GT Force Vegas

GT Force Vegas starting price is Rs. 55,555 in India. GT Force Vegas is available in 1 variant and
55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
GT Force Vegas Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.5 kWh
Max Speed25 kmph
Range70 km
Charging time4-5 Hrs.
View all Vegas specs and features

About GT Force Vegas

Latest Update

  • CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz EQG can perform tank turn, shows off in Las Vegas Strip
  • GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force

    GT Force Vegas Variants & Price

    GT Force Vegas price starts at ₹ 55,555 .

    STD
    55,555*
    25 Kmph
    70 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    GT Force Vegas Specifications and Features

    Body TypeScooter
    Battery Capacity1.5 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    Range70 km
    Charging Time4-5 Hrs.
    View all Vegas specs and features

    GT Force Vegas comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    GT Force Vegas
    		Zelio Gracy PlusGT Force RYD PlusYulu WynnAmpere MagnusOkinawa R30Hero Electric Flash
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹55,555
    ₹60,073 - 83,073
    ₹65,555
    ₹55,555
    ₹49,999 - 65,990
    ₹58,992
    ₹59,640
    Battery Capacity
    1.5 kWh
    1.8 kWh
    2.2 kWh
    51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
    38.25 Ah
    1.25 KWH
    1.536 kWh
    Range
    70 km
    55-60 km
    95 km
    68 km/charge
    45.0
    60 km/charge
    85 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    No
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

      GT Force Vegas News

      Mercedes-Benz EQG is expected to break cover later this year promising about 670 bhp peak power.
      CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz EQG can perform tank turn, shows off in Las Vegas Strip
      14 Jan 2024
      GT Drive Pro has a riding range of 50-60 km or 60-65 km, depending on the battery type.&nbsp;
      GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force
      29 Sept 2022
      The electric motorcycle from GT Force will have a claimed range of between 120 km to 130 km.
      GT Force teases its first electric motorcycle, will come with 120 km of range
      23 May 2024
      GT Drive Pro electric scooter in red colour. Apart from this colour, the scooter will also be offered in Brown, White and Blue.
      GT Force launches new range of electric scooters with range of up to 110 km
      17 May 2024
      The GT Drive Pro is a decent looking scooter but nothing about its design stands out.
      GT Drive Pro low-speed e-scooter first ride review: Can it be used daily?
      4 Apr 2023
      View all
       GT Force Vegas News

      GT Force Vegas FAQs

      GT Force Vegas comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The GT Force Vegas is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.5 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The GT Force Vegas offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom).
      The GT Force Vegas is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.5 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 70 km on a single charge.
      The GT Force Vegas has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

