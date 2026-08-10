GT Force Flying Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range55 - 65 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|GT Force Flying
|Rs. 54,338Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|82 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|60-65 km
|4-5 hours
|250 w
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|FlyingVSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|FlyingVSEpluto 7G
|Honda QC1
|Rs. 90,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|89.5 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|FlyingVSQC1
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|FlyingVSReo
|Ampere Magnus Grand
|Rs. 89,999Onwards
|-
|110 Nm
|Scooters
|108 Kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel
|85 km
|5 Hours
|2.4 kW
|FlyingVSMagnus Grand
|Hero Electric Flash
|Rs. 59,640Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|69 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|85 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|250 W
|FlyingVSFlash
|Max Power
|250 W
|Battery Capacity
|26 Ah
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|Yes
|Range
|55-65 km/charge
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
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