PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/20

MARUTI SUZUKI Wagon R

₹4.99 - 6.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.9
725
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been a familiar presence in the Indian hatchback market since its introduction in 1999. It is recognised for its tall-boy proportions, upright seating position, and urban-friendly dimensions. In its current generation, the Wagon R offers buyers the choice of two petrol engines and a factory-fitted CNG option, with manual and AGS (Auto Gear Shift) transmission variants.

In April 2025, the Wagon R took the top spot as the best-selling car in India for the 4th consecutive time, reinforcing its reputation for practicality and reliability. The most recent update was introduced in February 2022, bringing a revised feature list, additional safety tech, and new colour options. Its affordability and practicality have helped it remain one of the highest-selling hatchbacks in the country.

A perennial bestseller, the Wagon R has been India's top-selling car for four consecutive fiscal years, demonstrating its enduring appeal as a practical, spacious, and fuel-efficient urban commuter.

Maruti Wagon R Latest Price (Ex-Showroom)

The Maruti Wagon R is available in four main trims—LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus—offering a range of engine and transmission options (Petrol-Manual, Petrol-AGS, and CNG-Manual) to suit various budgets and needs. The prices listed below are approximate ex-showroom figures.

Variant NameEngine/TransmissionEx-Showroom Price (INR)
LXi (Base)1.0L Petrol-Manual 4.99 Lakh
VXi1.0L Petrol-Manual 5.52 Lakh
ZXi1.2L Petrol-Manual 5.96 Lakh
ZXi Plus (Top)1.2L Petrol-Manual 6.39 Lakh
VXi AGS (Automatic)1.0L Petrol-AGS 5.97 Lakh
ZXi Plus AGS Dual Tone (Top Auto)1.2L Petrol-AGS 6.95 Lakh
LXi CNG1.0L CNG-Manual 5.89 Lakh
VXi CNG1.0L CNG-Manual 6.42 Lakh

Key Updates and Safety Rating

The most recent significant update to the Maruti Wagon R was in February 2022, introducing the highly fuel-efficient Dualjet engines with Idle Start/Stop technology, along with a refreshed feature list and new dual-tone colour options.

Latest Safety Update (May 2025)

In a major push for safety, Maruti Suzuki updated the Wagon R in May 2025 to include six airbags as standard across all variants. This move significantly enhances passive safety, providing better protection for occupants.

Safety FeatureDetail
AirbagsSix Airbags Standard (Dual Front, Side, and Curtain)
Braking/StabilityABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
ParkingRear Parking Sensors
Special FeatureHill-Hold Assist (in AGS/Automatic variants)
Global NCAP Rating1 Star (for the 2019 model tested with Dual Airbags)

Engine Specifications and Class-Leading Mileage

The Wagon R stands out for its impressive fuel economy, achieved through its choice of two efficient K-Series petrol engines and a factory-fitted S-CNG option. Both petrol engines feature Dualjet and Dual VVT technology for optimal performance and efficiency.

Technical Specifications Summary

Feature1.0L Petrol (K10C)1.2L Petrol (K12N)1.0L CNG (K10C)
Power Output65.7 bhp @ 5,500 rpm88.5 bhp @ 6,000 rpm56 bhp @ 5,300 rpm
Torque89 Nm @ 3,500 rpm113 Nm @ 4,400 rpm82.1 Nm @ 3,400 rpm
Transmission5-speed Manual / 5-speed AGS5-speed Manual / 5-speed AGS5-speed Manual

Fuel Efficiency (ARAI Claimed)

The Wagon R's mileage figures are among the best in its segment, making it an ideal choice for buyers prioritising low running costs.

Engine/FuelTransmissionARAI Mileage
1.0L PetrolManual24.35 kmpl
1.0L PetrolAGS (Automatic)25.19 kmpl
1.2L PetrolManual23.56 kmpl
1.2L PetrolAGS (Automatic)24.43 kmpl
1.0L CNGManual34.05 km/kg

Features and Interior Highlights

The Wagon R's interior prioritizes space, with its tall design offering a best-in-class 341-litre boot space.

Key Features by Variant

FeatureLXi/VXiZXi/ZXi Plus
InfotainmentSmartPlay Dock / Integrated Audio System7-inch SmartPlay Studio Touchscreen (Android Auto & Apple CarPlay)
ConvenienceFront Power Windows, AC, Central LockingAll Four Power Windows, Electrically Adjustable & Power-Folding ORVMs (ZXi+), Tilt Steering
Controls-Steering-Mounted Controls (Audio & Voice)
Wheels13/14-inch Steel Wheels14-inch Steel or Alloy Wheels (ZXi+)
InteriorSingle-toneDual-Tone Interiors

Variants and Colour Options

The Wagon R is offered in four main variants (LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi Plus). The 1.0-litre engine powers the LXi and VXi trims, while the more powerful 1.2-litre engine is reserved for the ZXi and ZXi Plus variants. AGS automatic transmission is available from the VXi trim upwards.

Buyers can choose from a total of nine colour combinations, including popular monotone and dual-tone schemes.

Maruti Wagon R Rivals

In the highly competitive entry-level to mid-range hatchback segment, the Maruti Wagon R competes directly with:

  • Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • Tata Tiago
  • Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • Renault Kwid

It continues to be a compelling choice for its unmatched combination of cabin space, low maintenance, and excellent fuel efficiency, especially with the reliable factory-fitted CNG option.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R FAQs

Why do people prefer Wagon R?

It is preferred for its unmatched practicality, offering best-in-class interior space, high headroom, and a large boot (341L) at an affordable cost. Its low maintenance and exceptional fuel efficiency (up to 34.05 km/kg for CNG) solidify its appeal as a cost-effective, reliable family car.

Which is better, Wagon R or Alto?

The Wagon R is better for cabin space, utility, and highway use due to its 'tallboy' design and more powerful engine options (1.0L/1.2L). The Alto is only preferable for its lower purchase price, better agility in tight city traffic, and slightly smaller turning radius.

What are the disadvantages of Wagon R?

The main drawback is its poor safety rating, scoring 1-star for adult and 0-stars for child protection in Global NCAP crash tests. Its tall, light body contributes to noticeable body roll, stability issues at high speeds, and poor sound insulation.

Is Wagon R a safe car?

No, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is not considered a safe car by global standards. It received a low 1-star rating for adult occupant protection and a 0-star rating for child protection from Global NCAP (2023), with the vehicle structure rated as unstable.

Is Wagon R safe for long drive?

It is adequate only for short, low-speed highway trips, but not recommended for regular long-distance, high-speed travel. Its light weight and stability issues make the ride uncomfortable, noisy, and potentially riskier compared to vehicles with higher crash ratings.

What is the engine life of Wagon R?

The Wagon R’s K-Series engines are renowned for their exceptional reliability and longevity with proper care. It is common for these engines to run efficiently for well over 1,50,000 to 2,00,000 kilometres if owners adhere to regular maintenance and servicing schedules.

Is Wagon R a good car to buy?

Yes, it is an excellent purchase if budget, spaciousness, and low running costs are your top priorities for city commuting. However, if safety, robust build quality, or frequent high-speed highway travel is a concern, you should explore alternatives.

What is the rank of Wagon R?

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the highest-selling cars in India. It has consistently held the title of India's best-selling passenger vehicle for four consecutive financial years (FY 2021-22 to FY 2024-25).

Which car is better, Wagon R or Baleno?

The choice depends on budget versus features, as the Baleno is a segment above the Wagon R. The Wagon R is better for its lower starting price and superior practicality, offering more headroom and a larger boot (341L). The Baleno is better for safety (higher NCAP rating), premium features (like 6 airbags and better infotainment), and a more stable feel at high speeds.

Which is better, Wagon R or Swift?

The Swift is favoured for its superior driving dynamics, sportier looks, and generally more engaging performance from its 1.2L engine. The Wagon R excels in practicality; its 'tallboy' design gives better headroom and an exceptionally large boot for its size. The Wagon R also has a lower starting price and slightly higher ARAI-certified mileage than the Swift.

Which is better Wagon R or XUV700?

The Mahindra XUV700 is in a completely different class—a large, feature-rich SUV with a price almost three times higher. The Wagon R is only "better" in terms of fuel efficiency (up to 34 km/kg vs. 15 kmpl) and a significantly lower running cost. The XUV700 is vastly superior in safety (5-star GNCAP), power (up to 197 bhp), and available features (ADAS, 7-seater capacity).

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 - 1197 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    23.56 - 34.05 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    56 - 90 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    335 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    1
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    82 - 113 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    860 kg
View All Wagon R SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Variants

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R price starts at ₹ 4.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 6.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes in 11 variants. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R's top variant is ZXI Plus 1.2 AGS Dual Tone.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
11 Variants Available
Wagon R LXI 1.0
₹4.99 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Wagon R VXI 1.0
₹5.52 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG
₹5.89 Lakhs*
998 cc
CNG
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 Aug 2026
The story compares various cars, highlighting their engine specifications, performance, and starting prices, including EV options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki inaugurated its advanced Haryana plant with a 10 lakh annual capacity, enhancing India-Japan economic ties.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
Maruti Suzuki introduces price protection for small car buyers amid upcoming price hikes, enhancing affordability and encouraging motorization.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Maruti Suzuki launched India’s first flex-fuel car, the Wagon R BioFlex, enhancing its clean energy vehicle segment.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 May 2026
Prime Minister Modi urges reduced personal vehicle use, raising concerns over fuel price hikes amid potential fossil fuel challenges.Read Full Story

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Wagon R.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
VS
Maruti Suzuki Wagon RSelect model
Maruti Suzuki CelerioSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Front Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
Front Fog Lamp
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R image
Rs. 4.99 LakhsOnwards
3.9725
90 bhp113.7 NmManual, Automatic6
1/5
-335 litres3655 mm1620 mm1675 mm4.7 metres
Maruti Suzuki CelerioMaruti Suzuki Celerio imageRs. 4.7 LakhsOnwards
4.78
66 bhp89 NmManual, Automatic6-170 mm313 litres3695 mm1655 mm1555 mm-Wagon RVSCelerio
Maruti Suzuki IgnisMaruti Suzuki Ignis imageRs. 5.35 LakhsOnwards
4.216
82 bhp113 NmManual, Automatic2
1/5
180 mm260 litres3700 mm1690 mm1595 mm4.7Wagon RVSIgnis
Tata TiagoTata Tiago imageRs. 4.69 LakhsOnwards
4.51407
74 bhp96.5 NmManual, Automatic6--447 L3813 mm1684 mm1535 mm-Wagon RVSTiago
Hyundai Grand i10 NiosHyundai Grand i10 Nios imageRs. 5.55 LakhsOnwards
4.417
82 bhp114 NmManual, Automatic6
2/5
-260 litres3815 mm1680 mm1520 mm-Wagon RVSGrand i10 Nios
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R BioflexMaruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex imageRs. 7.24 LakhsOnwards-89.6 bhp113.7 NmManual---335 L3655162016754.7 mWagon RVSWagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Images

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Image 1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Image 2
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Image 3
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Image 4
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Image 5
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Image 6

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Colours

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Gallant Red
Pearl Midnight Black
Silky Silver
Magma Grey
Superior White
Poolside Blue
Gallant Red Black Roof
Magma Gray Black Roof
Gallant red

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

4.7 - 6.73 Lakhs
Wagon RvsCelerio
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

5.35 - 7.55 Lakhs
Wagon RvsIgnis
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs
Wagon RvsTiago
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.55 - 8.03 Lakhs
Wagon RvsGrand i10 Nios
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
Wagon RvsWagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Safety Ratings

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been awarded 1 star in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 0 star in child occupancy.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
3.8Features
3.2Safety
3.7Design
4.5Value For Money
4.2Comfort
Write a Review

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is praised for its spaciousness, practicality, and excellent fuel efficiency, making it ideal for families. However, concerns about safety and build quality are frequently mentioned.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSpacious interior and boot capacity
  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconAffordable maintenance
  • check circle iconLight steering ideal for city driving
  • check circle iconHigh seating position for visibility

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconPoor safety rating (1-star GNCAP)
  • warning iconBasic interior quality and materials
  • warning iconLight build quality feels unstable at high speeds
  • warning iconAC cooling is ineffective for rear passengers
  • warning iconAMT gearbox can be jerky in traffic

User Reviews

Design And Style Great
The engine capacity and mileage are excellent. The design and styling look fresh and modern. It’s a great low-budget family car for its price
By: pavan (Apr 1, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
An ideal choice for middle class family
My family have have Wagon R, we have 6 members in family, for 6 member family, wagnor r is quite good, gives average milage, it's compact size gives easy movability on roods, everything is good according to prize, they only lacks in providing safety which is least priority for Indian, but company should increase the safety and giving air bags in case of unfortunate situation.
By: Mrityunjay gond (Jan 2, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Highly Fuel Efficient!
My primary reason for buying. And it has exceeded expectations! Low fuel costs make me a happy owner.
By: Satish Tiwari (Dec 22, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
The Tall Boy Advantage
The high seating position gives a commanding view of the road, which is great for defensive driving. Super comfortable seating position.
By: Rajat Kapoor (Dec 22, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Great Handling for City Limits
The car is easy to handle and the steering is light. It makes darting through traffic effortless. Great city handling.
By: Suraj Bhosle (Dec 22, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Related News

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R becomes India's first flex-fuel car with the introduction of the BioFlex variant.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel launched at 7.24 lakh, but there's a catch
15 Jun 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, April 1: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R tops PV sales, Tata Punch EV bestselling EV, Citroen dark editions confirmed
2 Apr 2025
Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of Maruti Suzuki's best-selling models in India.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R becomes dearer, price hiked by up to 15,000
16 Feb 2025
The updated WagonR has been kitted with some notable new features such as ISS in petrol variants &amp; Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants. In addition to that, the car now also gets a 17.78cm (7”) SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation along with 4 speakers.
The everlasting appeal of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
13 Jul 2024
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the most affordable and reliable cars on the Indian roads, priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.55 - 7.38 Lakh.
Does Maruti Suzuki Wagon R suit your budget needs? Top five strengths outlined
22 Jun 2024
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Related News

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Specifications and Features

Max Power56-90 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeHatchback
Max Torque82-113 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage34.05 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine998 - 1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Wagon R specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R's petrol variant is 24.35 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 comes with a 32 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
LXI 1.0
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
24.35 kmpl

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Popular Hatchback Cars

UPCOMING
Citroen New C3

Citroen New C3

9 - 15 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Honda Super One

Honda Super One

20 - 21 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.27 - 11.74 Lakhs
i20 N Line Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

8 - 12 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX

45 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars

View all  Popular Hatchback Cars

view all specs and features
HomeNew CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsMaruti Suzuki Wagon R