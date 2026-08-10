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BENLING INDIA Kriti

₹64,151*
*Ex-showroom price
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Benling India Kriti Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.34 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Kriti SpecsView specs icon

Benling India Kriti Variants

Benling India Kriti price starts at ₹ 64,151 .
1 Variant Available
Kriti STD
₹64,151*
25 kmph
60 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Benling India Kriti Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Aug 2026
Delhi's July 2026 EV registrations hit a record high, driven by new policy incentives and expanded charging infrastructure.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi lead in deploying electric buses, enhancing eco-friendly public transport nationwide.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Apr 2026
Several electric MPVs are now available in India, including BYD eMax 7, Kia Carens Clavis EV, and MG M9.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Jan 2026
In 2025, India's passenger and two-wheeler vehicle segments grew, with increasing adoption of electric and CNG/LPG vehicles.Read Full Story

Benling India Kriti Visual Comparison

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Benling India Kriti
Ampere Magnus Neo
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Benling India Kriti comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Benling India Kriti
Benling India Kriti image
Rs. 64,151Onwards--Scooters66 kgDrumDiscAlloy60 km4 Hours250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-KritiVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWKritiVSEpluto 7G
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWKritiVSWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2BOkaya EV Faast F2B imageRs. 89,999Onwards--Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels80 Km3-4 Hours2500 WKritiVSFaast F2B
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWKritiVSQC1
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WKritiVSGig

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
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Benling India Kriti Images

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Benling India Kriti Colours

Benling India Kriti is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Black
Red
White
Black

Benling India Kriti Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
KritivsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
KritivsEpluto 7G
Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
KritivsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2B

Okaya EV Faast F2B

89,999
KritivsFaast F2B
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
KritivsQC1
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
KritivsReo

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Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
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Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
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10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
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  News

Benling India Kriti Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity1.34 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range60 km
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Kriti specs and features

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