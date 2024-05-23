|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|Max Speed
|70 kmph
|Range
|110 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
GT Force One Plus Pro price starts at ₹ 76,555 .
₹76,555*
70 Kmph
110 Km
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Model Name
GT Force One Plus Pro
|Zelo Zaeden Plus
|Zelo Zoop
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹76,555
₹88,900
₹45,900 - 86,900
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
|Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh
2.4 kWh
1.54 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
26 Ah
|Range
110 km
100-120 km
65-140 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
