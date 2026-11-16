Updated Mahindra Thar Roxx spotted at dealerships with new alloys, DaVinci suspension

The updated Mahindra Thar Roxx has begun arriving at dealerships ahead of its expected launch, offering the clearest look yet at some of the changes planned for the five-door SUV. A recently spotted unit parked outside a Koncept Automobiles showroom features a new set of two-tone alloy wheels, while close-up images of its suspension provide further evidence of the expected DaVinci upgrade.

New alloy wheel design

Images shared by safarnamawithak show the SUV without the camouflage seen on an earlier test vehicle. The newly revealed wheels have a two-tone finish and a spoke pattern resembling the alloys available on the three-door Mahindra Thar OG.

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The latest photographs also offer a better look at the front and rear wheel designs. However, Mahindra has not confirmed which Thar Roxx variants will receive these alloys. It is also unclear whether they will replace the existing designs or be offered as an additional option.

Apart from the wheels, the vehicle's exterior appears unchanged. It retains the familiar circular headlamps, vertically arranged grille slots and chunky front bumper. The five-door layout, prominent wheel-arch cladding and side steps are also carried over.

DaVinci suspension upgrade expected

The more significant change could be beneath the body. Close-up footage of the latest dealership sighting shows the damper and coil spring assemblies. These images follow an October spotting, when underbody photographs of a camouflaged Thar Roxx test vehicle first indicated the possibility of a DaVinci suspension setup.

The current Thar Roxx uses frequency-dependent damping. The expected DaVinci system could introduce revised internal damper valving to improve the SUV's ability to absorb bumps and maintain body control.

This could make a difference on uneven roads and surfaces with repeated undulations, particularly for passengers in a vehicle designed to serve as a family SUV. The actual improvement will depend on how Mahindra calibrates the suspension for the Roxx.

Launch and variant details awaited

The dealership appearance suggests that Mahindra is moving closer to introducing the updated model. However, the launch date, variant-wise distribution of the changes and any revisions to prices remain unannounced.

The SUV is expected to retain its existing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options. Both are currently available with six-speed manual and torque-converter automatic transmissions. Rear-wheel drive is offered with both engines, while four-wheel drive is limited to diesel variants.

Higher trims currently get features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS. Buyers will have to wait for Mahindra to confirm which variants receive the suspension and wheel updates.

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