure the car remains in good and well-functional condition in summer.

It's summer time and heat waves raging on in different parts of the country/ The summer heat not only increases the discomfort for the people, but vehicles also face issues due to immense heat. Hence, it is imperative to be extra cautious about your vehicle and take proper care of it to ensure the car runs smoothly and all of its components function at optimum levels. During the scorching heat wave that India has been experiencing over the last few weeks, several car fire and tyre burst incidents have become common across the country.

1 Check and maintain essential fluid levels Keeping the engine oil, brake oil and coolant to the optimum level is necessary to ensure the vehicle's critical components function properly in the long run. This is applicable not only during summer but in all weather conditions. However, in summer it is especially important to check the engine oil, and coolant levels periodically as the car's engine gets heated during its operation and these fluids make sure the heat remains under control, especially when the outside temperature is high and not following

2 Ensure tyres are in good health Proper tyre pressure makes sure the car runs well in any season because tyres lose or gain air pressure daily. The outside temperature significantly impacts the tyre's air pressure. In summer, air pressure in a tyre increases during summer due to the hot weather, in winter, the air pressure decreases. In summer, air pressure increases can lead to blowouts if the tyres are overinflated. Hence, avoid over-inflating the tyres as doing so doesn't help. Also, ensure the tyres are not underinflated, as that impacts fuel economy. Always refill the tyres with OEM recommended air pressure. Try to fill the tyres with nitrogen instead of regular air as N2 is less sensitive to heat compared to regular air. You can use a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) device to check the tyre air pressure.

3 Check and replace windshield wiping system Windshield wipers come with rubber components, which develop wear and tear due to heat. This could leave spots on the windshield as well as reduce the functionality of the wipers. Hence, it is important to make sure to check the wiper blades periodically in summer and if you feel the rubber blades have developed wear and tears, replace them. Another key element of the windshield wiping system is the wiper fluid, which tends to vaporise despite the reservoir being sealed with a cap. Hence, check the wider fluid level and refill if necessary.

4 Take care of cabin air filter During summer, the car's air filter works overtime as the air conditioning of a vehicle works overtime to reduce the heat inside the cabin. The air filter acts as an important component of the in-car air conditioning system as it prevents pollutants from entering the vents when the AC is turned on. If the air filter is now clean, then it could result in issues with the AC system, which could be expensive to repair. Hence, to avoid those unnecessary costs, it is important to take care of the cabin air filter. Cleaning of the air filter can be done at home only through a DIY method. If you see the air filter is very dirty, then it is recommended to replace it with a new one, which is not very costly. However, air filter costs vary from vehicle to vehicle.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 Km 150 Km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Lexus UX 300e 54.3kWh 54.3kWh 400 km 400 km ₹ 75 - 85 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.7 77 kWh 77 kWh 621 Km 621 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs View Details

5 Protect the interior Extreme heat during summer can directly impact the leather, fabric and plastic parts used inside the cabin. The sunlight entering the cabin of a car heats up the car's interior. Prolonged exposure to plastic parts, leather seats, and upholstery can cause colour fading and cracks. Hence, try to reduce the heat inside the cabin by covering the dashboard with dashboard towels or covers, using sunlight shields etc.

First Published Date: