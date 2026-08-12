The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios continues to be one of the most popular and reliable hatchbacks in the Indian market. Offering a perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced features, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios caters to urban commuters and small families seeking a premium yet affordable driving experience.

If you are planning to purchase a versatile 5-seater hatchback in 2026, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, from on-road prices and variant-wise breakdowns to real-world mileage and top-tier safety features.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in 2026 and Variant Breakdown

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered in 18 distinct variants, which include 15 petrol models and 3 CNG configurations, allowing buyers to choose the perfect match for their budget and fuel preference.

The ex-showroom price for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in 2026 starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs for the base Era variant and goes up to Rs. 8.03 Lakhs for the top-spec configurations.

Here is a quick look at the starting ex-showroom prices for popular variants:

Grand i10 Nios Era 1.2 Kappa: Rs. 5.55 Lakhs

Rs. 5.55 Lakhs Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2 Kappa: Rs. 6.28 Lakhs

Rs. 6.28 Lakhs Grand i10 Nios Corporate 1.2 Kappa: Rs. 6.51 Lakhs

Rs. 6.51 Lakhs Grand i10 Nios Sportz Vibe Edition (Manual): Rs. 7.09 Lakhs

Rs. 7.09 Lakhs Grand i10 Nios Asta 1.2 Kappa: Rs. 7.39 Lakhs

Rs. 7.39 Lakhs Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) Automatic Vibe Edition: Rs. 7.73 Lakhs

Note: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. On-road pricing will vary based on RTO and insurance charges in your specific city.

Engine Specifications and Performance

Under the hood, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a refined and peppy engine designed for smooth city commutes and steady highway cruising.

Engine Capacity: 1197 cc, 4-Cylinder Inline, 1.2 Kappa Engine

1197 cc, 4-Cylinder Inline, 1.2 Kappa Engine Fuel Types: Petrol and Alternate Fuel (CNG) options available

Petrol and Alternate Fuel (CNG) options available Maximum Power: 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm

82 bhp @ 6000 rpm Maximum Torque: 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm

114 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission Options: 5-Speed Manual and 5-Speed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission)

5-Speed Manual and 5-Speed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Emission Standard: BS6 Phase 2 compliant

The 1.2 Kappa engine offers a highly responsive drive, while the optional 5-speed AMT makes navigating heavy stop-and-go traffic effortless.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Mileage

Fuel efficiency is a critical factor for hatchback buyers, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios delivers impressive figures across both manual and automatic transmission options.

Petrol Variants: Claimed ARAI mileage ranges from 16 to 18 kmpl.

Claimed ARAI mileage ranges from 16 to 18 kmpl. CNG Variants: Exceptional fuel economy of up to 27 km/kg.

Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions, driving style, and traffic, but the Nios remains one of the most economical hatchbacks to run in its competitive segment.

Striking Design and Exterior Colors

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios features a modern, aerodynamic design characterised by a bold front grille, swept-back headlamps, and sleek body lines.

Buyers can personalise their hatchback with up to 9 attractive colour options, including dual-tone choices for a sportier look:

Atlas White

Titan Grey

Typhoon Silver

Fiery Red

Aqua Teal

Amazon Grey

Spark Green

Atlas White with Black Roof (Dual Tone)

Spark Green with Black Roof (Dual Tone)

Premium Interiors and Technology Features

Hyundai is known for packing its cars with segment-leading technology, and the Grand i10 Nios is no exception. The cabin is designed with high-quality materials, offering a premium black and grey interior that maximises both comfort and space.

Key comfort and convenience features include:

An intuitive touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration.

Automatic Climate Control with dedicated rear AC vents for uniform cabin cooling.

Wireless Phone Charger for added convenience.

Keyless Entry with Push Button Start/Stop.

Cruise Control for relaxed highway driving.

Adjustable steering, electrically folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), and a modern digital clock and cluster system.

Uncompromised Safety Equipment

Safety is a strong suit for the 2026 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Hyundai has upgraded the standard safety kit across the lineup to ensure maximum protection for all passengers. The vehicle features:

6 Airbags as Standard: Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, and Side Airbags across all variants.

Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, and Side Airbags across all variants. Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Control.

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD).

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Reverse Parking Camera with Rear Parking Sensors.

Child Seat Anchor Points for family safety.

Verdict: Is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios the Right Choice in 2026?

Positioned against direct competitors like the Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios stands out as a highly compelling choice. It brings together a premium cabin experience, excellent safety equipment with standard 6 airbags, a proven 1.2L Kappa engine, and fantastic CNG mileage options. For anyone seeking a stylish, feature-loaded, and reliable daily driver, the Grand i10 Nios remains a top-tier investment in the hatchback market.