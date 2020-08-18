Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
₹ 5.04 to 8.04 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Mileage 20.7 to 26.2 kmpl
Engine 998 to 1,197 cc
Transmission Manual and Automatic
Fuel type Petrol, Diesel and Cng

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Era (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 5.04 Lakhs

Magna (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 5.89 Lakhs

AMT Magna (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 6.42 Lakhs

Sportz (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 6.43 Lakhs

Magna CNG (CNG) BS VI, 1197 cc, CNG, Manual

₹ 6.62 Lakhs

Sportz Dual Tone (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 6.73 Lakhs

Magna CRDi (Diesel) BS VI, 1186 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 6.75 Lakhs

AMT Sportz (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 7.03 Lakhs

Sportz CNG (CNG) BS VI, 1197 cc, CNG, Manual

₹ 7.16 Lakhs

Asta (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 7.18 Lakhs

AMT Asta (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 7.67 Lakhs

Turbo Sportz (Petrol) BS VI, 998 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 7.68 Lakhs

Turbo Sportz Dual Tone (Petrol) BS VI, 998 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 7.73 Lakhs

AMT Sportz CRDi (Diesel) BS VI, 1186 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 7.9 Lakhs

Asta CRDi (Diesel) BS VI, 1186 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 8.04 Lakhs