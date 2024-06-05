Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross MS Dhoni Edition to be launched soon

Citroen India is all set to launch the C3 and C3 Aircross Dhoni editions soon. The French automaker recently signed up Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador and the special edition vehicles will feature exclusive decals and accessories inspired by the legendary cricketer. The Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross MS Dhoni Edition are designed to appeal to his fans across the country.

Citroen India says the Dhoni special edition will the automaker’s brand philosophy and the essence of its brand ambassador, offering a unique and attractive option for customers. The carmaker is aiming to capitalise on the cricketer’s popularity coupled with the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross Dhoni Editions will get new decals and accessories, likely inspired by the cricketer's jersey no. 7

Citroen also revealed its latest campaign, “Do What Matters" with MS Dhoni, which will see the cricketer and his fans coming together to support the Indian Cricket Team during the T20 World Championship. The Citroen “Team Dhoni" cars will travel across 26 cities showing support for the Indian cricket team this year.

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroën India, expressed his excitement, stating, "At Citroën, we deeply understand our customers' needs and are dedicated to delivering well-engineered cars that embody everything that truly matters to them. Cricket is a passion that unites India, and with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as our brand ambassador, we are confident that our message will resonate powerfully with consumers across the nation. This campaign aims to inspire customers to make vehicle choices that align with their values, reflecting Citroën's ethos of transparency, reliability, and excellence."

Engine Specs - Citroen MS Dhoni Edition

There won’t be any mechanical changes to either vehicle. Both the Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross share the same underpinnings. Power comes from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine on both cars, while the C3 hatchback also gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor on the lower variants. Both models come equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable ORVMs, manual air conditioning, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill hold assist, TPMS, and a rearview camera.

It’s unclear if the upcoming Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross Dhoni Editions will be sold at a premium over the standard variants.

