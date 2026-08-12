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HYUNDAI Grand i10 Nios

₹5.55 - 8.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios continues to be one of the most popular and reliable hatchbacks in the Indian market. Offering a perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced features, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios caters to urban commuters and small families seeking a premium yet affordable driving experience.

If you are planning to purchase a versatile 5-seater hatchback in 2026, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, from on-road prices and variant-wise breakdowns to real-world mileage and top-tier safety features.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in 2026 and Variant Breakdown

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered in 18 distinct variants, which include 15 petrol models and 3 CNG configurations, allowing buyers to choose the perfect match for their budget and fuel preference.

The ex-showroom price for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in 2026 starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs for the base Era variant and goes up to Rs. 8.03 Lakhs for the top-spec configurations.

Here is a quick look at the starting ex-showroom prices for popular variants:

  • Grand i10 Nios Era 1.2 Kappa: Rs. 5.55 Lakhs
  • Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2 Kappa: Rs. 6.28 Lakhs
  • Grand i10 Nios Corporate 1.2 Kappa: Rs. 6.51 Lakhs
  • Grand i10 Nios Sportz Vibe Edition (Manual): Rs. 7.09 Lakhs
  • Grand i10 Nios Asta 1.2 Kappa: Rs. 7.39 Lakhs
  • Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) Automatic Vibe Edition: Rs. 7.73 Lakhs

Note: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. On-road pricing will vary based on RTO and insurance charges in your specific city.

Engine Specifications and Performance

Under the hood, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a refined and peppy engine designed for smooth city commutes and steady highway cruising.

  • Engine Capacity: 1197 cc, 4-Cylinder Inline, 1.2 Kappa Engine
  • Fuel Types: Petrol and Alternate Fuel (CNG) options available
  • Maximum Power: 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
  • Transmission Options: 5-Speed Manual and 5-Speed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission)
  • Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
  • Emission Standard: BS6 Phase 2 compliant

The 1.2 Kappa engine offers a highly responsive drive, while the optional 5-speed AMT makes navigating heavy stop-and-go traffic effortless.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Mileage

Fuel efficiency is a critical factor for hatchback buyers, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios delivers impressive figures across both manual and automatic transmission options.

  • Petrol Variants: Claimed ARAI mileage ranges from 16 to 18 kmpl.
  • CNG Variants: Exceptional fuel economy of up to 27 km/kg.

Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions, driving style, and traffic, but the Nios remains one of the most economical hatchbacks to run in its competitive segment.

Striking Design and Exterior Colors

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios features a modern, aerodynamic design characterised by a bold front grille, swept-back headlamps, and sleek body lines.

Buyers can personalise their hatchback with up to 9 attractive colour options, including dual-tone choices for a sportier look:

  • Atlas White
  • Titan Grey
  • Typhoon Silver
  • Fiery Red
  • Aqua Teal
  • Amazon Grey
  • Spark Green
  • Atlas White with Black Roof (Dual Tone)
  • Spark Green with Black Roof (Dual Tone)

Premium Interiors and Technology Features

Hyundai is known for packing its cars with segment-leading technology, and the Grand i10 Nios is no exception. The cabin is designed with high-quality materials, offering a premium black and grey interior that maximises both comfort and space.

Key comfort and convenience features include:

  • An intuitive touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration.
  • Automatic Climate Control with dedicated rear AC vents for uniform cabin cooling.
  • Wireless Phone Charger for added convenience.
  • Keyless Entry with Push Button Start/Stop.
  • Cruise Control for relaxed highway driving.
  • Adjustable steering, electrically folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), and a modern digital clock and cluster system.

Uncompromised Safety Equipment

Safety is a strong suit for the 2026 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Hyundai has upgraded the standard safety kit across the lineup to ensure maximum protection for all passengers. The vehicle features:

  • 6 Airbags as Standard: Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, and Side Airbags across all variants.
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Control.
  • Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD).
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
  • Reverse Parking Camera with Rear Parking Sensors.
  • Child Seat Anchor Points for family safety.

Verdict: Is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios the Right Choice in 2026?

Positioned against direct competitors like the Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios stands out as a highly compelling choice. It brings together a premium cabin experience, excellent safety equipment with standard 6 airbags, a proven 1.2L Kappa engine, and fantastic CNG mileage options. For anyone seeking a stylish, feature-loaded, and reliable daily driver, the Grand i10 Nios remains a top-tier investment in the hatchback market.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1197 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    16 - 27 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    68 - 82 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    260 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    2
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    95 - 114 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Grand i10 Nios SpecsView specs icon

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Variants

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price starts at ₹ 5.55 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 8.03 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes in 18 variants. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios's top variant is Asta 1.2 Kappa AMT.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
18 Variants Available
Grand i10 Nios Era 1.2 Kappa
₹5.55 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2 Kappa
₹6.28 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Grand i10 Nios Corporate 1.2 Kappa
₹6.51 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
The story compares sub-compact SUVs and entry-level cars, focusing on engine specifications, safety ratings, and pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Jun 2026
The 2026 Tata Tiago Creative+ outperforms Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta with better features and lower pricing, making it a compelling choice.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jun 2026
Explore genuine accessories for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios to personalize and enhance your hatchback with quality upgrades.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 May 2026
Hyundai will raise passenger vehicle prices in India up to ₹12,800 starting June 1, citing rising costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 May 2026
Government policies significantly shape consumer choices in the Indian automotive market, influencing vehicle design, fuel types, and pricing.Read Full Story

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Visual Comparison

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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios image
Rs. 5.55 LakhsOnwards
4.417
82 bhp114 NmManual, Automatic6
2/5
-260 litres3815 mm1680 mm1520 mm-
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R BioflexMaruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex imageRs. 7.24 LakhsOnwards-89.6 bhp113.7 NmManual---335 L3655162016754.7 mGrand i10 NiosVSWagon R Bioflex
Tata TiagoTata Tiago imageRs. 4.69 LakhsOnwards
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74 bhp96.5 NmManual, Automatic6--447 L3813 mm1684 mm1535 mm-Grand i10 NiosVSTiago
Maruti Suzuki IgnisMaruti Suzuki Ignis imageRs. 5.35 LakhsOnwards
4.216
82 bhp113 NmManual, Automatic2
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180 mm260 litres3700 mm1690 mm1595 mm4.7Grand i10 NiosVSIgnis
Maruti Suzuki SwiftMaruti Suzuki Swift imageRs. 5.79 LakhsOnwards
4.0610
80 bhp111.7 NmManual, Automatic2
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163 mm265 litres3860 mm1735 mm1520 mm4.8 metresGrand i10 NiosVSSwift
Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Baleno imageRs. 5.99 LakhsOnwards
4.3962
88 bhp113 NmManual, Automatic6--318 litres3990 mm1745 mm1500 mm4.85 metresGrand i10 NiosVSBaleno

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Images

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image 1
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image 2
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image 3
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image 4
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image 5
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image 6

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Colours

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Spark Green With Black Roof
Fiery Red
Typhoon Silver
Atlas White
Titan Grey
Amazon Grey
Atlas White With Black Roof
Aqua Teal
Spark Green
Spark green with black roof

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
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Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs
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Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

5.35 - 7.55 Lakhs
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Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.99 - 6.95 Lakhs
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Safety Ratings

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has been awarded 2 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 2 stars in child occupancy.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.3Safety
4.6Design
4.6Value For Money
4.2Comfort
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios for its comfort, smooth performance, and impressive mileage, making it ideal for families. However, some mention concerns about build quality.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent comfort for long journeys
  • check circle iconImpressive mileage and performance
  • check circle iconFeature-rich with strong safety ratings
  • check circle iconStylish design that stands out
  • check circle iconGood value for money in its segment

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconConcerns about build quality
  • warning iconLight feel of doors and body
  • warning iconLacks wireless Android Auto
  • warning iconLow ground clearance
  • warning iconOlder models had fewer airbags

User Reviews

Amazing Car with Great Performance
In my opinion, this car is absolutely the best in its class. Hyundai really outdid themselves with this one, offering great power, impressive fuel efficiency, and top-notch safety all rolled into one vehicle. I highly recommend buying it! The top speed is fantastic, and the pick-up is really good too, especially for a price range around 8 to 9 lakh. I believe it outshines even Maruti cars in terms of build quality. The Grand i10 Nios has such a refined engine. Trust me, this is truly a great car to consider purchasing.
By: Anshul Menon (Aug 24, 2025)
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Amazing Car with a Smooth Engine
This car is really amazing! The engine runs super smoothly. You can even drive it in third gear, even when the RPM is low. I totally suggest this for anyone who isn’t a fan of the rough petrol engines found in many Tata cars. Plus, the price is quite good, and you get four airbags even in the basic version! It’s just fantastic!
By: Bidisha Choudharyal (Aug 17, 2025)
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Perfect Family Car with Great Mileage
This car is a great pick for families! It gives excellent mileage and drives smoothly, making every trip pleasant. On the highway, it delivers around 19 kmpl, which is impressive. Comfort is good, and even the base model has two airbags for safety. I also love its fresh and modern design — it really stands out.
By: Vimal Pawar (Aug 10, 2025)
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Great Family Car with Excellent Mileage
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a perfect family car. It gives great mileage, offers good comfort, and ensures safety all in one. Five people can sit comfortably, and for the price, it’s an ideal choice for middle-class families. It’s affordable and also one of the best-selling cars in India. I really like it and can’t wait to have it at my home soon.
By: Sunil Borkar (Aug 10, 2025)
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Fantastic Car Experience!
This car is simply the best I've ever seen! It’s super comfortable, drives really smoothly, and I feel very safe in it. I can't find the right words to explain all the features it has. It comes with six airbags, which is great for safety. I'm really happy I bought this car and I think everyone should consider getting one too. It's perfect for middle-class people like me as it's quite affordable. Thank you, Hyundai!
By: Rohan Mehta (Aug 3, 2025)
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Related News

2026 Tata Tiago Creative+ vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta
2026 Tata Tiago Creative+ vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta: Which top-spec hatch should you go for?
7 Jun 2026
Hyundai follows Maruti Suzuki to announce a price hike, effective from June 2026.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, i20, Exter, Venue, Creta to be costlier by up to 12,800 from June 1
28 May 2026
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition comes with distinctive styling and enhanced features over the standard version of the hatchback.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition launched; priced at 7.09 lakh
10 Apr 2026
Hyundai cars to be cheaper from September 22.
Grand i10 Nios to Tucson, Hyundai cars to become cheaper from this date
7 Sept 2025
Check out the discounts being offered by Hyundai in May 2025.
Hyundai announces discounts of up to 80,000 on Exter, i20, Venue and Grand i10 NIOS
3 Jun 2025
View all
 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Related News

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Specifications and Features

Max Power68-82 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeHatchback
Max Torque95-114 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage27 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Grand i10 Nios specs and features

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Mileage

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios's petrol variant is 18 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Era 1.2 Kappa comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Era 1.2 Kappa
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
18 kmpl

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