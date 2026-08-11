The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been a familiar presence in the Indian hatchback market since its introduction in 1999. It is recognised for its tall-boy proportions, upright seating position, and urban-friendly dimensions. In its current generation, the Wagon R offers buyers the choice of two petrol engines and a factory-fitted CNG option, with manual and AGS (Auto Gear Shift) transmission variants.

In April 2025, the Wagon R took the top spot as the best-selling car in India for the 4th consecutive time, reinforcing its reputation for practicality and reliability. The most recent update was introduced in February 2022, bringing a revised feature list, additional safety tech, and new colour options. Its affordability and practicality have helped it remain one of the highest-selling hatchbacks in the country.

A perennial bestseller, the Wagon R has been India's top-selling car for four consecutive fiscal years, demonstrating its enduring appeal as a practical, spacious, and fuel-efficient urban commuter.

Maruti Wagon R Latest Price (Ex-Showroom)

The Maruti Wagon R is available in four main trims—LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus—offering a range of engine and transmission options (Petrol-Manual, Petrol-AGS, and CNG-Manual) to suit various budgets and needs. The prices listed below are approximate ex-showroom figures.

Variant Name Engine/Transmission Ex-Showroom Price (INR) LXi (Base) 1.0L Petrol-Manual ₹ 4.99 Lakh VXi 1.0L Petrol-Manual ₹ 5.52 Lakh ZXi 1.2L Petrol-Manual ₹ 5.96 Lakh ZXi Plus (Top) 1.2L Petrol-Manual ₹ 6.39 Lakh VXi AGS (Automatic) 1.0L Petrol-AGS ₹ 5.97 Lakh ZXi Plus AGS Dual Tone (Top Auto) 1.2L Petrol-AGS ₹ 6.95 Lakh LXi CNG 1.0L CNG-Manual ₹ 5.89 Lakh VXi CNG 1.0L CNG-Manual ₹ 6.42 Lakh

Key Updates and Safety Rating

The most recent significant update to the Maruti Wagon R was in February 2022, introducing the highly fuel-efficient Dualjet engines with Idle Start/Stop technology, along with a refreshed feature list and new dual-tone colour options.

Latest Safety Update (May 2025)

In a major push for safety, Maruti Suzuki updated the Wagon R in May 2025 to include six airbags as standard across all variants. This move significantly enhances passive safety, providing better protection for occupants.

Safety Feature Detail Airbags Six Airbags Standard (Dual Front, Side, and Curtain) Braking/Stability ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Parking Rear Parking Sensors Special Feature Hill-Hold Assist (in AGS/Automatic variants) Global NCAP Rating 1 Star (for the 2019 model tested with Dual Airbags)

Engine Specifications and Class-Leading Mileage

The Wagon R stands out for its impressive fuel economy, achieved through its choice of two efficient K-Series petrol engines and a factory-fitted S-CNG option. Both petrol engines feature Dualjet and Dual VVT technology for optimal performance and efficiency.

Technical Specifications Summary

Feature 1.0L Petrol (K10C) 1.2L Petrol (K12N) 1.0L CNG (K10C) Power Output 65.7 bhp @ 5,500 rpm 88.5 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 56 bhp @ 5,300 rpm Torque 89 Nm @ 3,500 rpm 113 Nm @ 4,400 rpm 82.1 Nm @ 3,400 rpm Transmission 5-speed Manual / 5-speed AGS 5-speed Manual / 5-speed AGS 5-speed Manual

Fuel Efficiency (ARAI Claimed)

The Wagon R's mileage figures are among the best in its segment, making it an ideal choice for buyers prioritising low running costs.

Engine/Fuel Transmission ARAI Mileage 1.0L Petrol Manual 24.35 kmpl 1.0L Petrol AGS (Automatic) 25.19 kmpl 1.2L Petrol Manual 23.56 kmpl 1.2L Petrol AGS (Automatic) 24.43 kmpl 1.0L CNG Manual 34.05 km/kg

Features and Interior Highlights

The Wagon R's interior prioritizes space, with its tall design offering a best-in-class 341-litre boot space.

Key Features by Variant

Feature LXi/VXi ZXi/ZXi Plus Infotainment SmartPlay Dock / Integrated Audio System 7-inch SmartPlay Studio Touchscreen (Android Auto & Apple CarPlay) Convenience Front Power Windows, AC, Central Locking All Four Power Windows, Electrically Adjustable & Power-Folding ORVMs (ZXi+), Tilt Steering Controls - Steering-Mounted Controls (Audio & Voice) Wheels 13/14-inch Steel Wheels 14-inch Steel or Alloy Wheels (ZXi+) Interior Single-tone Dual-Tone Interiors

Variants and Colour Options

The Wagon R is offered in four main variants (LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi Plus). The 1.0-litre engine powers the LXi and VXi trims, while the more powerful 1.2-litre engine is reserved for the ZXi and ZXi Plus variants. AGS automatic transmission is available from the VXi trim upwards.

Buyers can choose from a total of nine colour combinations, including popular monotone and dual-tone schemes.

Maruti Wagon R Rivals

In the highly competitive entry-level to mid-range hatchback segment, the Maruti Wagon R competes directly with:

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Tata Tiago

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Renault Kwid

It continues to be a compelling choice for its unmatched combination of cabin space, low maintenance, and excellent fuel efficiency, especially with the reliable factory-fitted CNG option.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R FAQs

Why do people prefer Wagon R?

It is preferred for its unmatched practicality, offering best-in-class interior space, high headroom, and a large boot (341L) at an affordable cost. Its low maintenance and exceptional fuel efficiency (up to 34.05 km/kg for CNG) solidify its appeal as a cost-effective, reliable family car.

Which is better, Wagon R or Alto?

The Wagon R is better for cabin space, utility, and highway use due to its 'tallboy' design and more powerful engine options (1.0L/1.2L). The Alto is only preferable for its lower purchase price, better agility in tight city traffic, and slightly smaller turning radius.

What are the disadvantages of Wagon R?

The main drawback is its poor safety rating, scoring 1-star for adult and 0-stars for child protection in Global NCAP crash tests. Its tall, light body contributes to noticeable body roll, stability issues at high speeds, and poor sound insulation.

Is Wagon R a safe car?

No, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is not considered a safe car by global standards. It received a low 1-star rating for adult occupant protection and a 0-star rating for child protection from Global NCAP (2023), with the vehicle structure rated as unstable.

Is Wagon R safe for long drive?

It is adequate only for short, low-speed highway trips, but not recommended for regular long-distance, high-speed travel. Its light weight and stability issues make the ride uncomfortable, noisy, and potentially riskier compared to vehicles with higher crash ratings.

What is the engine life of Wagon R?

The Wagon R’s K-Series engines are renowned for their exceptional reliability and longevity with proper care. It is common for these engines to run efficiently for well over 1,50,000 to 2,00,000 kilometres if owners adhere to regular maintenance and servicing schedules.

Is Wagon R a good car to buy?

Yes, it is an excellent purchase if budget, spaciousness, and low running costs are your top priorities for city commuting. However, if safety, robust build quality, or frequent high-speed highway travel is a concern, you should explore alternatives.

What is the rank of Wagon R?

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the highest-selling cars in India. It has consistently held the title of India's best-selling passenger vehicle for four consecutive financial years (FY 2021-22 to FY 2024-25).

Which car is better, Wagon R or Baleno?

The choice depends on budget versus features, as the Baleno is a segment above the Wagon R. The Wagon R is better for its lower starting price and superior practicality, offering more headroom and a larger boot (341L). The Baleno is better for safety (higher NCAP rating), premium features (like 6 airbags and better infotainment), and a more stable feel at high speeds.

Which is better, Wagon R or Swift?

The Swift is favoured for its superior driving dynamics, sportier looks, and generally more engaging performance from its 1.2L engine. The Wagon R excels in practicality; its 'tallboy' design gives better headroom and an exceptionally large boot for its size. The Wagon R also has a lower starting price and slightly higher ARAI-certified mileage than the Swift.

Which is better Wagon R or XUV700?

The Mahindra XUV700 is in a completely different class—a large, feature-rich SUV with a price almost three times higher. The Wagon R is only "better" in terms of fuel efficiency (up to 34 km/kg vs. 15 kmpl) and a significantly lower running cost. The XUV700 is vastly superior in safety (5-star GNCAP), power (up to 197 bhp), and available features (ADAS, 7-seater capacity).