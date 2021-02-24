Home > Marutisuzuki > Wagonr

Maruti Suzuki Wagonr

₹ 4.5 to 6.23 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage 20.52 to 32.52 kmpl
Engine 998 to 1,197 cc
Transmission Manual - 5 gears and Amt - 5 gears, manual override
Fuel type Petrol and Cng
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹9,124*
Calculate EMI

Maruti Suzuki Wagonr Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Wagon R LXi 1.0

₹ 4.5 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Specifications Features
Engine Type
K10B
Driving Range
697.28 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.79 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
3655 mm
Wheelbase
2435 mm
Kerb Weight
805 kg
Height
1675 mm
Width
1620 mm
Bootspace
341 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres
Wagon R LXi (O) 1.0

₹ 4.57 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Wagon R VXi 1.0

₹ 4.95 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Wagon R VXi (O) 1.0

₹ 5.02 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Wagon R VXi 1.2

₹ 5.18 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Wagon R LXi 1.0 CNG

₹ 5.25 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Wagon R VXi (O) 1.2

₹ 5.25 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Wagon R LXi (O) 1.0 CNG

₹ 5.32 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Wagon R VXi 1.0 AMT

₹ 5.42 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Wagon R VXi (O) 1.0 AMT

₹ 5.49 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Wagon R ZXi 1.2

₹ 5.53 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Wagon R VXi 1.2 AMT

₹ 5.65 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Wagon R VXi (O) 1.2 AMT

₹ 5.72 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Wagon R ZXi 1.2 AMT

₹ 6 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

