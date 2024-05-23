Which is the top variant of GT Force RYD Plus? GT Force RYD Plus comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the GT Force RYD Plus? The GT Force RYD Plus is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 95 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the GT Force RYD Plus have, and what is the price range? The GT Force RYD Plus offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 65,555 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for GT Force RYD Plus? The GT Force RYD Plus is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 95 km on a single charge.