In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wagon R vs Altroz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wagon r
|Altroz
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 6.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
|19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3