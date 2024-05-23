HT Auto
GT Force RYD Plus Front Right View
1/1

GT Force RYD Plus

GT Force RYD Plus starting price is Rs. 65,555 in India. GT Force RYD Plus is available in 1 variant and
65,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
GT Force RYD Plus Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh
Max Speed25 kmph
Range95 km
Charging time4-5 Hrs.
View all RYD Plus specs and features

GT Force RYD Plus Alternatives

Zelo Zoop

Zelo Zoop

45,900 - 86,900
RYD PlusvsZoop
Zelo Knight

Zelo Knight

49,900 - 91,900
RYD PlusvsKnight
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
RYD PlusvsWynn
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
RYD PlusvsMagnus
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
RYD PlusvsPraisePro

GT Force RYD Plus Variants & Price

GT Force RYD Plus price starts at ₹ 65,555 .

STD
65,555*
25 Kmph
95 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
GT Force RYD Plus Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity2.2 kWh
Body TypeScooter
Charging PointYes
Range95 km
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.
View all RYD Plus specs and features

GT Force RYD Plus comparison with its competitors

Model Name
GT Force RYD Plus
Zelo ZoopZelo KnightYulu WynnAmpere MagnusOkinawa PraisePro
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹65,555
₹45,900 - 86,900
₹49,900 - 91,900
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹76,848
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh
1.54 kWh
1.54 kWh
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
2.0 kWh
Range
95 km
65-140 km
60-140 km
68 km/charge
45.0
88 km/charge
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Popular GT Force Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  GT Force Bikes

    GT Force News

    The electric motorcycle from GT Force will have a claimed range of between 120 km to 130 km.
    GT Force teases its first electric motorcycle, will come with 120 km of range
    23 May 2024
    GT Drive Pro electric scooter in red colour. Apart from this colour, the scooter will also be offered in Brown, White and Blue.
    GT Force launches new range of electric scooters with range of up to 110 km
    17 May 2024
    The GT Drive Pro is a decent looking scooter but nothing about its design stands out.
    GT Drive Pro low-speed e-scooter first ride review: Can it be used daily?
    4 Apr 2023
    GT Prime Plus electric scooter
    You can now buy these electric scooters at a festive discount of 5,000 each
    10 Oct 2022
    GT Drive Pro has a riding range of 50-60 km or 60-65 km, depending on the battery type.&nbsp;
    GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force
    29 Sept 2022
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    View all
     
    GT Force RYD Plus FAQs

    GT Force RYD Plus comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The GT Force RYD Plus is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 95 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The GT Force RYD Plus offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 65,555 (ex-showroom).
    The GT Force RYD Plus is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 95 km on a single charge.
    The GT Force RYD Plus has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

