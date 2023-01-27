Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes in ten petrol variant, four diesel variant and two CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Grand i10 Nios measures 3,805 mm in length, 1,680 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price starts at ₹ 5.19 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.52 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes in 16 variants. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios top variant price is ₹ 8.41 Lakhs.
₹5.19 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.57 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹6.58 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.8 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
₹6.88 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.12 Lakhs*
1186 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹7.18 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹7.33 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
₹7.33 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.65 Lakhs*
1186 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹7.81 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹7.81 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.87 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.27 Lakhs*
1186 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹8.41 Lakhs*
1186 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price