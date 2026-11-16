Triumph Bonneville T40, T40 Black and T4 test rides begin in India

Triumph Motorcycles has commenced test rides for its new Bonneville T40, T40 Black and Bonneville T4 in India. Interested buyers can now visit their nearest authorised Triumph dealership to experience the three modern-classic motorcycles before making a purchase decision. Test ride availability and schedules may vary depending on the dealership and city.

The three motorcycles were launched in India in October 2026, expanding Triumph's locally manufactured 350cc motorcycle portfolio. The new Bonneville models bring the iconic styling of the British manufacturer's classic motorcycle range to a smaller-capacity platform.

Triumph Bonneville T40, T40 Black and T4 prices

The Triumph Bonneville T40 and T40 Black are priced at ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The more affordable Bonneville T4, meanwhile, is priced at ₹2.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

All three motorcycles are powered by a 350cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine from Triumph's TR series. It produces 29 PS at 7,000 rpm and 31 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Triumph Bonneville T40 vs T4: Features and equipment

The Bonneville T40 and T40 Black get a more comprehensive electronics package. They feature a circular TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity, navigation and music controls. The motorcycles also get five riding modes, cruise control, lean-sensitive cornering ABS and cornering traction control.

The Bonneville T4 is positioned as the more accessible model in the lineup and gets a simpler equipment package. It features a colour LCD instrument console with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, along with three riding modes, dual-channel ABS and traction control. It misses out on cruise control and lean-sensitive rider aids.

In terms of styling, all three motorcycles retain the traditional Bonneville design language. Key highlights include a round headlamp, sculpted teardrop-shaped fuel tank, twin rear shock absorbers, spoked wheels and a classic exhaust design.

Triumph Bonneville T40, T4 delivery timeline

Triumph has scheduled deliveries of the Bonneville T40 and T40 Black to commence from the second week of November 2026. Customers opting for the Bonneville T4, however, will have to wait longer, with deliveries expected to begin from the second week of January 2027.

With test rides now underway, prospective buyers can experience the new Bonneville range and assess its engine performance, ergonomics and handling before choosing between the three motorcycles.

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