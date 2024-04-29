HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: 2024 Force Gurkha Rumbles Down Indian Roads

In pics: 2024 Force Gurkha rumbles down Indian roads

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2024, 12:06 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Force Gurkha continues to have a mammoth road presence. But will this alone help it stomp over its direct rival in India?
Force Gurkha
1/11
The Force Gurkha has been in India for around 16 years but despite its larger-than-life road presence, has not exactly excited Indian buyers. But the latest Gurkha SUV promises to change both perception and the level of popularity.
Force Gurkha
The Force Gurkha has been in India for around 16 years but despite its larger-than-life road presence, has not exactly excited Indian buyers. But the latest Gurkha SUV promises to change both perception and the level of popularity.
Force Gurkha
2/11
The latest Gurkha comes in two versions - the three-door version (left) has been carried forward while there is also a five-door version which boasts of three rows of seating.
Force Gurkha
The latest Gurkha comes in two versions - the three-door version (left) has been carried forward while there is also a five-door version which boasts of three rows of seating.
Force Gurkha
3/11
On obvious lines, the three-door version is longer and has a longer wheelbase. It is also heavier and weighs over 3.2 tonnes.
Force Gurkha
On obvious lines, the three-door version is longer and has a longer wheelbase. It is also heavier and weighs over 3.2 tonnes.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door
Engine Icon2596 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 16 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
Engine Icon1956.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
Engine Icon1956.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Force Gurkha
4/11
In terms of styling updates though, both versions of Gurkha get the same changes. These include LED head lights and DRLs, reworked bumper, 18-inch alloy wheels and that iconic air snorkel. The SUV now comes in as many as four colour choices - Green, White, Black and Red.
Force Gurkha
In terms of styling updates though, both versions of Gurkha get the same changes. These include LED head lights and DRLs, reworked bumper, 18-inch alloy wheels and that iconic air snorkel. The SUV now comes in as many as four colour choices - Green, White, Black and Red.
Force Gurkha
5/11
The three-row version of the Gurkha gets Captain seats at the very back. Access to these two seats is through the back door. This means that the passengers in the middle do not have to get up to make way. In the two-row version, the Gurkha offers Captain seats in the second row itself.
Force Gurkha
The three-row version of the Gurkha gets Captain seats at the very back. Access to these two seats is through the back door. This means that the passengers in the middle do not have to get up to make way. In the two-row version, the Gurkha offers Captain seats in the second row itself.
Force Gurkha
6/11
Force Motors has updated the feature list on the Gurkha but maintains that essential elements are focused upon. So, theer is a nine-inch Nippon infotainment screen and an all-digital driver display. There are two rows of AC vents and charging options for first and second row of seats.
Force Gurkha
Force Motors has updated the feature list on the Gurkha but maintains that essential elements are focused upon. So, theer is a nine-inch Nippon infotainment screen and an all-digital driver display. There are two rows of AC vents and charging options for first and second row of seats.
Force Gurkha
7/11
The driver display screen packs quite a lot of drive-related information. The steering wheel, however, looks quite plebeian.
Force Gurkha
The driver display screen packs quite a lot of drive-related information. The steering wheel, however, looks quite plebeian.
Force Gurkha
8/11
The Gurkha has a 2.6-litre diesel engine at its core and it comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Performance figures have improved with 138 bhp and 320 Nm on offer. There is, however, no petrol motor or automatic gearbox.
Force Gurkha
The Gurkha has a 2.6-litre diesel engine at its core and it comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Performance figures have improved with 138 bhp and 320 Nm on offer. There is, however, no petrol motor or automatic gearbox.
Force Gurkha
9/11
While the latest Gurkha is a bit awkward to drive on regular roads, it remains an absolute beast when the going gets tough. A 233 mm ground clearance, 35-degree gradeability and electronic shift between 2H, 4H and 4L help its abilities.
Force Gurkha
While the latest Gurkha is a bit awkward to drive on regular roads, it remains an absolute beast when the going gets tough. A 233 mm ground clearance, 35-degree gradeability and electronic shift between 2H, 4H and 4L help its abilities.
Force Gurkha
10/11
The front suspension unit of the Gurkha has been updated as well to help the SUV strike a balance between on-road and off-road driving.
Force Gurkha
The front suspension unit of the Gurkha has been updated as well to help the SUV strike a balance between on-road and off-road driving.
Force Gurkha
11/11
The Force Gurkha is still a no-frills SUV that has a massive aura around it, in terms of road presence. It is still quite rough to drive and while fit and finish is not exactly perfect, the updates do lend it some much-needed armour in the battle to wear the 4X4 crown under the 20 lakh price bracket.
Force Gurkha
The Force Gurkha is still a no-frills SUV that has a massive aura around it, in terms of road presence. It is still quite rough to drive and while fit and finish is not exactly perfect, the updates do lend it some much-needed armour in the battle to wear the 4X4 crown under the 20 lakh price bracket.
First Published Date: 29 Apr 2024, 12:06 PM IST
TAGS: Gurkha Force Motors Force Gurkha Mahindra Thar Thar

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.