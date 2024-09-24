TVS Ronin motorcycle gets price cut ahead of festive season, new colour

TVS Motor, one of India's leading two-wheeler manufacturers, have announced a price cut on yet another motorcycle. After reducing the price of the Raider 125 bike by up to ₹13,000, the manufacturer has now decided to reduce the price of the Ronin motorcycle by up to ₹15,000 ahead of the festive season. Besides reducing the price of the motorcycle, TVS Motor has also introduced a new colour scheme for the Ronin.

The price cut on the TVS Ronin motorcycle is only applicable to the entry-level variant SS. The price of the Ronin will now start from ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is sold in India in four variants including the SS, TS, TD and TD special edition. The price of the bike goes up to ₹1.72 lakh (ex-showroom). TVS Motor has not made any changes to the price of the other variants of the motorcycle.

Also Read : 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched at ₹2.75 lakh, gets MotoGP-style winglets

TVS Motor has also introduced a new colour for the Ronin. There is now a Midnight Blue shade available exclusively with the top-end variant of the motorcycle. It also comes with fluorescent green graphics on the sides to enhance its appeal.

TVS Ronin: Key specs and features

TVS Ronin, which rivals the likes of Royal Enfield Hunter 350, is powered by a 225.9 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. It is capable of churning out 20.1 bhp of power at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. TVS Ronin offers 41 mm USD front forks and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are carried out by a 300 mm front and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS.

In terms of features, TVS Ronin comes with a T-shaped LED DRL, LED headlamp, two riding modes - Rain and Urban, adjustable levers, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: