Sokudo Dhansu Front Left View
1/6
Sokudo Dhansu Front Tyre View
2/6
Sokudo Dhansu Headlight View
3/6
Sokudo Dhansu Seat View
4/6
Sokudo Dhansu Footspace View
5/6
Sokudo Dhansu Red
6/6

Sokudo Dhansu

Sokudo Dhansu starting price is Rs. 59,889 in India. Sokudo Dhansu is available in 1 variant and 1 colours.
59,889*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Sokudo Dhansu Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh
Max Speed35-50 kmph
Range60-110 km
Charging time5-6 Hrs.
Available Colours

Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Sokudo Dhansu Variants & Price

Sokudo Dhansu price starts at ₹ 59,889 .

STD
59,889*
35-50 Kmph
60-110 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Sokudo Dhansu Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.8 kWh
Body TypeScooter
Charging Point5-6 Hrs.
Range60-110 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.
View all Dhansu specs and features

Sokudo Dhansu comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Sokudo Dhansu
Yulu WynnAmpere MagnusHero Electric NyxOkinawa R30Hero Electric FlashBattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEVOkinawa LiteWhite Carbon Motors O3YObykes Yo Drift
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹59,889
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹58,992
₹59,640
₹59,900
₹63,990
₹55,900
₹51,000
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
1.536 kWh
1.25 KWH
1.536 kWh
3.1 kWh
1.25 kWh
48 V / 20 Ah
60 V/20 Ah
Range
60-110 km
68 km/charge
45.0
130 km
60 km/charge
85 km
60 km
60 Km
60 km/charge
60 km/charge
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
No
No
-
-
-
-
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

    Sokudo News

    Sokudo has launched two high-speed electric scooters and one low-speed electric scooter.
    Sokudo launches three electric scooters with riding range of up to 105 km
    29 Feb 2024
    Wet and slippery surfaces can make riding a two-wheeler dangerous. Take preventive measure to make your rides safe and comfortable during the monsoon
    Monsoon 2024: Five essential tips to keep your bike safe in rains
    20 Jul 2024
    Gurgaon Police gets 40 Suzuki V Strom SX 250 motorcycles with a custom paint scheme, a tall windscreen, siren, and more
    40 customised Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 motorcycles handed over to Gurgaon Police
    20 Jul 2024
    Bajaj Auto has made available all motorcycles in its lineup, except the newly-launched Freedom 125 CNG bike, to be sold on e-commerce platform Flipkart from July 19.
    Pulsar to Dominar: Bajaj motorcycles are now available for sale on Flipkart. Check offers
    19 Jul 2024
    Bajaj will offer nearly its complete range on Flipkart right from the CT100 to the Pulsar NS400Z. The Freedom 125 CNG though will not be available initially
    Buying a Bajaj motorcycle on Flipkart: How does it work?
    19 Jul 2024
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    Sokudo Dhansu FAQs

    Sokudo Dhansu comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Sokudo Dhansu is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-110 km, it has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.8 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Sokudo Dhansu offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 59,889 (ex-showroom).
    The Sokudo Dhansu is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.8 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-110 km on a single charge.
    The Sokudo Dhansu has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

