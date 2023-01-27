HT Auto
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Specifications

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,19,390 in India. It is available in 16 variants, 998.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Specs

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes in ten petrol variant, four diesel variant and two CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Grand i10 Nios measures 3,805 mm in length, 1,680 mm in width and ...Read More

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Asta U2 1.2 CRDi
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.2 U2 CRDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
925
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
25
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
74 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1186 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Length
3805
Wheelbase
2450
Height
1520
Width
1680
Bootspace
260
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Bi-Xenon Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios News

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift has been updated with several features including six airbags and cruise control.
2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched: Variant-wise features explained
27 Jan 2023
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gets a CNG option priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.56 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
CNG variants contribute 25% to Hyundai Grand i10 Nios sales: Tarun Garg
21 Jan 2023
Hyundai has launched the Grand i10 Nios hatchback (left) at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). It is slightly more affordable than the Maruti Suzuki Swift which starts from 5.91 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: price, specs, features compared
21 Jan 2023
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift has been updated with several features including six airbags and cruise control.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched: 5 things you should know
21 Jan 2023
Bookings for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is open for a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,000
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India, prices start at 5.68 lakh
20 Jan 2023
View all
 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Variants & Price List

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price starts at ₹ 5.19 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.52 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes in 16 variants. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios top variant price is ₹ 8.41 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Era 1.2 Kappa VTVT
5.19 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Magna 1.2 Kappa VTVT
6 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Magna AMT 1.2 Kappa VTVT
6.57 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT
6.58 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Magna 1.2 Kappa VTVT CNG
6.8 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT Dual Tone
6.88 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Magna U2 1.2 CRDi
7.12 Lakhs*
1186 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sportz AMT 1.2 Kappa VTVT
7.18 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT CNG
7.33 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Asta 1.2 Kappa VTVT
7.33 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sportz U2 1.2 CRDi
7.65 Lakhs*
1186 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Asta AMT 1.2 Kappa VTVT
7.81 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sportz 1.0 Turbo GDi
7.81 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sportz 1.0 Turbo GDi Dual Tone
7.87 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sportz AMT 1.2 CRDi
8.27 Lakhs*
1186 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Asta U2 1.2 CRDi
8.41 Lakhs*
1186 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

