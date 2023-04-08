In pics: This modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a stunner
Neev Motorcycles modified a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. The cafe racer gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades now.
Neev Motorcycles modified a Continental GT 650. It is already a cafe racer but now it looks more like a modern version of the cafe racer.
The modification shop did cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades to the GT 650. It is now finished in grey and black paint scheme.
All the lighting elements have been upgraded for LED units. The instrument cluster has also been repositioned.
There is a new seat and cowl also. The rear section has been redone and there is a tail lamp in place also.
The headlight clamps and number plate are also new. A new set of side panels were installed and there are also new front and rear mudguards and a tank tie.
The clip-on handlebar and triple tree are also new and CNC cut. Moreover, the hand grips are also new.
The engine is now finished in heat-resistant paint. Speaking of the engine, it has been retuned and there is a new exhaust as well
The clutch lever kit, master cylinder and brake lever are now sourced from Brembo.
The alloy wheels are taken from Harley Street Rod. They are wrapped in a 150-60 section tyre in the front and a 180-60 section tyre at the rear. The tyres are Scorpion Rally STRs.
First Published Date: 08 Apr 2023, 15:10 PM IST
