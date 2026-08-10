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DISCONTINUED

GT FORCE Flying

₹54,338 - 77,763*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
GT Force Flying is discontinued and no longer produced.
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GT Force Flying Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

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90,000
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Ampere Magnus Grand

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GT Force Flying Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    55 - 65 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Flying SpecsView specs icon

GT Force Flying Variants

GT Force Flying price starts at ₹ 54,338 and goes up to ₹ 77,763 (Ex-showroom). GT Force Flying comes in 4 variants. GT Force Flying's top variant is Lithium Ion 60V.
4 Variants Available
Flying Lead Acid 48V
₹54,338*
25 kmph
60 km
Flying Lead Acid 60V
₹57,594*
25 kmph
55 km
Flying Lithium Ion 48V
₹73,778*
25 kmph
60 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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GT Force Flying Visual Comparison

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GT Force Flying
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GT Force Flying comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
GT Force Flying
GT Force Flying image
Rs. 54,338Onwards--Scooters82 kgDiscDrumAlloy60-65 km4-5 hours250 w
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-FlyingVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWFlyingVSEpluto 7G
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWFlyingVSQC1
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WFlyingVSReo
Ampere Magnus GrandAmpere Magnus Grand imageRs. 89,999Onwards-110 NmScooters108 KgDrumDrumSteel85 km5 Hours2.4 kWFlyingVSMagnus Grand
Hero Electric FlashHero Electric Flash imageRs. 59,640Onwards
4.6223
-Scooters69 kgDrumDrumAlloy85 km4-5 Hrs.250 WFlyingVSFlash

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GT Force Flying Images

GT Force Flying Image 1
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News

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5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
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  News

GT Force Flying Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity26 Ah
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightYes
Range55-65 km/charge
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Flying specs and features

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