In pics: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato looks rough and tough in camouflage print
- Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All-Terrain is a sleek and bold ultra-exclusive supercar with only 12 units of production number.
Lamborghini unveiled the Huracan Sterrato All-Terrain at Milan Design Week. Showcased wrapped in four different camouflage liveries, which were designed by the Italian supercar marque's Ad Personam studio the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All-Terain looked stunning. The OEM claims that for each of these camouflage paints, the designers took inspiration from snow, sand, off-beat tracks, and the earthiness of arid deserts.
The four liveries showcased for the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All-Terrain have been dubbed as Neve (snow), Sabbia (sand), Bosco (green track), and Terra (gravel). All these camouflage wraps come with a matte black visual appearance for the roof and rear hood, along with the roof rails and cross bars, adding zing to the supercar.
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All-Terrain comes as an ultra exclusive version of the supercar. The Italian car marque has stated that it will make only 12 units of this car, which will make sure the Huracan Sterrato All-Terrain remains a highly exclusive sportscar ever. Interestingly, the automaker also claimed that all the 12 units of the supercar have been already sold out.
The Lamborghini Huracan All-Terrain comes as a key part of the Sterrato's total production run of 1,499 units. Among the 12 cars, four models one of each design are heading to the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), while the remaining eight models will be shipped to the customers from the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Australia, said the automaker.
Interestingly, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All-Terrain is a supercar that comes with a roof rack fitted from the fitted from the factory itself. However, it is not the only sportscar in the market to have that feature as the Porsche 911 Dakar has the same equipment as factory-fitted accessories as well. The roof rack gives the supercar a bold look overt the suave sports coupe.
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All-Terrain supercar comes equipped with 19-inch matte black forged wheels, while a matte dark lower section of the body enhances its visual appeal as well as practicality too. Inside the cockpit, Lamborghini has added an Ad Personam plate, carbon twill with Alcantara, and a dark chrome trim to the car.
First Published Date: 21 Apr 2024, 14:06 PM IST
