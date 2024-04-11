Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate launched at 6.93 lakh. Check what's special

Hyundai Motor India Limited has introduced a new variant to the Grand i10 Nios' lineup. It is called Corporate and is priced at ₹6.93 lakh for the manual gearbox whereas the AMT gearbox costs ₹7.58 lakh. It is important to note that these prices are introductory and ex-showroom. Hyundai is offering a standard warranty of three years and an extended warranty of up to seven years.

Hyundai has added a 17.14 cm touchscreen infotainment system that comes with four speakers with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, 15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels and a new Amazon Grey colour. There is a ‘Corporate’ emblem on the tailgate and apart from the Amazon Grey, Hyundai will offer the new variant in Atlas White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Teal Blue, Fiery Red and Spark Green colours also.

The front grille is finished in piano black, the ORVMs and door handles are finished in body colour and there are LED tail lamps along with LED Daytime Running Lamps. The interior gets a dual-tone grey theme, driver seat height adjustment, footwell lighting, front room lamp, front passenger seat back pocket and a multi-information display. Moreover, for the convenience of the driver, Hyundai has also added steering wheel mounted controls.

Other features on offer are electric adjustment for ORVMs, auto up-down for driver window, rear AC vents, fast USB Type C charger, passenger vanity mirror, rear power outlet and much more.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition: Safety features

For safety, there is a tyre pressure monitoring system, 6 airbags, seat belt reminders, day and night IRVM, ABS with EBD, central locking and impact sensing door unlock.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition: Specifications

Powering the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces around 82 bhp of max power and 112 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox options to choose from are a 5-speed manual unit and a 4-speed AMT.

