Maruti Suzuki Swift Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Swift is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,84,432 in India. It is available in 9 variants, 1197.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Maruti Suzuki Swift Specs

Maruti Suzuki Swift comes in nine petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Swift measures 3,845 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Swift Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Zxi Plus AMT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
23.76
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
879
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Length
3845
Wheelbase
2450
Kerb Weight
905
Height
1530
Width
1735
Bootspace
268
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Roof Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Maruti Suzuki Swift News

Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of six cars including Swift, Dzire and Celerio.
Maruti hikes prices of Swift, Dzire, Celerio and other cars
11 Apr 2023
Automatic gearboxes come in handy in start stop traffic to avoid frequent application of clutch and brake.
Alto to Swift: 10 affordable cars with automatic gearbox under 10 lakh
24 Feb 2023
Hyundai has launched the Grand i10 Nios hatchback (left) at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). It is slightly more affordable than the Maruti Suzuki Swift which starts from 5.91 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: price, specs, features compared
21 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki saw exports soar to 2.63 lakh vehicles last year with an increase of more than 20 per cent over 2021 export figures.
Maruti Suzuki clocks record exports in 2022 with Dzire, Swift among leading cars
3 Jan 2023
Buyers can now experience cars like the Swift, Dzire, Brezza on the ArenaVerse through Virtual Reality
Maruti Suzuki expands Metaverse presence with new ArenaVerse for Alto, Swift
31 Dec 2022
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki Swift Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Swift price starts at ₹ 5.84 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.68 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Swift comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Swift top variant price is ₹ 8.66 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Lxi
5.84 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Vxi
6.63 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Vxi AMT
7.13 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zxi
7.26 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zxi AMT
7.76 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zxi Plus
8.02 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zxi Plus Dual Tone
8.16 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zxi Plus AMT
8.52 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zxi Plus AMT Dual Tone
8.66 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

