Benling India Kriti Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range60 km
- Charging4 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.34 kWh
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Benling India Kriti
|Rs. 64,151Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|66 kg
|Drum
|Disc
|Alloy
|60 km
|4 Hours
|250 W
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|KritiVSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|KritiVSEpluto 7G
|Joy e-bike Wolf
|Rs. 54,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|81 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|90 km
|5 Hours
|1 kW
|KritiVSWolf
|Okaya EV Faast F2B
|Rs. 89,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Wheels
|80 Km
|3-4 Hours
|2500 W
|KritiVSFaast F2B
|Honda QC1
|Rs. 90,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|89.5 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|KritiVSQC1
|Ola Electric Gig
|Rs. 39,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|157 km
|5 Hours
|1500 W
|KritiVSGig
Benling India Kriti is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|250 W
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|60 km
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
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*Ex-showroom price
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