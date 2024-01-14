|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|70 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|70 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|Model Name
GT Force Vegas
|Zelio Gracy Plus
|GT Force RYD Plus
|Yulu Wynn
|Ampere Magnus
|Okinawa R30
|Hero Electric Flash
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹55,555
₹60,073 - 83,073
₹65,555
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹58,992
₹59,640
|Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh
1.8 kWh
2.2 kWh
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
1.25 KWH
1.536 kWh
|Range
70 km
55-60 km
95 km
68 km/charge
45.0
60 km/charge
85 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
