In pics: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato looks rough and tough in camouflage print

Interestingly, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All-Terrain is a supercar that comes with a roof rack fitted from the fitted from the factory itself. However, it is not the only sportscar in the market to have that feature as the Porsche 911 Dakar has the same equipment as factory-fitted accessories as well. The roof rack gives the supercar a bold look overt the suave sports coupe.