Which is the top variant of Sokudo Dhansu? Sokudo Dhansu comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Sokudo Dhansu? The Sokudo Dhansu is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-110 km, it has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.8 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Sokudo Dhansu have, and what is the price range? The Sokudo Dhansu offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 59,889 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Sokudo Dhansu? The Sokudo Dhansu is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.8 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-110 km on a single charge.