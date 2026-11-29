Four-cylinder engines are slowly becoming a rare commodity in the entry-level segment as automakers continue to switch to three-cylinder engines. Maruti Suzuki shifted to three-cylinder engines with the Swift and has introduced it in the Baleno, whereas other automakers continue to manufacture entry-level cars with three-cylinder engines, including Tata, Citroen and Mahindra, among others. However, if you love refinement and want a car with a four-cylinder engine, these options would suit you best:

While three-cylinder engines are becoming increasingly common in entry-level cars, several models still offer four-cylinder options. Here are five affordable cars prioritising refinement, performance and smoother driving experiences

1 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hyundai Grand i10 Nios EMI starting at just ₹7,400/ month Check Eligibility The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level car in the South Korean automaker’s populated product portfolio. The Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine producing 81 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. The starting ex-showroom price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is ₹5.59 lakh.

2 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EMI starting at just ₹6,600/ month Check Eligibility The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is arguably the most popular car in the country and one of its oldest nameplates. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is powered by the same 998cc three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine powering the Celerio, producing 67.5 bhp and 91.1 Nm of torque. However, the WagonR boasts an alternate engine offering, being powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated K12N engine producing approximately 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and AMT. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR with a four-cylinder engine has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.99 lakh.

3 Kia Sonet Kia New Sonet EMI starting at just ₹10,500/ month Check Eligibility The sub-compact SUV from South Korean automaker Kia, the Sonet is powered by three different powertrains. Among them is a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, producing 81.8 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. In addition, the other two powertrains include a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 118.3 bhp and 172 Nm of torque and 114.4 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The Kia Sonet has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.44 lakh.

4 Honda Amaze Honda Amaze EMI starting at just ₹10,100/ month Check Eligibility The Honda Amaze is the entry-level car for Honda’s portfolio and is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine producing 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT transmission. The Honda Amaze has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.65 lakh.

5 Tata Altroz Tata Altroz EMI starting at just ₹8,300/ month Check Eligibility Yes, the Tata Altroz is powered by a four-cylinder engine. It still gets the same 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, but it is also powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 89 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The diesel engine-powered Tata Altroz is priced at ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

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