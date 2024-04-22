In pics: BYD Seal promises to shake up mid-size EV segment
BYD Seal has been launched in India priced between ₹41 lakh and ₹53 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the third electric car from the Chinese EV maker in th
...
BYD Seal EV promises to be the biggest launch by the Chinese electric car manufacturer in India since its debut. The electric sedan comes across as a sporty EV with performance car-like credentials. Offered in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options, the Seal EV is quick and yet offers range unmatched by others in the mid-size EV segment.
BYD Seal EV is offered in three variants which include the entry-level Dynamic, mid-spec Premium Range and the top-of-the-range Performance versions. The EV is offered in four exterior colour choices. The EV comes with an aerodynamic sporty design with a low slung profile like a sports car. It showcases BYD's new design language that is inspired by the ocean. LED DRLs, U-shaped LED headlights, LED taillights with dot matrix pattern, flush door handles, 19-inch alloy wheels are some of the key exterior design elements.
The cabin of the Seal EV offers opulence as well as simplistic design. The dashboard which gets mixed upholstery like leather and suede material. The seats, which also come wrapped in leather upholstery, get heating and cooling functionality for the front row. The dashboard is dominated by a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system which also works as the control hub for most features. It has removed physical buttons for climate control and other functions. The digital drive display, measuring 10.25 inches, offer drive related information ranging from charge status and range left.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
UPCOMING
82kWh 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
38 kWh 405 km
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
The centre console offers plenty of charging options, including two wireless charging pads that can be used simultaneously. There are more charging ports placed under the centre console. The biggest attraction though is the cluster of buttons along with gear shifter placed at the centre. It houses the start-stop button, climate control, drive modes, traction control and more.
One of the biggest attractions inside the Seal EV is the giant panoramic sunroof which works as a fixed unit. The unique feature of this sunroof is that it gets silver coating which helps it work as a sun shield and keep the interior from getting too hot when out in the open. However, it only works up to a certain extent and it is advisable to get an official accessory to cover the sunroof.
BYD Seal is offered with two choices of battery packs. The entry-level variant gets the smaller 61.4 kWh battery while the other two variants get the 82.5 kWh battery. The mid-spec Premium variant offers the highest range of 650 kms in a single charge. During our review, we covered around 125 kms as the charge depleted from about 30 per cent to 12 per cent. BYD's Blade battery technology, known for its high-range capability, is also one of the safest among all EV batteries on offer across the world.
BYD Seal promises to thrill enthusiasts with its sports car-like performance on the road. The mid-spec variant can generate 308 bhp of power and 3600 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under six seconds and has a top speed of 200 kmph. BYD Seal EV also has one of the best drag coefficient figures of 0.219. The top-spec Performance Range delivers 522 bhp of power and a massive 670 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds.
First Published Date: 22 Apr 2024, 13:09 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS