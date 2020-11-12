In pics: Hyundai 2020 i20 premium hatchback is feature-loaded with sporty design 9 Photos . Updated: 12 Nov 2020, 11:00 AM IST HT Auto Desk 2020 Hyundai i20 comes with multiple engine options, multiple transmission choices, a whole new look, an updated cabin, plethora of features and the promise of a safer drive. 1/9Hyundai's 2020 i20 has been officially launched in the Indian market at an introductory starting price of ₹6.79 lakh (ex showroom, All-India). The premium hatchback poses a challenge in a market full of sub-compact and compact SUVs. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 2/9The new premium hatchback sports a Parametric Jewel pattern grille in black which goes well with the red but also blends with most of the colour options available. The LED headlights are sleek and sharper than before while the fog lamps now come in a blackened casing to add a bit of visual panache. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 3/9Over at the side, the new i20 has a smart appeal with 16-inch alloys under the circular wheel arches, twin character lines, chrome door handles and the fly-back chrome belt line. The windows are sufficiently large and the rear quarter glass around the C-pillar seeks to give the cabin a more airy feel. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 4/9The rear profile of the car now features Z-shaped tail lights that are quite a radical shift from conventional design languages while there is a single-line chrome strip connecting the two. A shark-fin antenna and reflector strips complete the design language. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 5/9The cabin of the new 2020 i20 gets a 10.25-inch infotainment and a large Digital Cluster with TFT MID that puts out information in a bold and vibrant manner. The company's BlueLink technology makes its debut in the i20 which allows interaction through smartphones and voice commands. Map updates will be over-the-air. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 6/92020 i20 is big on space and comfort as the the rear row leg room is up by 88mm while shoulder room goes up by 40 mm. There is also a central arm-rest - minus cup holders - and the rear passengers get dedicated AC vents and a USB fast-charging point. All the seats are nicely cushioned and the front seats in particular are sculpted well. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 7/9With the new i20, Hyundai is also underlining the India debut of the Oxyboost Air Purifier which claims to not just clean the cabin air off pollutants but increase the level of oxygen as well. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 8/9Hyundai claims that the i20 has a stronger body structure and higher crash worthiness than ever before. Other safety highlights include six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management and Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control and rear parking camera. (HT Photo/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 9/9Hyundai's third-gen i20 gets its latest in three engine options - 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo and a 1.5-litre diesel. The turbo petrol engine will come mated to a DCT or iMT gearbox, the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol will be mated to either IVT or a five-speed manual transmission unit and the 1.5-litre diesel unit to a six-speed manual gearbox.