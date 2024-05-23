|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|95 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
GT Force RYD Plus price starts at ₹ 65,555 .
₹65,555*
25 Kmph
95 Km
|Model Name
GT Force RYD Plus
|Zelo Zoop
|Zelo Knight
|Yulu Wynn
|Ampere Magnus
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹65,555
₹45,900 - 86,900
₹49,900 - 91,900
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹76,848
|Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh
1.54 kWh
1.54 kWh
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
2.0 kWh
|Range
95 km
65-140 km
60-140 km
68 km/charge
45.0
88 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
