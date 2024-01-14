Which is the top variant of GT Force Vegas? GT Force Vegas comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the GT Force Vegas? The GT Force Vegas is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.5 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the GT Force Vegas have, and what is the price range? The GT Force Vegas offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for GT Force Vegas? The GT Force Vegas is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.5 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 70 km on a single charge.