|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|Max Speed
|35-50 kmph
|Range
|60-110 km
|Charging time
|5-6 Hrs.
Sokudo Dhansu price starts at ₹ 59,889 .
₹59,889*
35-50 Kmph
60-110 Km
|Model Name
Sokudo Dhansu
|Yulu Wynn
|Ampere Magnus
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Okinawa R30
|Hero Electric Flash
|BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
|Okinawa Lite
|White Carbon Motors O3
|YObykes Yo Drift
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹59,889
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹58,992
₹59,640
₹59,900
₹63,990
₹55,900
₹51,000
|Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
1.536 kWh
1.25 KWH
1.536 kWh
3.1 kWh
1.25 kWh
48 V / 20 Ah
60 V/20 Ah
|Range
60-110 km
68 km/charge
45.0
130 km
60 km/charge
85 km
60 km
60 Km
60 km/charge
60 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
No
-
-
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
