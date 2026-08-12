Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Key Specs
- Engine1197 cc
- Mileage16 - 27 kmpl
- Power68 - 82 bhp
- FuelPetrol | CNG
- Boot Space260 litres
- NCAP Safety Rating2
- Max Torque95 - 114 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios continues to be one of the most popular and reliable hatchbacks in the Indian market. Offering a perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced features, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios caters to urban commuters and small families seeking a premium yet affordable driving experience.
If you are planning to purchase a versatile 5-seater hatchback in 2026, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, from on-road prices and variant-wise breakdowns to real-world mileage and top-tier safety features.
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered in 18 distinct variants, which include 15 petrol models and 3 CNG configurations, allowing buyers to choose the perfect match for their budget and fuel preference.
The ex-showroom price for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in 2026 starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs for the base Era variant and goes up to Rs. 8.03 Lakhs for the top-spec configurations.
Here is a quick look at the starting ex-showroom prices for popular variants:
Note: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. On-road pricing will vary based on RTO and insurance charges in your specific city.
Under the hood, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a refined and peppy engine designed for smooth city commutes and steady highway cruising.
The 1.2 Kappa engine offers a highly responsive drive, while the optional 5-speed AMT makes navigating heavy stop-and-go traffic effortless.
Fuel efficiency is a critical factor for hatchback buyers, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios delivers impressive figures across both manual and automatic transmission options.
Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions, driving style, and traffic, but the Nios remains one of the most economical hatchbacks to run in its competitive segment.
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios features a modern, aerodynamic design characterised by a bold front grille, swept-back headlamps, and sleek body lines.
Buyers can personalise their hatchback with up to 9 attractive colour options, including dual-tone choices for a sportier look:
Hyundai is known for packing its cars with segment-leading technology, and the Grand i10 Nios is no exception. The cabin is designed with high-quality materials, offering a premium black and grey interior that maximises both comfort and space.
Key comfort and convenience features include:
Safety is a strong suit for the 2026 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Hyundai has upgraded the standard safety kit across the lineup to ensure maximum protection for all passengers. The vehicle features:
Positioned against direct competitors like the Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios stands out as a highly compelling choice. It brings together a premium cabin experience, excellent safety equipment with standard 6 airbags, a proven 1.2L Kappa engine, and fantastic CNG mileage options. For anyone seeking a stylish, feature-loaded, and reliable daily driver, the Grand i10 Nios remains a top-tier investment in the hatchback market.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|Rs. 5.55 LakhsOnwards
|82 bhp
|114 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|260 litres
|3815 mm
|1680 mm
|1520 mm
|-
|Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex
|Rs. 7.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|89.6 bhp
|113.7 Nm
|Manual
|-
|-
|-
|335 L
|3655
|1620
|1675
|4.7 m
|Grand i10 NiosVSWagon R Bioflex
|Tata Tiago
|Rs. 4.69 LakhsOnwards
|74 bhp
|96.5 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|447 L
|3813 mm
|1684 mm
|1535 mm
|-
|Grand i10 NiosVSTiago
|Maruti Suzuki Ignis
|Rs. 5.35 LakhsOnwards
|82 bhp
|113 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|180 mm
|260 litres
|3700 mm
|1690 mm
|1595 mm
|4.7
|Grand i10 NiosVSIgnis
|Maruti Suzuki Swift
|Rs. 5.79 LakhsOnwards
|80 bhp
|111.7 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|163 mm
|265 litres
|3860 mm
|1735 mm
|1520 mm
|4.8 metres
|Grand i10 NiosVSSwift
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno
|Rs. 5.99 LakhsOnwards
|88 bhp
|113 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|318 litres
|3990 mm
|1745 mm
|1500 mm
|4.85 metres
|Grand i10 NiosVSBaleno
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in the 9 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios for its comfort, smooth performance, and impressive mileage, making it ideal for families. However, some mention concerns about build quality.
|Max Power
|68-82 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Max Torque
|95-114 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|27 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios's petrol variant is 18 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Era 1.2 Kappa comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
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