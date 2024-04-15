Wagon R is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 11 variants. The price of Wagon R ZXI 1.2 in Delhi is Rs. 6.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofWagon R is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 11 variants. The price of Wagon R ZXI 1.2 in Delhi is Rs. 6.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of ZXI 1.2 is 32 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Cabin-Boot Access, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight Height Adjuster and specs like:
Engine Type: K12M
Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 32 litres
BootSpace: 341 litres
Mileage of ZXI 1.2 is 23.56 kmpl.