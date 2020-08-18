Folding Table In The Rear

Additional Features

All Black Interiors with Color Inserts, Front & Rear Door Map Pockets, Front Room Lamp, Passenger Side Seat Back Pocket, Premium Glossy Black Inserts, Metal Finish Inside Door Handles, Chrome Finish Gear Knob, 13.46 cm Digital Speedometer with Multi Information Display, Multi Information Functions Dual Tripmeter, Distance To Empty, Average Fuel Consumption, Instantaneous Fuel Consumption, Average Vehicle Speed, Elapsed Time, Service Reminder