PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/22

HYUNDAI i20

₹5.99 - 10.57 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3Expert Score
4.5
106
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

The Hyundai i20 remains a dominant benchmark in the premium hatchback segment in India. Combining sharp design aesthetics, advanced in-cabin technology, and strong safety credentials, the 2026 Hyundai i20 is tailored for urban commuters and small families seeking a feature-packed daily driver.

This comprehensive guide details everything prospective buyers need to know about the Hyundai i20, including variant pricing, performance figures, real-world mileage, key specifications, and standard safety equipment.

Hyundai i20 Price in 2026 and Variant Structure

The Hyundai i20 is available across multiple trim levels, offering buyers flexibility across budget constraints and feature demands. Trim choices include the Era, Magna Executive, Magna, Sportz, Sportz (O), Asta, Asta (O), and distinctive Knight Edition trims.

The ex-showroom pricing for the 2026 Hyundai i20 ranges from 6.00 Lakh for the base Era variant and scales up to 10.48 Lakh (extending up to 10.63 Lakh for top-tier Knight Edition configurations).

Variant-Wise Ex-Showroom Price List

Variant TrimEngine & TransmissionKey Highlight FeaturesEx-Showroom Price (INR)
i20 Era1.2L Petrol (Manual)6 Airbags, ESC, VSM, Rear Parking Sensors 6.00 Lakh
i20 Magna Executive1.2L Petrol (Manual)Auto Headlamps, Power Windows, Foldable Key 6.75 Lakh
i20 Magna1.2L Petrol (Manual)8-inch Touchscreen, Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto, TPMS 7.00 Lakh
i20 Sportz1.2L Petrol (Manual / iVT)Reverse Camera, Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control 7.80 Lakh - 8.81 Lakh
i20 Sportz (O)1.2L Petrol (Manual / iVT)Electric Sunroof, Projector Headlamps, Central Armrest 8.34 Lakh - 9.26 Lakh
i20 Asta1.2L Petrol (Manual)LED Headlamps, Smart Key Push Button Start, Ambient Lighting 8.66 Lakh
i20 Asta (O)1.2L Petrol (Manual / iVT)10.25-inch HD Touchscreen, Bose 7-Speaker Sound System 9.20 Lakh - 10.54 Lakh
i20 Knight Edition1.2L Petrol (Manual / iVT)All-Black Styling, Metal Pedals, Sporty Accents 8.43 Lakh - 10.63 Lakh

Engine, Performance, and Transmission Options

The Hyundai i20 is powered by a refined 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine engineered to meet BS6 Phase 2 emissions regulations. The power and performance output varies depending on your choice of transmission:

  • Engine Capacity: 1197 cc
  • Manual Power Output: 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm | Torque: 114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm
  • iVT (Automatic) Power Output: 87 bhp @ 6000 rpm | Torque: 114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm
  • Transmission Choices: 5-Speed Manual Transmission (5MT) and Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT / CVT)
  • Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

The 5-speed manual offers light clutch action for smooth urban shifts, while the iVT automatic delivers seamless acceleration without shift jerks, complete with Drive Modes (Normal and Sport) for added driving versatility.

Hyundai i20 Fuel Efficiency and Mileage

Fuel efficiency remains a key consideration for city hatchbacks. The Hyundai i20 balances performance with competitive mileage figures across both manual and automatic options.

  • Petrol Manual (5MT): ARAI-certified mileage of 16.0 kmpl
  • Petrol Automatic (iVT): ARAI-certified mileage of 20.0 kmpl
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 Litres

The higher efficiency on the iVT automatic variant makes it an ideal option for heavy urban traffic and extended highway trips.

Exterior Styling and Dimensions

The Hyundai i20 features a sharp exterior profile highlighted by Hyundai's Parametric Jewel Pattern grille, angular LED headlamps, and signature LED DRLs.

Key Exterior Dimensions

  • Overall Length: 3995 mm
  • Overall Width: 1775 mm
  • Overall Height: 1505 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2580 mm
  • Luggage Boot Capacity: 311 Litres

The 2580 mm wheelbase ensures a wide cabin footprint, giving the i20 one of the most spacious rear-seat legrooms in the premium hatchback category. The profile is complemented by 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, puddle lamps, and Z-shaped LED tail lamps at the rear.

Interior, Comfort, and Technology Features

Inside, the cabin features a modern layout with a horizontal vent-like dashboard pattern. The interior prioritises ergonomics and passenger comfort.

Key In-Cabin Highlights:

  • Infotainment & Sound: Top-spec variants sport a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system paired with a premium 7-speaker BOSE audio system, complete with a subwoofer and external amplifier.
  • Smartphone Integration: Smart Connectivity offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless smartphone charging, and multiple Type-C USB charging ports.
  • Cabin Comfort: Electric single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, ambient lighting, and drive-seat height adjustment.
  • Storage Utility: 311 litres of boot space, front central armrest with storage, and front/rear bottle holders.

Safety Gear and Ratings

Hyundai has prioritised safety across the entire i20 lineup by making critical safety technology standard equipment from the base Era variant upward.

Standard and Available Safety Features:

  • 6 Airbags Standard: Driver, Front Passenger, Side, and Curtain Airbags across all variants.
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM).
  • Hill Assist Control (HAC): Prevents rollback when starting on inclines.
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
  • Braking: Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD).
  • Parking Assist: Rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines and rear sensors.
  • Global NCAP Safety Rating: 3 Stars.

Final Verdict: Which Variant Should You Buy?

The Hyundai i20 continues to deliver a well-rounded package for premium hatchback buyers in 2026.

  • Best Budget Choice: The i20 Magna or Sportz manual variants offer essential technology like a touchscreen display, rear AC vents, and full standard safety equipment at a value-focused price point.
  • Best Urban Commuter: The i20 Sportz (O) iVT or Magna iVT offer effortless two-pedal driving alongside high fuel economy (20 kmpl).
  • Best Top-End Feature Package: The i20 Asta (O) or Knight Edition delivers luxury-grade equipment including the Bose sound system, 10.25-inch touchscreen, connected car tech, and an electric sunroof.

Hyundai i20 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1197 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    16-17.75 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    82 - 87 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    311 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    3
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    114.7 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All i20 SpecsView specs icon

Hyundai i20 Videos

  • Full Videos

Hyundai i20 Variants

Hyundai i20 price starts at ₹ 5.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.57 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai i20 comes in 17 variants. Hyundai i20's top variant is Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
Automatic
Manual
17 Variants Available
i20 Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT
₹6.74 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
i20 Magna 1.2 MT
₹7 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Hyundai i20 Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
Hyundai anticipates a strong export recovery by Q2 FY27, driven by robust demand and new model launches.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
Hyundai Motor India aims for FY27 growth with new models, CNG expansion, despite Q1 profit drop due to disruptions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jul 2026
Mahindra & Mahindra's net profit surged 37%, outperforming Hyundai, which faced a 35% profit decline.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jul 2026
The Hyundai i20 surpasses 1.5 million sales in India, showcasing its enduring popularity and evolving features over three generations.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
The Kia Carens Clavis, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Kia Carnival offer diverse diesel MPV options in India, catering to various budget ranges and preferences.Read Full Story

Hyundai i20 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with i20.
Hyundai i20
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
VS
Hyundai i20Select model
Maruti Suzuki BalenoSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Gear Shifter
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Hyundai i20 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20 image
Rs. 5.99 LakhsOnwards
4.5106
87 bhp114.7 NmManual, Automatic6
3/5
-311 L3995 mm1775 mm1505 mm-
Toyota GlanzaToyota Glanza imageRs. 6.39 LakhsOnwards
4.4601
89 bhp113 NmManual, Automatic6--318 litres3990 mm1745 mm1500 mm4.9 metresi20VSGlanza
Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Baleno imageRs. 5.99 LakhsOnwards
4.3962
88 bhp113 NmManual, Automatic6--318 litres3990 mm1745 mm1500 mm4.85 metresi20VSBaleno
Maruti Suzuki SwiftMaruti Suzuki Swift imageRs. 5.79 LakhsOnwards
4.0610
80 bhp111.7 NmManual, Automatic2
1/5
163 mm265 litres3860 mm1735 mm1520 mm4.8 metresi20VSSwift
Tata AltrozTata Altroz imageRs. 6.3 LakhsOnwards
4.76
72 bhp103 NmManual, Automatic---447 L---5 metresi20VSAltroz
Tata Tiago NRGTata Tiago NRG imageRs. 7.2 LakhsOnwards
4.699
84 bhp95 NmManual, Automatic2-177 mm-3802 mm1677 mm1537 mm-i20VSTiago NRG

Hyundai i20 Expert Review

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot spaceNo diesel automatic pairing

Hyundai i20 2020 was the final launch of the calendar year from the Korean car maker and there is perhaps no better way to bid farewell to a challenging year than to drive in a car that's been a common sight on Indian roads and still manages to now doggedly grab the spotlight and put it all on itself.

The new i20 from Hyundai was launched last week and in its third-generation, the updates are many and the updates are significant. Multiple engine options, multiple transmission choices, a whole new look, an updated cabin, plethora of features and the promise of a safer drive - this car makes more promises than a politician before elections. And much like how elected representatives need to be held accountable, I took this premium hatch on a morning-to-evening spin to find out just how good it really is.

Drive Dynamics

No one change in the new i20 ought to brag about being the one most significant. And yet, the inherent test of any car in any segment is how it moves. Hyundai is offering its latest in three engine options - 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo and a 1.5-litre diesel. Being a petrol-head of sorts, I drove only the first two.

As such, the 1.2-litre petrol engine with the five-speed manual transmission was taken off the blocks first.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine with the manual transmission may be the best bet for someone on a rather tight budget. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The 1.2-litre petrol engine with the manual transmission may be the best bet for someone on a rather tight budget. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

A gentle press of the push-button start and the new i20 comes to life, lock, stock and barrel with all it promises. Tap on the accelerator, a quick shift out of neutral territory and the car gets a move on with a classically calm demeanor. Slot into every subsequent gear positions and the i20 petrol gets the momentum building. And while this momentum may seem like it is building up in a planned rather than eager manner, once you do hit the 1800 to 2,000 rpm rev bands, the famed abilities of this motor truly begin to shine.

(See more images of 2020 Hyundai i20)

The gear-shifts themselves are crisp, are precise and need just a little stretch to be engaged. Typically Hyundai. But for a sixth gear, this would have been an absolute delight - whether on city roads or on highways.

Hyundai i20 2020 is nimble yet steady when maintaining straight lines. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Hyundai i20 2020 is nimble yet steady when maintaining straight lines. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The six-speed stick though does make its way into the Intelligent Manual Transmission unit inside the 1.0 turbo engine i20 which was my second - and more eager - go to. The instant power on demand is instantly evident - after all, this here offers a 120 Ps of power which makes it one of the most powerful hatchbacks around. In contrast, the petrol engine puts out 83 Ps in manual mode and 88 Ps in auto (IVT). For the record, the diesel unit belts out 100 Ps.

While the Turbo engine on the i20 is also offered with DCT option, it is the debut of the clutch-less transmission in a hatchback that had me curious. And I wasn't disappointed. All of that power but me still deciding when to shift gears without lifting my left leg meant the same level of engagement and the same level of comfort that was previously found on the Venue Turbo iMT.

What is unique to this car in particular is that the light steering makes taking the tight corners so much more fun than what is found on some of its rivals. Weaving in and out of traffic, pushing ahead when the road opens and up-shifting the semi-auto gearbox - the i20 Turbo iMT has something for every mood, every driving trait.

On the flipside, the brakes on the car are slightly spongy and require a bit more push, especially at high speeds. And the suspension is a tad stiff which while complimenting the sporty character of the i20, does also let in road vibrations if you aren't paying attention.

That said, the i20 maintains a nice, clean line on straights and does manage to tackle road aberrations with ease. NVH levels are at an absolute minimum and the body-roll on tight turns is controlled well - at least for the driver and front passenger - by the bucket-type seats. The windshied area has been increased for a generous view of the road ahead while the slightly elongated side mirrors now offer an increased view of traffic behind.

Slightly longer side mirrors now offer a wider view of the road behind. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Slightly longer side mirrors now offer a wider view of the road behind. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

These changes do bring about a new perspective to how the i20 performs while on the move and while there are still some familiar aspects when it comes to the regular petrol engine, the Turbo with iMT is a tag-team meant for the rumble.

Styled to Stand Out

All of the action aside, the i20 has been designed to also look like quite the hot hatch, especially in the red colour that both my review units were in.

The Parametric Jewel pattern grille in black at the front contrasts well with the red but also blends with most of the colour options available - and there are six monotone and two dual-tone choices. The LED headlights are sleek and sharper than before while the fog lamps now come in a blackened casing to add a bit of visual panache. The stooping bonnet has an arrow-like style, brought out especially by the curving straight lines. But the stoop actually has a practical reason too - it improves the aerodynamic quotient of the car.

Looks may be subjective but most prospective buyers are likely to appreciate the significant design changes on the outside of the new i20, a car that always looked sleek and stylish. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Looks may be subjective but most prospective buyers are likely to appreciate the significant design changes on the outside of the new i20, a car that always looked sleek and stylish. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Over at the side, the i20 has a smart appeal courtesy the 16-inch alloys under the circular wheel arches, the twin character lines, the chrome door handles and the fly-back chrome belt line. The windows are sufficiently large and the rear quarter glass around the C-pillar seeks to give the cabin a more airy feel although I have mixed feelings about the blackened section here on the dual-tone version, complete with its three dash lines.

The character lines on the side profile of Hyundai i20 2020 seek to add character to its visual appearance. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The character lines on the side profile of Hyundai i20 2020 seek to add character to its visual appearance. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The rear profile of the car is, however, likely to attract the maximum extent of mixed reactions. The Z-shaped tail lights are quite a radical shift from conventional design languages while there is a single-line chrome strip connecting the two. Unlike what we have seen in the Aura and Grand i10 NIOS, the lettering here aren't imposing and that's keeping in line with the premium - not boisterous appeal. A shark-fin antenna and reflector strips complete the design language.

The rear profile of the i20 2020 is where the changes are, perhaps, their most radical. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The rear profile of the i20 2020 is where the changes are, perhaps, their most radical. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Cabin Chronicles and Feature Catalog

For me, the biggest changes on the new i20 though are on the inside and the feature lists that are on offer. It only makes sense then that this part is especially reserved for the last.

As such, this section deserves to be divided into four sub-sections for better explanation -

a) Layout:

The cabin of the new i20 from Hyundai emphasizes on space and comfort as much as it seems to do on storage and convenience.
The cabin of the new i20 from Hyundai emphasizes on space and comfort as much as it seems to do on storage and convenience.

The cabin on the new i20 is nothing like the one on the previous models. And while preceding models set a high benchmark and attracted a whole lot of glances, the third-generation gets elements which truly make it the most contemporary. A predominantly horizontal layout is marked by a smartly put out dash that is sculpted at the edges for a bit of muscle. The AC vents seamlessly integrate into the horizontal lines while the large infotainment screen sits much like it does in some of the other Hyundai offerings. The AC control buttons are well within reach although I personally prefer those large rotary knobs with display.

The steering can be adjusted for rake and reach while also housing controls to manage the large driver display screen and the main infotainment unit.

The generous use of hard plastics though work against the premium quotient that is otherwise amply evident here.

b) Space and comfort

The new i20 is 41mm wider, is 10mm longer and the wheelbase has gone up by 10mm from the outside but this actually does help the car to now offer more space on the inside when compared to the Elite i20. Rear leg room is up by 88mm while shoulder room goes up by 40 mm.

The legroom and shoulder room inside the rear seats of the new i20 has gone up noticeably. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The legroom and shoulder room inside the rear seats of the new i20 has gone up noticeably. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

All of these are not mere numbers but actually add to the spacious feel inside this car. There is a whole lot of knee room, decent leg room and generous under-thigh support for the passengers at the rear, even if the front seats are pulled significantly back. Headroom is just about adequate though but the large windows do make this cabin a pleasant place to be in.

There is also a central arm-rest - minus cup holders - and the rear passengers get dedicated AC vents and a USB fast-charging point.

A small storage space under the rear AC vents may be used for storing wallet, coins, cards or similar knickknacks. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
A small storage space under the rear AC vents may be used for storing wallet, coins, cards or similar knickknacks. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

All the seats are nicely cushioned and the front seats in particular are scuplted well to keep the driver and passenger nicely planted. While I did feel that a bit more lower back support could have been incorporated, there is little doubting the fact that long journeys are unlikely to be any trouble for passengers in this car.

The boot is now slightly larger at 311 litres but the rear seats either fold completely or not at all. Here, a 60:40 split ratio would have added to the customization option.

Something that often goes missing are floor mats but these do beg a special mention here. In the review units I drove, the mesh-type mats ensured that the road dust and grime did not spread to the foot-well area while a 5D carpet underneath means that taking out the entire set up, brushing it and putting it back on the velcro strips is an absolute breeze. For a person with OCD like me, this may just be the biggest plus!

c) Feature list

Hyundai is no Uncle Scrooge when it comes to features and the i20 2020 richly benefits from all the latest that the company has on offer here in India. And then some more.

The 10.25-inch infotainment screen is bright and simple to use - negating sun glare with ease, while the large Digital Cluster with TFT MID also puts out information in a bold and vibrant manner. The company's BlueLink technology makes its debut in the i20 which allows interaction through smartphones and voice commands. Map updates will be over-the-air (OTA) which means you don't have to take the car to dealerships for a periodic refresh.

The large infotainment screen - similar to the one inside the Creta and a few other Hyundai offerings - remains vivid and easy to use. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The large infotainment screen - similar to the one inside the Creta and a few other Hyundai offerings - remains vivid and easy to use. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Then there is a large section just under the dash - on the center console - for wirelessly charging your compatible phone. This also gets a cooling pad to ensure that the smartphone doesn't get heated up while the battery gets replenished. If your phone doesn't support wireless charging, fret not. There is a fast-charging USB point, a regular USB point and a 12v charging socket for more options.

Hyundai is also underlining the India debut of the Oxyboost Air Purifier which claims to not just clean the cabin air off pollutants but increase the level of oxygen as well. Since there was no scientific way for me to test it out, I'll just take their word for it.

The air purifier takes up one of the two cup holders in the center unit near the handbrake. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The air purifier takes up one of the two cup holders in the center unit near the handbrake. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

There is just no doubting the prowess of the sound system though as the Bose set up truly brings out the best of any genre of song we played on it. There are two tweeters on the dash, two front speakers, two rear speakers and a sub-woofer - enough to really have a concert of sorts on four wheels.

And sitting pretty above all of these is a one-touch electric sunroof. I personally can never see the utility of a sunroof in India but there is a strong market demand for it. As such, that the sunroof has now been incorporated into the i20, adds to its resume.

d) Safety on board

Hyundai claims that the i20 has a stronger body structure and higher crash worthiness than ever before. Much like the air purifier, we will only have to take the company's word on it. That there are six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management and Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control and rear parking camera with guidelines do, however, give more of a concrete proof that Hyundai has made the new i20 safer for the driver and passengers.

Verdict

Getz was replaced by i20 in 2008, followed by Elite i20. The third-generation i20, however, brings in the biggest changes that this hatchback has ever seen. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Getz was replaced by i20 in 2008, followed by Elite i20. The third-generation i20, however, brings in the biggest changes that this hatchback has ever seen. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The rampant and radical changes in the third-generation i20 make it stand far from the model it replaces now in the Indian market. It is good to see that while the market may have a fondness for SUVs, the car maker has retained its fondness for its hatchback as well. Choices are galore when it comes to engine and transmission options, variants, colours and more while the bump up in space, looks and feature list are several steps in the right direction.

The Achilles heel for the i20 2020 though is in its price structure. The car starts at 6.79 lakh (introductory, ex showroom) for the Magna in the 1.2 petrol with manual transmission, and goes all the way to 11.17 lakh for the Asta (O) in the 1.0-turbo with DCT. Now that is straight in the territory of sub-compact SUVs and touching the base of some of the compact SUVs in the market.

(Also read | Hyundai i20 2020 vs compact SUVs: Price comparison)

Price comparisons to its rivals like Altroz and Baleno - cars with their own sets of strengths - are but obvious. What the i20 does offer though is a whole lot of spunk when it comes to drive dynamics, perhaps the best-looking package (looks, of course, are subjective) and a car packed with features.

If budget isn't the biggest factor for a buyer, the i20 2020 from Hyundai is an extremely strong product to consider.

Hyundai i20 Images

Hyundai i20 Image 1
Hyundai i20 Image 2
Hyundai i20 Image 3
Hyundai i20 Image 4
Hyundai i20 Image 5
Hyundai i20 Image 6

Hyundai i20 Colours

Hyundai i20 is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Fiery Red
Typhoon Silver
Fiery Red With Abyss Black
Starry Night
Atlas White
Titan Grey
Atlas White With Abyss Black
Amazon Grey
Fiery red

Hyundai i20 Alternatives

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
i20vsGlanza
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs
i20vsBaleno
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026

6.8 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs
i20vsSwift
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

6.3 - 10.8 Lakhs
i20vsAltroz
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs
i20vsTiago NRG

Hyundai i20 Safety Ratings

The Hyundai i20 has been awarded 3 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 3 stars in child occupancy.

Hyundai i20 User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.4Safety
4.6Design
4.4Value For Money
4.6Comfort
Write a Review

Hyundai i20 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Hyundai model for its refined performance, sharp handling, and modern features like a sunroof, but some mention limitations in low-end torque and slightly high fuel consumption.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconRefined engine performance
  • check circle iconExcellent safety features with multiple airbags
  • check circle iconUser-friendly infotainment system with accurate navigation
  • check circle iconSporty handling and comfortable seating
  • check circle iconStylish design with a premium feel

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh fuel consumption in traffic
  • warning iconLimited boot space
  • warning iconLow-end torque is lacking
  • warning iconSteering feels disconnected at high speeds
  • warning iconBody panels feel lightweight

User Reviews

A Premium, All-Round Hatchback
The Hyundai i20 is a highly popular premium hatchback that successfully blends sharp, modern styling with a comfortable and feature-rich cabin. On the outside, its design is eye-catching, featuring a sporty front grille, angular LED headlights, and sharp character lines that give it an aggressive yet premium road presence. Step inside, and the car feels spacious, offering excellent rear legroom and a clean dashboard layout loaded with premium features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, a crisp sound system, and ambient lighting that enhances the overall cabin experience.
By: Rajesh Kumar (Jun 4, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Smooth Gearshifts
The manual gearbox is very slick. It clicks into place perfectly. Clutch is also very light, so no leg pain in traffic. The gear ratios are well spaced for city use.
By: Rohit Tyagi (Apr 3, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Sunroof is a hit
My younger brother loves looking out of the sunroof. It makes the car feel very modern. The voice commands work for opening the sunroof too, which is very cool.
By: Ravi Nigam (Apr 3, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Sporty and Agile
The handling is quite sharp for a city car. It zips through traffic easily. The brakes are confidence-inspiring. It has that sporty DNA that appeals to younger buyers like me.
By: Ramesh Maurya (Apr 3, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Best Hatch for Gifting
Gifted this to my sister and she loves it. It’s safe, easy to drive, and looks very stylish. The reverse camera with guidelines makes parking a breeze for her.
By: Rakesh Solanki (Apr 3, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Hyundai i20 Related News

Hyundai i20 is offered with two petrol engine options.
Hyundai i20 crosses 15 lakh sales milestone in India after nearly 18 years
25 Jul 2026
The new i20 gets an entirely new design language.
Next-gen Hyundai i20 fully leaked ahead of global debut
12 Jun 2026
Hyundai's latest teaser confirms a new 12.3-inch integrated display and touch-sensitive climate controls for the next-generation i20.
Next-gen Hyundai i20 to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment
11 Jun 2026
The Hyundai i20 N Line, the sporty iteration of the i20 premium hatchback, received a price hike in June, ranging up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,700.
Want to buy the Hyundai i20 N Line? Variant-wise revised price list detailed
10 Jun 2026
The teaser reveals the next-generation Hyundai i20’s new front lighting design, featuring Y-shaped LED DRLs similar to new Volvo cars.
Next-gen Hyundai i20 teased for the 2nd time, new tail lamp design revealed
9 Jun 2026
View all
 Hyundai i20 Related News

Hyundai i20 Specifications and Features

Max Power82-87 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeHatchback
Max Torque114.7 Nm
Mileage16-17.75 kmpl
TransmissionManual,automatic
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all i20 specs and features

Hyundai i20 Mileage

Hyundai i20 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Hyundai i20's petrol variant is 20.35 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai i20 Sportz 1.2 MT comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Sportz 1.2 MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
20.35

Popular Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hyundai Cars

Popular Hatchback Cars

UPCOMING
Citroen New C3

Citroen New C3

9 - 15 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Honda Super One

Honda Super One

20 - 21 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.27 - 11.74 Lakhs
i20 N Line Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

8 - 12 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX

45 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars

View all  Popular Hatchback Cars

view all specs and features