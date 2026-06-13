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Maruti Suzuki Swift Front Right View
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Side View
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Rear Left Side
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Rear Right Side
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Rear View
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Side View
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Swift is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,78,900 in India. It is available in 14 variants, 1197 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Maruti Suzuki Swift mileage is 24.8-32.85 kmpl.
3.5 out of 5
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₹5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Specs

Maruti Suzuki Swift comes in eleven petrol variant and three CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 24.8-32.85 kmpl kmpl, depending ...Read More