Which is the top variant of GT Force One Plus Pro? GT Force One Plus Pro comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the GT Force One Plus Pro? The GT Force One Plus Pro is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 110 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.5 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

