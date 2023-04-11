Maruti Suzuki Swift Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Swift comes in nine petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Swift measures 3,845 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Swift sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Swift price starts at ₹ 5.84 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.68 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Swift comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Swift top variant price is ₹ 8.66 Lakhs.
₹5.84 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.63 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.13 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹7.26 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.76 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.02 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.16 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.52 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.66 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
