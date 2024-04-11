HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Corporate Launched At 6.93 Lakh. Check What's Special

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate launched at 6.93 lakh. Check what's special

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2024, 12:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered with a petrol and CNG powertrain. The Corporate Edition will only get the petrol engine.
Hyundai Grand i10 Corporate Edition
Hyundai will offer the new Corporate Edition of Grand i10 Nios with the Amazon Grey colour scheme as well.
Hyundai Grand i10 Corporate Edition
Hyundai will offer the new Corporate Edition of Grand i10 Nios with the Amazon Grey colour scheme as well.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has introduced a new variant to the Grand i10 Nios' lineup. It is called Corporate and is priced at 6.93 lakh for the manual gearbox whereas the AMT gearbox costs 7.58 lakh. It is important to note that these prices are introductory and ex-showroom. Hyundai is offering a standard warranty of three years and an extended warranty of up to seven years.

Hyundai has added a 17.14 cm touchscreen infotainment system that comes with four speakers with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, 15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels and a new Amazon Grey colour. There is a ‘Corporate’ emblem on the tailgate and apart from the Amazon Grey, Hyundai will offer the new variant in Atlas White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Teal Blue, Fiery Red and Spark Green colours also.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.84 - 8.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.50 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.65 - 8.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The front grille is finished in piano black, the ORVMs and door handles are finished in body colour and there are LED tail lamps along with LED Daytime Running Lamps. The interior gets a dual-tone grey theme, driver seat height adjustment, footwell lighting, front room lamp, front passenger seat back pocket and a multi-information display. Moreover, for the convenience of the driver, Hyundai has also added steering wheel mounted controls.

Also Read : 2024 Hyundai Creta zooms past 1 lakh bookings in just 3 months. Check details

Other features on offer are electric adjustment for ORVMs, auto up-down for driver window, rear AC vents, fast USB Type C charger, passenger vanity mirror, rear power outlet and much more.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition: Safety features

For safety, there is a tyre pressure monitoring system, 6 airbags, seat belt reminders, day and night IRVM, ABS with EBD, central locking and impact sensing door unlock.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition: Specifications

Powering the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces around 82 bhp of max power and 112 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox options to choose from are a 5-speed manual unit and a 4-speed AMT.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST
TAGS: Grand i10 Nios Hyundai

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.