Maruti Suzuki Swift Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Swift comes in eleven petrol variant and three CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 24.8-32.85 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Swift measures 3,860 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ground clearance of Swift is 163 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Swift sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less