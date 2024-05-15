Best GT Force Bikes

In India, there are 5 GT Force Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the GT Force RYD Plus, GT Force Drive Pro, GT Force Texa, GT Force One Plus Pro, GT Force Vegas. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 57,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best GT Force Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
GT Force RYD Plus ₹ 68,999
GT Force Drive Pro ₹ 85,999
GT Force Texa ₹ 1.2 Lakhs
GT Force One Plus Pro ₹ 76,555
GT Force Vegas ₹ 57,999

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5 New GT Force Bikes found

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GT Force RYD Plus Front Right View
1/14

GT Force RYD Plus

₹68,999
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
95 km
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GT Force Drive Pro Front View
1/9

GT Force Drive Pro

5.0
2
₹85,999
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh
Speed
70 kmph
Range
110 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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GT Force Texa Front Right View
1/16

GT Force Texa

₹1.2 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
Speed
75 kmph
Range
130 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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GT Force One Plus Pro Front Right View
1/14

GT Force One Plus Pro

₹76,555
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh
Speed
70 kmph
Range
110 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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GT Force Vegas Front Right View
1/13

GT Force Vegas

₹57,999
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
70 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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