5 affordable cars powered by four-cylinder engines to buy in India
While three-cylinder engines are becoming increasingly common in entry-level cars, several models still offer four-cylinder options. Here are five affordable cars prioritising refinement, performance and smoother driving experiences
Four-cylinder engines are slowly becoming a rare commodity in the entry-level segment as automakers continue to switch to three-cylinder engines. Maruti Suzuki shifted to three-cylinder engines with the Swift and has introduced it in the Baleno, whereas other automakers continue to manufacture entry-level cars with three-cylinder engines, including Tata, Citroen and Mahindra, among others. However, if you love refinement and want a car with a four-cylinder engine, these options would suit you best:
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level car in the South Korean automaker’s populated product portfolio. The Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine producing 81 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. The starting ex-showroom price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is ₹5.59 lakh.
The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is arguably the most popular car in the country and one of its oldest nameplates. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is powered by the same 998cc three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine powering the Celerio, producing 67.5 bhp and 91.1 Nm of torque. However, the WagonR boasts an alternate engine offering, being powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated K12N engine producing approximately 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and AMT. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR with a four-cylinder engine has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.99 lakh.
The sub-compact SUV from South Korean automaker Kia, the Sonet is powered by three different powertrains. Among them is a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, producing 81.8 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. In addition, the other two powertrains include a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 118.3 bhp and 172 Nm of torque and 114.4 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The Kia Sonet has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.44 lakh.
The Honda Amaze is the entry-level car for Honda’s portfolio and is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine producing 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT transmission. The Honda Amaze has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.65 lakh.
Yes, the Tata Altroz is powered by a four-cylinder engine. It still gets the same 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, but it is also powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 89 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The diesel engine-powered Tata Altroz is priced at ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
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