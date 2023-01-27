Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Specifications

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes in ten petrol variant, four diesel variant and two CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Grand i10 Nios measures 3,805 mm in length, 1,680 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less