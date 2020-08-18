Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
All Black Interiors with Color Inserts, Front & Rear Door Map Pockets, Front Room Lamp, Passenger Side Seat Back Pocket, Premium Glossy Black Inserts, Metal Finish Inside Door Handles, Chrome Finish Gear Knob, 13.46 cm Digital Speedometer with Multi Information Display, Multi Information Functions Dual Tripmeter, Distance To Empty, Average Fuel Consumption, Instantaneous Fuel Consumption, Average Vehicle Speed, Elapsed Time, Service Reminder
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Emergency Stop Signal, Headlamp Escort System
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Radiator Grille Finish (Surround + Slats) Glossy Black & Hyper Silver, Body Colored Bumpers, Body Colored Outside Door Mirrors & Outside Door Handles, B Pillar & Window Line Black Out Tape
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
No
Foldable Rear Seat
Bench Folding
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
No
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
No
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
Yes